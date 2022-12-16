Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
World's first bikeable building opens in BentonvilleEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
This Huge Flea Market in Arkansas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPrairie Grove, AR
Family grows own food to deal with shortages: "Journey to self-sufficiency"Amy ChristieFayetteville, AR
Amber Waterman: couple charged in relation to kidnapping and murder of pregnant woman to steal babyLavinia ThompsonGravette, AR
Related
hogville.net
KJ Jefferson preparing for bowl and 2023 return
FAYETTEVILLE — Redshirt junior KJ Jefferson is once again preparing for a bowl game without all the targets he had during the regular season. Last year, star wide receiver Treylon Burks opted out of the Outback Bowl to enter the 2022 NFL Draft. This year, Jefferson will be missing Jadon Haselwood, Ketron Jackson and tight end Trey Knox for the AutoZone Liberty Bowl. Haselwood opted out to prepare for the 2023 NFL Draft while Jackson and Knox entered the transfer portal.
hogville.net
Hogs ranked #7 in preseason baseball poll
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas baseball team will begin the 2023 season as a Top 10 team. The Razorbacks are ranked #7 in Collegiate Baseball’s Fabulous 50 preseason poll, which was released on Tuesday morning. It is Arkansas’ highest ranking in the publication’s preseason poll since the 2018 campaign, when the Hogs checked in at #3.
hogville.net
Hudson Henry finally going to play for Morgan Turner
FAYETTEVILLE — Hudson Henry was highly recruited coming out of Pulaski Academy in the Class of 2019. Hudson eventually chose Arkansas, but among the others offering him that he gave serious consideration to was Stanford and coach Morgan Turner. But when Dowell Loggains left Arkansas to assume offensive coordinator duties at South Carolina he was replaced by Turner. Henry talked about Turner and the recruiting process and also if the bowl will be his last game at Arkansas.
hogville.net
Arkansas picks up prep for Liberty Bowl clash with Kansas
Arkansas head football coach Sam Pittman is well aware of the perception that Kansas’ football team and its fans are more excited about a matchup of 6-6 programs in the 64th AutoZone Liberty Bowl Dec. 28 in Memphis. But Pittman is also of the belief that his team will...
hogville.net
No. 17/19 Razorbacks Drop First Game of Season
SAN DIEGO – The No. 17/19 Arkansas Women’s Basketball team came into Tuesday’s opening round game at the San Diego Invitational having started the season 13-0, but No. 16/15 Oregon put the Razorbacks’ undefeated start to a halt. In a highly competitive game, Arkansas led by seven points with 8:30 left in the game, but Oregon made big shots down the stretch and Arkansas was unable to make a field goal for over six minutes, leading to an 85-78 loss. Samara Spencer continued her great play with her first career double-double off 20 points and a career-high 10 assists, while Erynn Barnum also logged a 20-piece with 22 points and nine boards.
hogville.net
Micah Tease decommits from Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE — Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington wide receiver Micah Tease has decommitted from Arkansas following a weekend visit to Texas A&M. Tease, 5-11, 180, made the announcement on Twitter Monday. “First and foremost, I want to thank God for blessing me with these amazing recruitment opportunities. Without him,...
hogville.net
Travis Williams and Morgan Turner excited at Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Pittman surprised the media on Monday by bringing his two new hires to the press conference. Defensive coordinator Travis Williams and tight end’s coach Morgan Turner both are seemingly excited to be at Arkansas. Pittman talked about how the hires came about. “On my right...
hogville.net
Hogs lose two recruits off commitment list
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has seen two recruits drop off the commitment list thus far today as Wednesday’s early signing period draws nearer. Eudora (Kan.) four-star tight end Jaden Hamm, 6-7, 235, decommitted following a weekend visit to Kansas. Hamm had been committed to Arkansas since Aug. 14, 2021. But Dowell Loggains, his key recruiter, left to take the offensive coordinator job at South Carolina. Hamm posted on Twitter he will be committing within the next week.
hogville.net
Hogs land JUCO punter Owen Lawson
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has landed punter Owen Lawson from Coffeyville (Kan.) Community College. Lawson, 6-1, 180, visited Arkansas on Saturday and accepted the preferred walk-on offer from the Hogs’ Scott Fountain and Sam Pittman. At Arkansas, Lawson will compete with Max Fletcher for the job. Fletcher and Reid Bauer both saw extensive action this season, but Bauer has since entered the transfer portal.
hogville.net
Unbeaten Arkansas seeking success in San Diego
One way to move up the Associated Press women’s college basketball poll is to keep beating the teams ahead of you. That’s what No. 17 Arkansas (13-0) will try to do when it faces No. 16 Oregon (9-1) Tuesday at 3 p.m. CST in the four-team San Diego Invitational, which will be held at Pechanga Arena and televised by Flo Hoops.
hogville.net
Travis Williams named Razorbacks’ defensive coordinator, comes to Arkansas from UCF
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Head Coach Sam Pittman has named Travis Williams as the Razorbacks’ new defensive coordinator. Williams brings defensive coordinator experience and a wealth of Southeastern Conference knowledge to The Hill, having played at Auburn and later as the Tigers’ co-defensive coordinator. On the field, he starred as a two-time All-SEC linebacker – including first-team honors in 2004 – leading the Tigers in tackles during their undefeated season in 2004.
hogville.net
Razorbacks recruiting: Arkansas offers go out to two 2024 5-star prospects; updates on 2023, 2024, and 2025 Hoop Hog targets
LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Razorbacks’ coaching staff apparently did not want their bus ride down from Fayetteville to Little Rock for a weekend game in central Arkansas to be idle time, so they reached out via phone calls to two known class of 2024 5-star Hog targets to extend scholarship offers on Friday.
hogville.net
#10 Arkansas Bounces Bradley, 76-57
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – Jordan Walsh scored a career-high 18 points with four steals to lead #10 Arkansas to a 76-57 win over Bradley Saturday for the Razorbacks’ annual trip to North Little Rock and Simmons Bank Arena. A crowd of 16,675 marked the second-largest attended...
hogville.net
Arkansas Football Recruiting report with Otis Kirk: 12-18-2022
FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – Big week for Arkansas Football with Hogs going out and Hogs coming in on all fronts. In this week’s Arkansas Football Recruiting report with Otis Kirk, the team breaks down all the developing news. We also get into potential transfers and those who will...
hogville.net
Team Daly Finishes Runner-Up at PNC Championship
ORLANDO, Fla. – Current Razorback John Daly II rolled in an eagle putt from just off the green on the final hole to put Team Daly, with his father John Daly, at -24. While they were the clubhouse leaders, the duo would end up finishing runner-up at the 2022 PNC Championship, played at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Grand Lakes.
Comments / 0