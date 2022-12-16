Read full article on original website
Frozen road law takes effect for northern Wisconsin starting Wednesday
WISCONSIN — Starting Wednesday at 12:01 a.m., the frozen road law goes into effect for the northern half of Wisconsin, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The frozen road law allows vehicles carrying abrasives or salt for highway winter maintenance to carry more weight, according to WisDOT. As...
Ahead of temperatures dropping, Kentucky experts offer tips on protecting pipes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Temperatures across the state are expected to dip near or below zero at the end of the week. State officials are already making preparations as the forecast develops. But in the meantime, there are some things you can do to protect your pipes from bursting on the first days of Winter.
Holiday travel troubles with late-week winter storm
An incredibly cold and dangerous arctic air mass will impact much of the U.S., including all of Ohio. Winter weather will take center stage with frigid temperatures, strong wind gusts, and falling snow late Thursday night into Friday. The timing could not be worse, as Friday is a major travel...
Kentucky's Texas Turnaround ramp officially opens to traffic
KENTUCKY — The state's first Texas Turnaround ramp officially opened to traffic Wednesday, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced. The new on-ramp from Covington to Interstate 75 was designed to alleviate traffic. The ramp entering Interstate 75 northbound from Fourth Street in Covington is permanently closed. The traffic pattern will...
Live blog: Wisconsin winter storm
WISCONSIN — A two-part winter storm is expected to impact Wisconsin Wednesday night through early Saturday. The state is expected to see snow, high winds, reduced visibility and frigid temperatures across the state. The weather conditions will cause hazardous travel conditions for the holidays.
Kentucky utility receives greenlight for advanced meter program
LEXINGTON, Ky. — LG&E and Kentucky Utilities are moving forward with their meter upgrade project providing advanced energy meters to the commonwealth. With the winter comes major temperature drops and changes, which means more energy will be used. LG&E and KU are helping individuals and businesses monitor their usage with upgraded meters.
Messy, potentially dangerous winter storm could impact holiday travel throughout Ohio
CLEVELAND — If you’re dreaming of a White Christmas, your dream just might become a reality. According to Spectrum News 1 meteorologists, a potentially messy winter storm could hit Ohio this weekend, possibly putting a halt on holiday travel. Spectrum News 1 meteorologists said many will deal with...
Beshear: Work beginning early 2023 on massive eastern Kentucky development project
HINDMAN, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear on Tuesday unveiled sprawling plans for long-term recovery in eastern Kentucky, including a high-ground development featuring space for housing lots, apartments and a new school—the construction on which is slated to begin in a matter of months. What You Need To Know.
Keep an eye on the forecast over the next few days
This week is one of the busiest times of the year for travel. We're here to help you plan your travel schedule for the rest of this week. If you're traveling on Wednesday, you should be in the clear as snow won't really move into most of the state until Wednesday night.
California considers standardized reading approach
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. — A long simmering battle over how children should learn to read has taken on a new shape as educators grapple with pandemic learning losses. Literacy rates among students have been an enduring challenge for teachers nationwide, with a recent dip in reading levels reigniting a debate about teaching methods.
11-year-old Ohio girl gives back to pediatric patients
BREMEN, Ohio — It's rare to meet someone who's had 20 surgeries… much less a little girl. That's the story of 11-year-old Onna Sanders. But now, she’s giving back in a big way. What You Need To Know. Onna Sanders has 36 different health complications and has...
32 dogs rescued from commercial breeding facilities looking for fur-ever homes this Christmas
WISCONSIN — Wisconsin Humane Society rescued dozens of dogs and puppies who will find fur-ever homes in the Badger State. The dogs were rescued from southern commercial breeding facilities and surrendered to the National Mill Dog Rescue. National Mill Dog Rescue is a nonprofit that works to “rescue, rehabilitate and rehome discarded breeding dogs and to educate the general public about the cruel realities of the commercial dog breeding industry.”
New laws affecting California motorists in 2023
The new year will be here before we know it. When 2023 rolls around, it will usher in all kinds of new laws related to transportation. Whether you’re driving, bicycling or jaywalking, a handful of road rules will take effect Jan. 1. Here’s what you need to know:
Lake's trial to be named governor lacks 1st day bombshells
PHOENIX (AP) — Since her loss in the Arizona governor’s race, Republican Kari Lake has claimed the election was stolen and promised bombshells showing she was the rightful winner. But on the first day of trial in her election challenge Wednesday, her lawyers alleged small-bore problems that didn't appear to show the widespread, intentional misconduct she would need to prove.
Bitter cold is coming to Kentucky: What to expect
KENTUCKY — A powerful winter storm will roll across the country this week, bringing dangerously cold conditions to a sizeable chunk of the country, including here in the Commonwealth. Along with the cold will also come a likely period of snowfall, which may lead to some minor accumulations. What...
Kentucky police still seeing scourge of porch pirates despite new law
COVINGTON, Ky. — Despite the growing use of doorbell cameras and a new Kentucky law that makes porch piracy a felony, packages outside of people’s homes continue to be stolen, particularly so during the holiday season. The Elsmere Police Department says a home on Garvey Avenue was the...
Man convicted in slain Ohio family case gets life in prison
WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) — A man convicted in the killings of eight members of an Ohio family was sentenced Monday to life in prison without the possibility of parole for his role in what one surviving relative called a “monstrous act” of mass murder. George Wagner IV...
Kentucky senator: Transgender son has died by suicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky state senator said Tuesday that her transgender son, a trans rights advocate on whom "a lack of acceptance took a toll," has died by suicide. He was 24. What You Need To Know. Democratic Sen. Karen Berg said her transgender son Henry Berg-Brousseau...
