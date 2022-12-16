ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch ‘Teen Mom: The Next Chapter’ reunion part 1 on MTV for free

Emotions run high when Briana declines to sit with the rest of the moms on stage during the “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” reunion part 1 on MTV Tuesday, Dec. 20. The reunion will air at 8 p.m. ET on MTV. Viewers without cable can stream the new episode on Philo, fuboTV and DirecTV Stream. All three platforms offer a free week-long trial for those interested in signing up for a new account.
Woman 'kicked out of restaurant' because of her 'inappropriate' top

A woman in Finland has claimed she was kicked out of a restaurant because her outfit was deemed 'inappropriate'. Erika Helin - who has competed in numerous national modelling contests, as well as selling content on OnlyFans - said a 'jerk' of a security guard booted her from a restaurant in the capital of Helsinki because of her attire.
