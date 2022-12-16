ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Alabama's Major Transfer Sunday

No college football program has been hit harder by transfers this year than Alabama. The Crimson Tide have lost some key members of their team to the portal. On Sunday, one of Alabama's top transfers announced his decision. Kyree Jackson, a former top recruit, is leaving Alabama to transfer to...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols get bad news to end the week

The Tennessee Vols received some unfortunate news on Saturday. 2023 four-star defensive back Sylvester Smith announced his decommitment from Tennessee in a social media post on Saturday night. “First and foremost, I want to thank the University of Tennessee for welcoming me with open arms,” wrote Smith in an Instagram...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Look: Paul Finebaum Calls 1 Major Program A 'Disaster'

It's safe to say that ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum isn't the biggest fan of one SEC program at the moment. The longtime ESPN college football analyst, known to many as the voice of the SEC, believes the Florida Gators had a "disaster" of a season. Finebaum explained his...
GAINESVILLE, FL
The Spun

Arch Manning's High School Coach Reportedly Lands College Job

One of the coaches who worked more closely with top QB prospect Arch Manning in high school is about to be rewarded with a job in a high-profile college football program. According to FootballScoop, Isidore Newman High School offensive coordinator Logan Kilgore is being hired as the new tight ends coach for Butch Jones at Arkansas State. Kilgore previously worked for Jones at Arkansas State for one season before joining Isidore Newman this past year.
TEXAS STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Bo Nix announces his plans for next season

Bo Nix on Sunday announced his plans for next season. The senior quarterback said via social media that he will return to Oregon next season. “One more year,” Nix wrote on Instagram. Oregon augmented Nix’s post by sharing a video hyping up the move. “For 2023, I’m back,”...
EUGENE, OR
The Spun

Alabama Wide Receiver Announces Transfer Destination

Alabama wide receiver JoJo Earle has wasted no time choosing his next team. On Saturday, Earle announced on Instagram that he's taking his talents to TCU. He posted a photo of himself in a TCU uniform with the caption: "Click ya heels three times." Earle entered the NCAA transfer portal...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

ESPN's Computer Predicts College Football Playoff Winners

The 2022-23 College Football Playoff is less than two weeks away at this point. On New Year's Eve, Michigan is set to take on TCU, while Georgia is scheduled to face Ohio State. Who is going to emerge with the wins?. ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has released...
ATHENS, GA
College Football HQ

College football games on TV today: Bowl schedule for Monday

College football bowl season got off to a fun start last week and now the schedule picks up again as the calendar moves to Monday. More: College football bowl schedule, scores for 2022-23 games The bowl schedule is back on after taking the day off on Sunday to let the NFL get its attention, but now ...
The Spun

4-Star QB Flips Commitment From 1 SEC Program To Another

Four-star quarterback Marcel Reed executed an SEC West commitment flip on Monday night. Reed, who had been committed to Ole Miss since April, decommitted from the Rebels before announcing his commitment to Texas A&M. The Nashville (Tenn.) Montgomery Bell Academy star took an official visit to College Station over the...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
The Spun

Major Quarterback Transfer Announces Commitment To Nebraska

Nebraska football has added a major quarterback from the transfer portal. Former Georgia Tech signal caller Jeff Sims announced his commitment to the Cornhuskers tonight. Sims appeared in 24 games for the Yellow Jackets over the last three seasons. With Georgia Tech, Sims completed 364-of-633 passes for 4,464 yards, 30...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Legendary College Football Star Is Warning The NCAA

A legendary college football star continues to have some words for the NCAA. Reggie Bush, one of the best college football players of the 21st century who had his Heisman Trophy revoked, clearly hasn't gotten over that. This week, Bush took to social media. The legendary USC Trojans football star...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma State best bet, odds and how to bet

The Wisconsin Badgers will take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix, AZ. Wisconsin is coming off a 6-6 regular season record and a 4-5 Big Ten record after losing to Minnesota in the season finale. The Badgers are also welcoming new head coach Luke Fickell, who isn't expected to coach in the bowl game.
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy