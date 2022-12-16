The oldest house and first building built in Augusta is located at 305 State St. Sitting South of Augusta, the cabin was built by two gentlemen in 1869, the cabin has been in its original location for nearly 155 years. Originally built to be used as a trading post, the building has served many different purposed over the years including being utilized as a post office, a meeting room for local organizations and even acted as Augusta’s first school room upstairs.

AUGUSTA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO