Former NFL Running Back Reportedly In Hospice At 31
Onetime Denver Broncos offensive lineman Orlando Franklin shared sad news about a former teammate on Tuesday. According to Franklin, former Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman is dealing with a severe health issue and is in hospice. "#BroncosCountry please pray for Ronnie Hillman he’s in hospice and not doing well," Franklin...
College Football News
Buffalo vs Georgia Southern Camellia Bowl Prediction Game Preview
Buffalo vs Georgia Southern prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Camellia Bowl, Tuesday, December 27. Buffalo vs Georgia Southern Camellia Bowl Prediction Game Preview. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Buffalo vs Georgia Southern How To Watch. Date: Tuesday, December 27. Game Time:12:00 ET. Venue: Crampon Bowl, Montgomery, AL. How...
College Football News
Bowl Game Rankings. How Good Were All The Bowls From Worst To Best?
How good were all of the games in the 2022-2023 bowl season? Ranking all the bowl games from the worst to the best. You spent the time to watch them – or at least have them on in the background at work, holiday parties, and everywhere in between. How...
College Football News
Bowling Green vs New Mexico State Quick Lane Bowl Prediction Game Preview
Bowling Green vs New Mexico State prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Quick Lane Bowl, Monday, December 26. Bowling Green vs New Mexico State Quick Lane Bowl Prediction Game Preview. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Bowling Green vs New Mexico State How To Watch. Date: Monday, December 26. Game...
College Football News
5 Best College Football Bowl Predictions Against The Spread December 21-24 Games
Bowl Season: 2-3 My goal was hit 3-for-5 in the first round of the 5 Best Bowl Predictions Against The Spread. I roped two doubles off of fat beach balls down the middle of the plate – the over on the Celebration Bowl and the under on whatever the hell that Fenway Bowl between Louisville and Cincinnati was – and I hit a rocket shot for a hard out with UAB and Miami University coming two yards away from the over.
College Football News
NFL Expert Picks Predictions Odds Week 16
NFL expert picks, predictions, lines for Week 16 highlighted by Jaguars at Jets, Seahawks at Chiefs, Giants at Vikings, Eagles at Cowboys. * next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover. Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction. Jaguars at Jets. Line:...
35 cheesesteaks delivered to coach Doug Pederson, Jaguars after win over Cowboys
After Jacksonville beat Dallas on Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles gave a nod of appreciation to the Jaguars by buying them a round of cheesesteaks.
College Football News
100 Best Players of the College Football Bowl Season 2022-2023 (the best so far)
Who were the best and brightest stars of the 2022-2023 bowl season? Here are CFN’s 100 best players who stood out from the pack. Who were the stars of the 2022-2023 college football bowl season? We’ll keep a running tab after each batch of bowls before whittling it down to the final 100 best players in the bowls.
College Football News
Boise State 35, North Texas 32 Frisco Bowl What Happened, What It All Means
Boise State beat North Texas to win the Frisco Bowl. What happened, who was the player of the game, and what does it all mean?. Boise State 35, North Texas 32 Frisco Bowl What Happened, Player of the Game, What It All Means. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Frisco Bowl...
AP sources: YouTube TV front-runner for NFL "Sunday Ticket"
YouTube TV has emerged as the favorite to land the NFL's “Sunday Ticket” package of out-of-market games, but the sides have not finalized a deal, two people with knowledge of the negotiations said Tuesday evening. A deal could be announced as soon as Wednesday, according to the people,...
College Football News
Marshall 28, UConn 14 Myrtle Beach Bowl What Happened, What It All Means
Marshall beat UConn 28-14 to win the Myrtle Beach Bowl. What happened, who was the player of the game, and what does it all mean?. Marshall 28, UConn 14 Myrtle Beach Bowl What Happened, Player of the Game, What It All Means. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Myrtle Beach Bowl...
College Football News
Southern Miss 38, Rice 24 LendingTree Bowl What Happened, What It All Means
Southern Miss beat Rice to win the LendingTree Bowl. What happened, who was the player of the game, and what does it all mean?. Southern Miss 38, Rice 24 LendingTree Bowl What Happened, Player of the Game, What It All Means. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. LendingTree Bowl What Happened.
College Football News
Coaches Poll Top 25 Projection College Basketball Rankings Prediction Week 7
What will the latest 2022-2023 Coaches Poll potentially be? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college basketball rankings after Week 7. Note that this is NOT the actual 2022-2023 college basketball Coaches Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be before it’s released.
College Football News
BYU 24, SMU 23 New Mexico Bowl What Happened, What It All Means
BYU beat SMU to win the New Mexico Bowl. What happened, who was the player of the game, and what does it all mean?. – Down 24-17, SMU got a touchdown pass from Tanner Mordecai to Jordan Kerley with eight seconds to play. SMU went for two, Mordecai chose to run, and he was stopped well short. The onside kick attempt went out of bounds, and BYU got out with a somewhat improbable win, because …
