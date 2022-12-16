ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Former NFL Running Back Reportedly In Hospice At 31

Onetime Denver Broncos offensive lineman Orlando Franklin shared sad news about a former teammate on Tuesday. According to Franklin, former Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman is dealing with a severe health issue and is in hospice. "#BroncosCountry please pray for Ronnie Hillman he’s in hospice and not doing well," Franklin...
DENVER, CO
College Football News

Buffalo vs Georgia Southern Camellia Bowl Prediction Game Preview

Buffalo vs Georgia Southern prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Camellia Bowl, Tuesday, December 27. Buffalo vs Georgia Southern Camellia Bowl Prediction Game Preview. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Buffalo vs Georgia Southern How To Watch. Date: Tuesday, December 27. Game Time:12:00 ET. Venue: Crampon Bowl, Montgomery, AL. How...
STATESBORO, GA
College Football News

Bowling Green vs New Mexico State Quick Lane Bowl Prediction Game Preview

Bowling Green vs New Mexico State prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Quick Lane Bowl, Monday, December 26. Bowling Green vs New Mexico State Quick Lane Bowl Prediction Game Preview. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Bowling Green vs New Mexico State How To Watch. Date: Monday, December 26. Game...
LAS CRUCES, NM
College Football News

5 Best College Football Bowl Predictions Against The Spread December 21-24 Games

Bowl Season: 2-3 My goal was hit 3-for-5 in the first round of the 5 Best Bowl Predictions Against The Spread. I roped two doubles off of fat beach balls down the middle of the plate – the over on the Celebration Bowl and the under on whatever the hell that Fenway Bowl between Louisville and Cincinnati was – and I hit a rocket shot for a hard out with UAB and Miami University coming two yards away from the over.
FLORIDA STATE
College Football News

NFL Expert Picks Predictions Odds Week 16

NFL expert picks, predictions, lines for Week 16 highlighted by Jaguars at Jets, Seahawks at Chiefs, Giants at Vikings, Eagles at Cowboys. * next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover. Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction. Jaguars at Jets. Line:...
College Football News

100 Best Players of the College Football Bowl Season 2022-2023 (the best so far)

Who were the best and brightest stars of the 2022-2023 bowl season? Here are CFN’s 100 best players who stood out from the pack. Who were the stars of the 2022-2023 college football bowl season? We’ll keep a running tab after each batch of bowls before whittling it down to the final 100 best players in the bowls.
OREGON STATE
WGAU

AP sources: YouTube TV front-runner for NFL "Sunday Ticket"

YouTube TV has emerged as the favorite to land the NFL's “Sunday Ticket” package of out-of-market games, but the sides have not finalized a deal, two people with knowledge of the negotiations said Tuesday evening. A deal could be announced as soon as Wednesday, according to the people,...
College Football News

BYU 24, SMU 23 New Mexico Bowl What Happened, What It All Means

BYU beat SMU to win the New Mexico Bowl. What happened, who was the player of the game, and what does it all mean?. – Down 24-17, SMU got a touchdown pass from Tanner Mordecai to Jordan Kerley with eight seconds to play. SMU went for two, Mordecai chose to run, and he was stopped well short. The onside kick attempt went out of bounds, and BYU got out with a somewhat improbable win, because …
PROVO, UT

