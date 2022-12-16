ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Dorado, KS

WIBW

Officials investigate I-70 Auto Auction in open case

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials have opened an investigation into the I-70 Auto Auction west of Topeka. 13 NEWS has learned that investigators directed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Wichita conducted some type of raid at the I-70 Auto Auction business west of Topeka on Saturday, Dec. 17.
TOPEKA, KS
butlercountytimesgazette.com

PSU Awards Rose Hill Superintendent

The College of Education at Pittsburg State University has chosen a dedicated administrator and an exceptional educator for its two annual service awards. Randal Chickadonz, superintendent at Rose Hill USD 394 in Rose Hill, Kansas, was selected for the Distinguished Service Administrator Award. Brian Rickard, an engineering and STEM teacher in grades 9-12 at Newton USD 373 in Newton, Kansas, was selected for the Distinguished Service Teacher.
PITTSBURG, KS
butlercountytimesgazette.com

Historical Society Restores Cabin

The oldest house and first building built in Augusta is located at 305 State St. Sitting South of Augusta, the cabin was built by two gentlemen in 1869, the cabin has been in its original location for nearly 155 years. Originally built to be used as a trading post, the building has served many different purposed over the years including being utilized as a post office, a meeting room for local organizations and even acted as Augusta’s first school room upstairs.
AUGUSTA, KS
KWCH.com

NE Wichita post office no longer offering 24-hour service due to vandalism

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Vandalism is forcing a northeast Wichita post office to change its PO box lobby hours, no longer open 24 hours. A post office notice said the Munger Station post office at 13th and Oliver is cutting back lobby hours because it “must take adequate measures to safeguard customers’ mail against theft and postal property against vandalism.”
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

1 person injured after 5 fires overnight in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita firefighters were busy dealing with five fires from Sunday night into early Monday morning. The Wichita Fire Department said three of the fires were in structures that were not supposed to be inhabited, but people were using them as shelters. A fire in the 2200 block of North Shelton, near […]
WICHITA, KS
butlercountytimesgazette.com

ANDOVER MAN INDUCTED PHI KAPPA PHI HONOR SOCIETY

BATON ROUGE, LA (12/06/2022)– Luke Holloway of Andover, Kansas, was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Holloway was initiated at The University of Kansas. Holloway is among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and...
ANDOVER, KS
Salina Post

Suspect in fatal Kansas hit-and-run still at large

LYON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal hit and run crash and asking for help to locate a suspect identified as 29-year-old Angel Manuel Alvarado of Emporia. Just before 7:30p.m. Thursday the Lyon County Emergency Communications Center received a report of a car striking a pedestrian at 6th...
EMPORIA, KS
butlercountytimesgazette.com

Wreaths Across America

The 31st annual Wreaths Across America Day was Saturday, December 17, 2022. According to the Wreaths Across America organization, 2.7 million veterans’ wreaths were placed on graves by more than 3 million volunteers at 3,702 participating locations. Those locations included cemeteries throughout Butler County. Fundraisers were held throughout the...
BUTLER COUNTY, KS

