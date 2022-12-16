ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Former NFL Running Back Reportedly In Hospice At 31

Onetime Denver Broncos offensive lineman Orlando Franklin shared sad news about a former teammate on Tuesday. According to Franklin, former Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman is dealing with a severe health issue and is in hospice. "#BroncosCountry please pray for Ronnie Hillman he’s in hospice and not doing well," Franklin...
DENVER, CO
thecomeback.com

Vikings player robbed of two touchdowns blasts officials

When the Minnesota Vikings defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, a few things got accomplished. One, the Vikings went from frauds to gods by completing the greatest comeback in NFL history. Two, the Vikings clinched the NFC North. Three, they let the game’s officials off the hook for a pair of controversial rulings. After the game, the player who was likely robbed out of a pair of touchdowns has called the officials out.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Breaking: NFL Coach Taken To Hospital Before Game

An NFL coach has been taken to the hospital following a scary injury during pregame warmups. Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees was transported to the hospital following a pregame collision. The Falcons released a statement on Pees' hospitalization on Sunday afternoon. Pees was carted off the field following a...
ATLANTA, GA
LSUCountry

What The Commitment Of Aaron Anderson Means For LSU

LSU reeled in one of the top offensive players in the portal on Sunday when Alabama transfer Aaron Anderson committed to Brian Kelly and the Tigers. Anderson, a New Orleans native and former 5-star recruit, entered the portal last week and wasted no time in committing back to LSU. Prior...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WGAU

AP sources: YouTube TV front-runner for NFL "Sunday Ticket"

YouTube TV has emerged as the favorite to land the NFL's “Sunday Ticket” package of out-of-market games, but the sides have not finalized a deal, two people with knowledge of the negotiations said Tuesday evening. A deal could be announced as soon as Wednesday, according to the people,...
Lake Charles, LA
