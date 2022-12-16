Read full article on original website
How to watch ‘Teen Mom: The Next Chapter’ reunion part 1 on MTV for free
Emotions run high when Briana declines to sit with the rest of the moms on stage during the “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” reunion part 1 on MTV Tuesday, Dec. 20. The reunion will air at 8 p.m. ET on MTV. Viewers without cable can stream the new episode on Philo, fuboTV and DirecTV Stream. All three platforms offer a free week-long trial for those interested in signing up for a new account.
Woman 'kicked out of restaurant' because of her 'inappropriate' top
A woman in Finland has claimed she was kicked out of a restaurant because her outfit was deemed 'inappropriate'. Erika Helin - who has competed in numerous national modelling contests, as well as selling content on OnlyFans - said a 'jerk' of a security guard booted her from a restaurant in the capital of Helsinki because of her attire.
Veteran actor Bill Nighy shines in new Oscar buzz worthy movie 'Living'
Actor Bill Nighy is getting some of the best reviews of his career for the new movie, "Living." It's about a man who is actually *dying." Just last week, this performance got him a Critics Choice nomination for Best Actor.
