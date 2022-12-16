Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
PSU Awards Rose Hill Superintendent
The College of Education at Pittsburg State University has chosen a dedicated administrator and an exceptional educator for its two annual service awards. Randal Chickadonz, superintendent at Rose Hill USD 394 in Rose Hill, Kansas, was selected for the Distinguished Service Administrator Award. Brian Rickard, an engineering and STEM teacher in grades 9-12 at Newton USD 373 in Newton, Kansas, was selected for the Distinguished Service Teacher.
Historical Society Restores Cabin
The oldest house and first building built in Augusta is located at 305 State St. Sitting South of Augusta, the cabin was built by two gentlemen in 1869, the cabin has been in its original location for nearly 155 years. Originally built to be used as a trading post, the building has served many different purposed over the years including being utilized as a post office, a meeting room for local organizations and even acted as Augusta’s first school room upstairs.
Wreaths Across America
The 31st annual Wreaths Across America Day was Saturday, December 17, 2022. According to the Wreaths Across America organization, 2.7 million veterans’ wreaths were placed on graves by more than 3 million volunteers at 3,702 participating locations. Those locations included cemeteries throughout Butler County. Fundraisers were held throughout the...
The Kansas Reflector
The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Jeromiah Taylor is a writer born and raised in Wichita. Ignoring any distractions, I breeze past a painting when an elderly...
ANDOVER MAN INDUCTED PHI KAPPA PHI HONOR SOCIETY
BATON ROUGE, LA (12/06/2022)– Luke Holloway of Andover, Kansas, was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Holloway was initiated at The University of Kansas. Holloway is among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and...
Wichita State falls to Oklahoma State in annual Intrust Bank Arena game
WICHITA, Kansas—The Wichita State Shockers took their game downtown to Intrust Bank Arena after winning back to back home games against Longwood and Mississippi Valley State. And it was from downtown where the game was lost. The Shockers made just one three point basket as their offensive woes came...
Three in double figures as Bluestem girls improve to 6-1
LEON, Kansas—The Bluestem Lady Lions continued their winning streak on Monday night, beating rival, Flinthills, 45-29 For the Lady Lions, they improved to 6-1 on the season, coming off their tournament win in yates Center rolled up Fredonia and Central Burden last week and did the same with Flinthills.
