Former NFL Running Back Reportedly In Hospice At 31
Onetime Denver Broncos offensive lineman Orlando Franklin shared sad news about a former teammate on Tuesday. According to Franklin, former Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman is dealing with a severe health issue and is in hospice. "#BroncosCountry please pray for Ronnie Hillman he’s in hospice and not doing well," Franklin...
Vikings player robbed of two touchdowns blasts officials
When the Minnesota Vikings defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, a few things got accomplished. One, the Vikings went from frauds to gods by completing the greatest comeback in NFL history. Two, the Vikings clinched the NFC North. Three, they let the game’s officials off the hook for a pair of controversial rulings. After the game, the player who was likely robbed out of a pair of touchdowns has called the officials out.
Breaking: NFL Coach Taken To Hospital Before Game
An NFL coach has been taken to the hospital following a scary injury during pregame warmups. Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees was transported to the hospital following a pregame collision. The Falcons released a statement on Pees' hospitalization on Sunday afternoon. Pees was carted off the field following a...
Bills get penalty after fans throw snowballs at Dolphins players
The officials in Saturday night’s Miami Dolphins-Buffalo Bills game at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York took action against the fans who were throwing snowballs on the field. The Bills were penalized 15 yards midway through the second quarter because of all the snowballs fans were throwing onto...
LSU Hosts Pair of Elite Transfer Portal Defensive Linemen For Visits
It was a busy weekend on the recruiting trail for this LSU football program. Along with hosting a few 2023 targets, Brian Kelly’s staff also welcomed a pair of transfer portal defensive linemen. The Tigers brought in Oregon EDGE Bradyn Swinson and Arizona defensive lineman Paris Shands for visits...
What The Commitment Of Aaron Anderson Means For LSU
LSU reeled in one of the top offensive players in the portal on Sunday when Alabama transfer Aaron Anderson committed to Brian Kelly and the Tigers. Anderson, a New Orleans native and former 5-star recruit, entered the portal last week and wasted no time in committing back to LSU. Prior...
Christian Brathwaite ready to ink with LSU
LSU linebacker commitment Christian Brathwaite opens up on his official visit to Baton Rouge, relationship with defensive coordinator Matt House and more.
Streaks alive, stirring change carries OK State, Wisconsin into bowl
The Guaranteed Rate Bowl offers no guarantee when it comes to the best players taking the field on Dec. 27
Saints' Taysom Hill hits rookie Rashid Shaheed for electric 68-yard TD
Rookie WR shakes free and sprints to the end zone off a pass from Hill in the first quarter.
AP sources: YouTube TV front-runner for NFL "Sunday Ticket"
YouTube TV has emerged as the favorite to land the NFL's “Sunday Ticket” package of out-of-market games, but the sides have not finalized a deal, two people with knowledge of the negotiations said Tuesday evening. A deal could be announced as soon as Wednesday, according to the people,...
Video: Devin Booker had funny stat-padding moment in win over Pelicans
You certainly cannot say that Devin Booker was unaware of the box score on Saturday night. The Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker went Super Saiyan on the New Orleans Pelicans, pouring in 58 points in a 118-114 win for Phoenix. Booker made 21 field goals (including six three-pointers) in 42 total minutes of play.
