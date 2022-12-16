Read full article on original website
KVOE
WEATHER: Emporia, Lyon County announce warming shelter locations, Sheriff’s Office mentions policies for stuck vehicles
With brutal winter conditions expected Thursday and Friday, the city of Emporia and Lyon County have announced several warming center locations. The Emporia Police Department and Lyon County Law Enforcement lobbies will be two of the locations. Pets will be welcome if the owner can control them. First Congregational Church,...
WIBW
Officials investigate I-70 Auto Auction in open case
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials have opened an investigation into the I-70 Auto Auction west of Topeka. 13 NEWS has learned that investigators directed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Wichita conducted some type of raid at the I-70 Auto Auction business west of Topeka on Saturday, Dec. 17.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
PSU Awards Rose Hill Superintendent
The College of Education at Pittsburg State University has chosen a dedicated administrator and an exceptional educator for its two annual service awards. Randal Chickadonz, superintendent at Rose Hill USD 394 in Rose Hill, Kansas, was selected for the Distinguished Service Administrator Award. Brian Rickard, an engineering and STEM teacher in grades 9-12 at Newton USD 373 in Newton, Kansas, was selected for the Distinguished Service Teacher.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Historical Society Restores Cabin
The oldest house and first building built in Augusta is located at 305 State St. Sitting South of Augusta, the cabin was built by two gentlemen in 1869, the cabin has been in its original location for nearly 155 years. Originally built to be used as a trading post, the building has served many different purposed over the years including being utilized as a post office, a meeting room for local organizations and even acted as Augusta’s first school room upstairs.
KWCH.com
NE Wichita post office no longer offering 24-hour service due to vandalism
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Vandalism is forcing a northeast Wichita post office to change its PO box lobby hours, no longer open 24 hours. A post office notice said the Munger Station post office at 13th and Oliver is cutting back lobby hours because it “must take adequate measures to safeguard customers’ mail against theft and postal property against vandalism.”
KVOE
‘A good person, through and through:’ Emporia veteran Aaron Bura passes away at 99
Longtime local veteran Aaron Bura has passed away just short of his 100th birthday. Bura will be remembered for a lot of things, notably his caring nature. Here’s fellow veteran Ed Rathke:. Bura was born in Ramona in January 1923 and served as a technical sergeant in the Army...
Ex-Sedgwick County deputy involved in racist text messages loses certification after stalking
He had previously resigned after being arrested.
1 person injured after 5 fires overnight in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita firefighters were busy dealing with five fires from Sunday night into early Monday morning. The Wichita Fire Department said three of the fires were in structures that were not supposed to be inhabited, but people were using them as shelters. A fire in the 2200 block of North Shelton, near […]
butlercountytimesgazette.com
ANDOVER MAN INDUCTED PHI KAPPA PHI HONOR SOCIETY
BATON ROUGE, LA (12/06/2022)– Luke Holloway of Andover, Kansas, was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Holloway was initiated at The University of Kansas. Holloway is among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and...
kmuw.org
Law enforcement license revoked for Sedgwick County Sheriff's sergeant involved in text scandal
Former Sedgwick County Sheriff’s sergeant Justin Maxfield has lost his law enforcement license with the state of Kansas. Maxfield was involved in a text message scandal where local officers sent and shared racist and violent messages. The messages were discovered when Wichita Police were investigating Maxfield for stalking an...
Homeless man sentenced in deadly beating on Seneca Street Bridge in Wichita
David Chandler and Abel Molina reportedly attacked Blake Barnes with pipes or bars after Barnes allegedly entered Chandler’s tent and stole a walking stick, court records say.
Wichita police officer charged by DA’s office
A Wichita police officer has been charged following an aggravated assault firearms investigation from November.
Suspect in fatal Kansas hit-and-run still at large
LYON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal hit and run crash and asking for help to locate a suspect identified as 29-year-old Angel Manuel Alvarado of Emporia. Just before 7:30p.m. Thursday the Lyon County Emergency Communications Center received a report of a car striking a pedestrian at 6th...
KAKE TV
Wichita woman convicted for Medicaid fraud, ordered to pay back thousands of dollars
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Kyla Kongvongsay has pleaded guilty and has been sentenced to repay the Kansas Medicaid system more than $16,000 for her conviction on two Medicaid fraud-related charges. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said that the 22-year-old pleaded guilty to one count of making a false claim, statement...
Restaurant inspections: Cockroach in mixing bowl, pig blood over fruit, mice in Wichita KS
Inspectors found problems significant enough to push these businesses out of compliance with state food safety and lodging rules.
Two have serious injuries after crash in northeast Wichita
Two people were injured in a crash around noon Tuesday near 21st and Rock Road.
Ascension Via Christi leaving sizable east-side space: ‘COVID’s changed the world’
The COVID-19 pandemic has brought all kinds of changes to the office market, which is resulting in more than 100,000 square feet of vacant space at a prominent Wichita building.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Wreaths Across America
The 31st annual Wreaths Across America Day was Saturday, December 17, 2022. According to the Wreaths Across America organization, 2.7 million veterans’ wreaths were placed on graves by more than 3 million volunteers at 3,702 participating locations. Those locations included cemeteries throughout Butler County. Fundraisers were held throughout the...
Andover woman seriously injured in crash
A woman from Andover was seriously injured in a crash Monday afternoon.
Kobach names former Wichita judge as Kansas’ next solicitor general
The longtime judge and former lawmaker will represent the state in civil and criminal appeals.
