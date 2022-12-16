Bowl Season: 2-3 My goal was hit 3-for-5 in the first round of the 5 Best Bowl Predictions Against The Spread. I roped two doubles off of fat beach balls down the middle of the plate – the over on the Celebration Bowl and the under on whatever the hell that Fenway Bowl between Louisville and Cincinnati was – and I hit a rocket shot for a hard out with UAB and Miami University coming two yards away from the over.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO