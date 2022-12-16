Read full article on original website
KMZU
Ray County Commission meets in regular session
RAY COUNTY, Mo. – Ray County Commission meets in regular session Wednesday, December 21. New business on the agenda indicates at 10:00 a.m. Pastor Willy Isaacson discusses limiting marijuana sales and production in the county. The meeting is regularly scheduled at 9:00 a.m. in the Commissioner’s Office.
KMZU
Pettis County Commission meets Wednesday
PETTIS COUNTY, Mo. – Pettis County Commission meets in regular session Wednesday, December 21. The tentative agenda indicates at 9:00 a.m. commissioners act on an order approving a plan for an industrial development project in Pettis County for the benefit of Simcote Inc. The meeting is regularly scheduled at...
KMZU
Semi strikes utility pole, live wires
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mo. - Livingston County Sheriff reports this morning an accident on Thompson River Bridge on Highway 190. The accident involves a semi that striking a utility pole. Live wires reportedly fell onto another vehicle and melted the hood area. No injuries are reported. The roadway is open to...
KMZU
Cancelations and closings for Dec. 22-23
The following schools, businesses and/or organizations have decided to close Thursday, Dec. 22 and Friday, Dec. 23 due to inclement weather conditions. All classes at the Carrollton Head Start will be canceled for Thursday, Dec. 22, due to blizzard like conditions. All of Care Connection's senior centers in the area...
KMZU
Helen Ida (Whitehead) Siders
Helen Ida (Whitehead) Siders, 96, of Kansas City, Missouri passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at Apple Ridge Care Center in Waverly, MO. Per Helen’s request, no services at this time. Memories of Helen and condolences for her family may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com or on our Facebook Page. Cremation has been entrusted to the Walker-Nadler-Fuller Funeral Home, 1720 S. St., Lexington, MO, 64067, 660-259-2245.
KMZU
Karen “K.C.” (Steelman) Wyatt
Karen “K.C.” (Steelman) Wyatt, 61, of Raytown, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at her home surrounded by family. A visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Ralph O. Jones Funeral Home, 306 South Second St., Odessa, MO 64076. A graveside service will follow at 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Mt. Tabor Cemetery, 12507 Mt. Tabor Rd., Odessa, MO, 64076. Memorials are suggested to Mt. Tabor Cemetery Association or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Memories of K.C and condolences for her family may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com or on our Facebook Page. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ralph O. Jones Funeral Home, 306 S. 2nd St., Odessa, MO 64076, 816-633-5524.
KMZU
Evergy customers without power
LIBERTY, Mo. - Evergy Energy Company is reporting some customers are without power. Extreme weather has caused outages throughout Missouri and Kansas. There are about 12,000 disruptions for customers, including 8,000 in the Wichita area. Line crews are reportedly attending to outages in Liberty, where transformers have caught fire near...
KMZU
Traffic incident on I-70 EB causes delays
SALINE COUNTY, MO - The eastbound lanes of I-70 have been impacted by a crash reported in the 9 a.m. hour. The accident happened past the Emma exit, #62 for Routes VV and Y. According to the MODOT traveler information map, traffic delays are expected until 11:15 a.m. There have...
KMZU
Sedalia woman hospitalized in Benton County accident
BENTON COUNTY, Mo. - A Sedalia woman is injured after the car she was riding in overturned Monday night. The accident occurred at approximately 11:30 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report. A vehicle driven by 25-year-old Gaylon Marshall, of Sedalia, ran off the right side of northbound 65 Highway near 52 Highway east and overturned.
KMZU
Firefighters respond to Chillicothe residential fire
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. - Fire officials in Chillicothe responded to the 1100 block of South Street in reference to a residential structure on fire Tuesday night. According to an incident release by Chillicothe Fire Department, a water can was used to extinguish flames in the back of the residence, but the siding and sub flooring had to be exposed with a chain saw. Firefighters reportedly used approximately 150 gallons of water to extinguish the flames.
KMZU
Peggy Jo (Cooper) Nibarger Lumsden
Peggy Jo (Cooper) Nibarger Lumsden, age 83, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at her residence. Peggy was born the daughter of Riley and Ethel (Allen) Cooper on June 14, 1939, Hamilton, Missouri. She was a 1958 graduate of Hamilton High School. She was united in marriage to Glen Nibarger on January 28, 1956, in Hamilton, Missouri. He preceded her in death on October 18, 2011. Peggy was then united in marriage to Art Lumsden on August 22, 2015, in Purdin, Missouri. He survives of the home. Peggy worked as a host for KOA Campground for many years. She also worked for Midwest Vending and Wal-Mart. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri. Peggy was also a member of Farmer Ettes, and A1 Auxiliary of Texas. She also served as a 4-H Leader for several years.
KMZU
Ice partly blamed for injury accident
SALINE COUNTY, MO - A Carrollton driver reported injuries after a vehicle slide-off Thursday morning. Highway Patrol reports Dawn Moore, 60, was south on Route 65 near BB when the vehicle slid on ice, off the left side and down an embankment. Moore received transportation to Fitzgibbon Hospital for treatment...
KMZU
Terry Ashford
Terry Ashford, 48, of Chillicothe died Saturday, Dec. 17. The family will host a Celebration of Life at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21 at the Comfort Inn in Chillicothe.
KMZU
Marshall driver hospitalized in single vehicle accident
SALINE COUNTY, Mo. - A Marshall driver is hospitalized after a single vehicle accident Tuesday night. The incident occurred at 10:40 p.m. on Route YY and 185th Road, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol. A report indicates 20-year-old Traia Crabtree traveled off the left side of the roadway and overturned. The vehicle came to rest after striking a utility pole.
KMZU
James Rehmsmeyer
James Rehmsmeyer, 76, of Palmyra, formerly of Higginsville, died December 16, 2022. Visitation will be Wednesday, December 28th from 6-7- pm at Kaiser-Wiegers Funeral Home in Higginsville. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, December 29th at 10:30 am at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Higginsville. He...
KMZU
Margaret Mae Ellis
Margaret Mae Ellis, 79, of Rayville, died unexpectedly Monday, December 19, 2022, at her home. Visitation with funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Thurman Funeral Home in Richmond, with visitation beginning at 1:00 p.m., with services to follow at 2:00 p.m. Burial will be in Sunny Slope Cemetery, Richmond.
KMZU
Chillicothe man sentenced in federal court for firearm charge
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A Chillicothe man has been sentenced in federal court for illegally possessing firearms he stole from a local business. Marcus R. Brown, 27, was sentenced on Monday to 9 years and 4 months in federal prison without parole. In March, Brown pleaded guilty to being...
