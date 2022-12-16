ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

spectrumnews1.com

Frozen road law takes effect for northern Wisconsin starting Wednesday

WISCONSIN — Starting Wednesday at 12:01 a.m., the frozen road law goes into effect for the northern half of Wisconsin, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The frozen road law allows vehicles carrying abrasives or salt for highway winter maintenance to carry more weight, according to WisDOT. As...
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Holiday travel troubles with late-week winter storm

An incredibly cold and dangerous arctic air mass will impact much of the U.S., including all of Ohio. Winter weather will take center stage with frigid temperatures, strong wind gusts, and falling snow late Thursday night into Friday. The timing could not be worse, as Friday is a major travel...
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Kentucky's Texas Turnaround ramp officially opens to traffic

KENTUCKY — The state's first Texas Turnaround ramp officially opened to traffic Wednesday, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced. The new on-ramp from Covington to Interstate 75 was designed to alleviate traffic. The ramp entering Interstate 75 northbound from Fourth Street in Covington is permanently closed. The traffic pattern will...
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Live blog: Wisconsin winter storm

WISCONSIN — A two-part winter storm is expected to impact Wisconsin Wednesday night through early Saturday. The state is expected to see snow, high winds, reduced visibility and frigid temperatures across the state. The weather conditions will cause hazardous travel conditions for the holidays.
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Kentucky utility receives greenlight for advanced meter program

LEXINGTON, Ky. — LG&E and Kentucky Utilities are moving forward with their meter upgrade project providing advanced energy meters to the commonwealth. With the winter comes major temperature drops and changes, which means more energy will be used. LG&E and KU are helping individuals and businesses monitor their usage with upgraded meters.
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Keep an eye on the forecast over the next few days

This week is one of the busiest times of the year for travel. We're here to help you plan your travel schedule for the rest of this week. If you're traveling on Wednesday, you should be in the clear as snow won't really move into most of the state until Wednesday night.
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

California considers standardized reading approach

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. — A long simmering battle over how children should learn to read has taken on a new shape as educators grapple with pandemic learning losses. Literacy rates among students have been an enduring challenge for teachers nationwide, with a recent dip in reading levels reigniting a debate about teaching methods.
CALIFORNIA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

11-year-old Ohio girl gives back to pediatric patients

BREMEN, Ohio — It's rare to meet someone who's had 20 surgeries… much less a little girl. That's the story of 11-year-old Onna Sanders. But now, she’s giving back in a big way. What You Need To Know. Onna Sanders has 36 different health complications and has...
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

32 dogs rescued from commercial breeding facilities looking for fur-ever homes this Christmas

WISCONSIN — Wisconsin Humane Society rescued dozens of dogs and puppies who will find fur-ever homes in the Badger State. The dogs were rescued from southern commercial breeding facilities and surrendered to the National Mill Dog Rescue. National Mill Dog Rescue is a nonprofit that works to “rescue, rehabilitate and rehome discarded breeding dogs and to educate the general public about the cruel realities of the commercial dog breeding industry.”
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

New laws affecting California motorists in 2023

The new year will be here before we know it. When 2023 rolls around, it will usher in all kinds of new laws related to transportation. Whether you’re driving, bicycling or jaywalking, a handful of road rules will take effect Jan. 1. Here’s what you need to know:
CALIFORNIA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Lake's trial to be named governor lacks 1st day bombshells

PHOENIX (AP) — Since her loss in the Arizona governor’s race, Republican Kari Lake has claimed the election was stolen and promised bombshells showing she was the rightful winner. But on the first day of trial in her election challenge Wednesday, her lawyers alleged small-bore problems that didn't appear to show the widespread, intentional misconduct she would need to prove.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
spectrumnews1.com

Bitter cold is coming to Kentucky: What to expect

KENTUCKY — A powerful winter storm will roll across the country this week, bringing dangerously cold conditions to a sizeable chunk of the country, including here in the Commonwealth. Along with the cold will also come a likely period of snowfall, which may lead to some minor accumulations. What...
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Kentucky police still seeing scourge of porch pirates despite new law

COVINGTON, Ky. — Despite the growing use of doorbell cameras and a new Kentucky law that makes porch piracy a felony, packages outside of people’s homes continue to be stolen, particularly so during the holiday season. The Elsmere Police Department says a home on Garvey Avenue was the...
ELSMERE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Man convicted in slain Ohio family case gets life in prison

WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) — A man convicted in the killings of eight members of an Ohio family was sentenced Monday to life in prison without the possibility of parole for his role in what one surviving relative called a “monstrous act” of mass murder. George Wagner IV...
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Kentucky senator: Transgender son has died by suicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky state senator said Tuesday that her transgender son, a trans rights advocate on whom "a lack of acceptance took a toll," has died by suicide. He was 24. What You Need To Know. Democratic Sen. Karen Berg said her transgender son Henry Berg-Brousseau...
KENTUCKY STATE

