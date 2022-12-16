Read full article on original website
Four-star safety decommits from Tennessee after visiting SEC rival
Coming off a visit to another SEC school, one of Tennessee's longtime commitments has parted ways with the Vols. Four-star Class of 2023 safety Sylvester Smith announced Saturday night in a post on his Instagram account that he has decommitted from Tennessee, reopening his recruitment just four days before Early Signing Day.
Football World Reacts To Alabama's Major Transfer Sunday
No college football program has been hit harder by transfers this year than Alabama. The Crimson Tide have lost some key members of their team to the portal. On Sunday, one of Alabama's top transfers announced his decision. Kyree Jackson, a former top recruit, is leaving Alabama to transfer to...
Key Vols player announces he’s returning to Tennessee for one more season
A key Tennessee Vols player announced this weekend that he’s returning to UT for his final season of eligibility. Safety Jaylen McCollough posted a message on Instagram over the weekend announcing his intentions to return to Tennessee in 2023. And he’s returning because he wants to bring a couple...
Tennessee Vols get bad news to end the week
The Tennessee Vols received some unfortunate news on Saturday. 2023 four-star defensive back Sylvester Smith announced his decommitment from Tennessee in a social media post on Saturday night. “First and foremost, I want to thank the University of Tennessee for welcoming me with open arms,” wrote Smith in an Instagram...
Look: Paul Finebaum Calls 1 Major Program A 'Disaster'
It's safe to say that ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum isn't the biggest fan of one SEC program at the moment. The longtime ESPN college football analyst, known to many as the voice of the SEC, believes the Florida Gators had a "disaster" of a season. Finebaum explained his...
Arch Manning's High School Coach Reportedly Lands College Job
One of the coaches who worked more closely with top QB prospect Arch Manning in high school is about to be rewarded with a job in a high-profile college football program. According to FootballScoop, Isidore Newman High School offensive coordinator Logan Kilgore is being hired as the new tight ends coach for Butch Jones at Arkansas State. Kilgore previously worked for Jones at Arkansas State for one season before joining Isidore Newman this past year.
Bret Bielema addresses possibility of losing Illinois assistants to Ryan Walters' staff
Bret Bielema is adjusting to his first big change on his coaching staff at Illinois. Following the regular season, DC Ryan Walters officially left the Illini to take the head coaching position at Purdue. Already, Illinois knows one piece of the defensive coaching staff is leaving Champaign to join Walters...
Bo Nix announces his plans for next season
Bo Nix on Sunday announced his plans for next season. The senior quarterback said via social media that he will return to Oregon next season. “One more year,” Nix wrote on Instagram. Oregon augmented Nix’s post by sharing a video hyping up the move. “For 2023, I’m back,”...
Daniel Parker, Brey Walker, Josh Ellison Practicing for Oklahoma
Two players in the transfer portal and one who was suspended indefinitely are currently practicing with the team as the Sooners prepare to face Florida State.
Alabama Wide Receiver Announces Transfer Destination
Alabama wide receiver JoJo Earle has wasted no time choosing his next team. On Saturday, Earle announced on Instagram that he's taking his talents to TCU. He posted a photo of himself in a TCU uniform with the caption: "Click ya heels three times." Earle entered the NCAA transfer portal...
ESPN's Computer Predicts College Football Playoff Winners
The 2022-23 College Football Playoff is less than two weeks away at this point. On New Year's Eve, Michigan is set to take on TCU, while Georgia is scheduled to face Ohio State. Who is going to emerge with the wins?. ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has released...
LSU Hosts Pair of Elite Transfer Portal Defensive Linemen For Visits
It was a busy weekend on the recruiting trail for this LSU football program. Along with hosting a few 2023 targets, Brian Kelly’s staff also welcomed a pair of transfer portal defensive linemen. The Tigers brought in Oregon EDGE Bradyn Swinson and Arizona defensive lineman Paris Shands for visits...
College football games on TV today: Bowl schedule for Monday
College football bowl season got off to a fun start last week and now the schedule picks up again as the calendar moves to Monday. More: College football bowl schedule, scores for 2022-23 games The bowl schedule is back on after taking the day off on Sunday to let the NFL get its attention, but now ...
4-Star QB Flips Commitment From 1 SEC Program To Another
Four-star quarterback Marcel Reed executed an SEC West commitment flip on Monday night. Reed, who had been committed to Ole Miss since April, decommitted from the Rebels before announcing his commitment to Texas A&M. The Nashville (Tenn.) Montgomery Bell Academy star took an official visit to College Station over the...
Major Quarterback Transfer Announces Commitment To Nebraska
Nebraska football has added a major quarterback from the transfer portal. Former Georgia Tech signal caller Jeff Sims announced his commitment to the Cornhuskers tonight. Sims appeared in 24 games for the Yellow Jackets over the last three seasons. With Georgia Tech, Sims completed 364-of-633 passes for 4,464 yards, 30...
Tennessee Football: Josh Heupel makes powerful statement about Vols WR Cedric Tillman
Tennesese Vols head football coach Josh Heupel spoke to reporters on Saturday after practice ahead of UT’s trip to Miami for a matchup against the Clemson Tigers in the Orange Bowl. Heupel was asked about Vols wide receiver Cedric Tillman and the adversity he’s faced this season. Tillman...
ESPN Computer Has Changed Its College Football Top 25 Rankings
We're a couple of days into college football's 2022-23 bowl season. Several notable games took place this weekend, with ESPN's Football Power Index updating its Top 25 rankings. ESPN's Football Power Index has ranked its top 25 teams in the country following the first bowl games of the season. Here's...
There’s a player in the NCAA transfer portal that the Tennessee Vols need to make a major priority
The Tennessee Vols have several needs they could fill via the transfer portal. There’s one position, however, where Tennessee absolutely has to make a move in the portal. The Vols need to land at least one transfer linebacker. With Jeremy Banks likely moving on after this season and Juwan...
Legendary College Football Star Is Warning The NCAA
A legendary college football star continues to have some words for the NCAA. Reggie Bush, one of the best college football players of the 21st century who had his Heisman Trophy revoked, clearly hasn't gotten over that. This week, Bush took to social media. The legendary USC Trojans football star...
Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma State best bet, odds and how to bet
The Wisconsin Badgers will take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix, AZ. Wisconsin is coming off a 6-6 regular season record and a 4-5 Big Ten record after losing to Minnesota in the season finale. The Badgers are also welcoming new head coach Luke Fickell, who isn't expected to coach in the bowl game.
