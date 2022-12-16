Read full article on original website
Village Voice
Strange Laws Still On The Books In North Carolina
Have you ever heard of a law that was so strange, you couldn’t help but laugh? Believe it or not, many of these bizarre laws are still in effect today (albeit seldomly enforced). From outlawing the use of a lasso to corral a runaway mule in Tennessee to making it illegal to drive a car while wearing a bathrobe in Alabama, the US is full of some truly weird laws still on the books. In this article, we’ll take a look at some of the craziest and most entertaining laws still enforced in the US. While their usefulness may be questionable, they certainly make for some interesting conversations. So, let’s take a look at some of the weirdest laws still in existence in the United States.
Here’s the reason why we don’t know how many people in NC have died of long COVID
The CDC has given us a first look at how many people have died across the country specifically because of long COVID-19.
2urbangirls.com
Federal grand jury indicted two men for alleged ‘swatting’ scheme
LOS ANGELES – Two men – one from Wisconsin, the other from North Carolina – have been charged with participating in a “swatting” spree that, over a one-week span, gained access to a dozen Ring home security door cameras nationwide, placed bogus emergency phone calls designed to elicit an armed police response, then livestreamed the events on social media, sometimes while taunting responding police officers, the Justice Department announced today.
wfmynews2.com
Terminally ill patient could be waiting two years for federal disability approval
ATLANTA — The fight to access disability benefits is getting harder here in Georgia with wait times for even critical conditions increasing to more than two years. All working Americans pay-in to the benefit but many are finding when they need to access it, they can’t even get through the process.
country1037fm.com
The Top 29 Best Online Colleges in North Carolina for 2023
Are you looking into getting a degree online next year? Luckily for you, North Carolina has some great online school options that you can attend. Online higher education can be very beneficial for people looking into furthering their education. From four-year universities to community colleges, certification programs, and more. The list done by Intelligent features some of the best online schools in the state. Every school on the list is a nonprofit, accredited institution, either public or private. They evaluated each school and took into consideration their tuition costs, admission, retention, graduation rates, faculty, reputation, and more.
wfmynews2.com
Northern California earthquake leaves thousands without power
FERNDALE, Calif. — A magnitude 6.4 earthquake shook parts of Northern California early Tuesday, jolting people awake, the U.S. Geological Survey said, and thousands were without power afterward. No injuries were immediately reported following the earthquake, which occurred about 2:34 a.m. near Ferndale, a small community about 213 miles...
‘Another layer to the inequality that exists’: Q&A with N.C. disaster response organizers
In North Carolina, an intergenerational and racially diverse group of people are working together for climate action. Hannah Jeffries, Carol Richardson, Sallie McLean, and Mac Legerton all live in Robeson County and have created a Disaster Survival and Resiliency School under the Robeson County Cooperative for Sustainable Development (RCCSD). They represent Indigenous, African American, and white backgrounds. Together they are tackling systemic inequities in the disaster response system in North Carolina.
coastalreview.org
State asks public to report cold-stunned spotted seatrout
As temperatures drop, the public is asked to report to the North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries any cold-stunned spotted seatrout they encounter in coastal waters. During the winter, spotted seatrout move to relatively shallow creeks and rivers, where they can be vulnerable to cold-stun events, officials said Monday. Studies suggest that cold-stun events can have a significant negative impact on spotted seatrout populations.
DMV staffing struggles continue in North Carolina despite raises and bonuses
State transportation leaders say DMV offices are facing significant staffing shortages.
WFAE.org
Anson County’s flip to red highlights a shift in rural NC counties
In a three-part series, WFAE looks at why Democrats continue to lose in most statewide races. Here in Part 2, we focus on political shifts in rural regions of North Carolina. There’s a stretch of rural counties on U.S. 74 heading east from Charlotte to the beach that used to be reliably Democratic.
WNCT
Rural Transformation grants awarded to boost local economies
Governor Roy Cooper announced Wednesday that 42 local governments in rural areas across the state have been awarded grants from the Rural Transformation Grant Fund, supporting rural economic development projects in North Carolina. Rural Transformation grants awarded to boost local …. Governor Roy Cooper announced Wednesday that 42 local governments...
North Carolina audit shows $4.1B in COVID recovery funds still unspent
(The Center Square) — About three-quarters of North Carolina’s $5.4 billion in State Fiscal Recovery Funds had not been dispersed through the end of Fiscal Year 2022, leaving $4.1 billion to spend by 2026, according to a state audit. State Auditor Beth Wood on Tuesday published the results of a preliminary fiscal audit of the State Fiscal Recovery Fund the General Assembly created to disburse federal COVID-19 relief from the American Rescue Plan Act. ...
North Carolina governor hopeful feds will solve Shanquella Robinson’s death
RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper said Friday that his thoughts are with the family of a Charlotte woman who died in late October while on vacation with friends in Mexico. Cooper said he was hopeful the FBI will solve the case of Shanquella Robinson’s mysterious death and find out what happened.
WITN
Eastern North Carolina counties to receive state revitalization grants
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Counties in our area will receive funds to help low income residents get affordable housing. Governor Roy Cooper announced that the North Carolina Department of Commerce will award over $42 million in neighborhood revitalization grants to 27 local governments. The funding is divided up into two...
WECT
Looking back at 2022, and forward to 2023 with Governor Roy Cooper
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The past year has seen some big decisions both nationally and across the state with issues like abortion rights, access to healthcare, and more continuing to draw attention and some criticism from all sides. Governor Roy Cooper spoke with WECT to give us his thoughts on some of these issues as well as his plans looking ahead to 2023.
Odometer fraud is on the rise, analysts say
CHARLOTTE — Make no mistake. Odometer fraud isn’t a thing of the past. Scammers can roll back new -- digital -- odometers too. If a seller rolls back the odometer, you’re spending more than the car is worth. Plus, you may end wonder why things are falling apart so much sooner than you expected.
newsfromthestates.com
The future of voter ID, new marriage protections for same-sex and interracial couples, and a rather testy legislative hearing: The week’s top stories on Policy Watch
The North Carolina Supreme Court handed down more than two dozen rulings on Friday, including a trio dealing with high-profile political controversies. The rulings come just weeks before Republicans Richard Dietz and Trey Allen replace sitting Democratic Associate Justices Samuel Ervin IV and Robin Hudson, and thereby flip the court’s current 4-3 Democratic majority to 5-2 Republican.
WXII 12
North Carolina to receive $1.4 million to create economic opportunities in rural areas
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina is amongst the states to receive a $1.4 million grant to ensure people living in rural areas have equitable access to the infrastructure and equal economic opportunities. The U.S. Department of Agriculture rural development made the announcement on Friday as part of the Biden-Harris...
NC elections board to consider removing Surry County elections officials
RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina State Board of Elections voted unanimously Monday to consider removing a member of the Surry County Board of Elections for failing to certify the 2022 election even after he acknowledged that it had been conducted fairly and securely, and after he expressed a lack of confidence about election security in North Carolina.
North Carolina Lottery Winner's Wife 'Started Shaking' After Major Win
"I told her, 'Don't freak out and have a heart attack before we can get the money,'" he joked.
