What Mac Jones Said About Jakobi Meyers After Heartbreaking Patriots Loss
LAS VEGAS — Jakobi Meyers is one of the most well-liked and respected players in the Patriots locker room. So, it’s not surprising that everyone went to bat for the Patriots receiver after his ill-advised lateral caused a disastrous 30-24 loss to the Raiders on Sunday. Among the...
Former NFL Referee Says Huge Call Was Missed Sunday
The Washington Commanders got hosed on Sunday night against the New York Giants. On what would be the final play of the game, Giants cornerback Darnay Holmes was all over Commanders receiver Curtis Samuel but a penalty was not called. Both players were trying to make a play, but it fell incomplete, which led to the Giants taking the game.
NFL Quarterback Will Reportedly Demand A Trade
Trade demands, especially at the quarterback position, are pretty rare in the National Football League. However, we could have one this offseason. According to a report out of Green Bay, Packers quarterback Jordan Love is expected to demand a trade if the team moves forward with Aaron Rodgers. Love will...
NFL Network Makes Official Decision On Willie McGinest After Reviewing Incident
Matters have quickly gone from bad to worse for Willie McGinest in the wake of his arrest Monday. A veteran of 15 NFL seasons and member of the New England Patriots Hall of Fame, McGinest was charged with assault in connection to a nightclub fracas that took place on Dec. 9th. The football world ...
Bill Belichick Reacts to Final Play in Loss vs. Raiders
The Patriots coach addressed the wild final play that led to the loss against Las Vegas.
Panthers Cornerback Oddly Says Steelers’ Top 2 Wide Receivers Are Not ‘Much Of A Hard Assignment’
While playoff hopes are dwindling for the Pittsburgh Steelers, the team was able to come up with a non-conference win against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. There were many positives to take away from the 24-16 victory . The rushing attack was able to gain 156 yards on the ground and wide receiver, Diontae Johnson, who has been clearly frustrated with his target share this season, had his best game of 2022. The pass catcher hauled in 10 catches for 98 yards from backup quarterback, Mitchell Trubisky. Not everyone involved in the game was very impressed with his performance, however.
Bill Belichick Made Controversial Decision After Shocking Loss
The NFL World is desperate to hear from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick following Sunday afternoon's shocking loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. New England was stunned by Las Vegas in truly shocking fashion on Sunday afternoon. The Patriots lost in the worst way imaginable as time expired against the...
How 49ers are impacted by Giants' SNF win over Commanders
With most of the Week 15 action in the books, it's clear the 49ers likely will play an NFC East team in the wild-card round of the playoffs. But which team is still to be determined. After the Giants beat the Washington Commanders, 20-12, on "Sunday Night Football," the No....
Underrated Steelers Player Links Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh To Pittsburgh’s Week 15 Win Over Panthers
The Pittsburgh Steelers defense was absolutely controlled by the Baltimore Ravens rushing attack in a Week 14 loss. Head coach, John Harbuagh‘s team ran for 215 yards including a fourth quarter drive that was 13 plays as the 57-yard possession led to a go-ahead field goal. While the performance wasn’t as impressive in Week 15, Mike Tomlin‘s group had 156 rushing yards and controlled the clock for over 36 minutes. The 3.6 yards per carry isn’t necessarily sexy, but the offense was committed to running the football and the 45 attempts on the ground are a big reason why Pittsburgh now has six wins.
49ers Could End Up Signing WR Sammy Watkins
The Green Bay Packers surprised a lot of people with the roster move that they made ahead of their Monday Night Football matchup with the Los Angeles Rams. With the team getting healthier over their bye in Week 14, the Packers decided it was a good time to move on from veteran wide receiver Sammy Watkins. One team that could be a potential landing spot for the veteran wideout is the San Francisco 49ers.
Watch: Stephen A. Smith says 'it’s time' for Buccaneers' Tom Brady to retire
Outspoken ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith didn't dance around the issue when discussing the future of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady on Monday. As shared by Brandon Contes of Awful Announcing, Smith explained during Monday's edition of "First Take" why he believes "it's time" for Brady to ride off into the sunset of retirement following Sunday's 34-23 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
Penalty on Terry McLaurin is a very bad look for the NFL
As explained in Playmakers, the NFL initially was alarmed by the NBA’s Tim Donaghy scandal. Eventually, the NFL decided that it’s impossible for one official to have enough of an impact on the outcome of a game to create any real concern that what happened to basketball could happen to football.
Eagles send cheesesteaks to Jaguars after win over Cowboys
The Philadelphia Eagles thanked the Jacksonville Jaguars for defeating the Dallas Cowboys this past Sunday via a tasty and appropriate gift. According to Alexandria Mansfield of the Florida Times-Union, the owner of the Jacksonville-based Philadelphia-themed restaurant Philly’s Finest confirmed that he received an order for 35 cheesesteaks and 25 large fries to be delivered to Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson on Monday following the club's 40-34 overtime win over the Cowboys.
Locker Room: Kenny Clark joins the show
(WFRV) – The Packers have won two consecutive games after the 24-12 win over the Rams on Monday Night Football at Lambeau Field. Defensive lineman Kenny Clark joined Local 5 Sports Director Burke Griffin and Super Bowl 45 Champion Jarrett Bush to talk about his impressive performance, the season as a whole, Clark’s charity work, […]
Eagles QB Gardner Minshew gives Mike Leach eulogy
Minshew played two seasons at East Carolina before transferring to Mike Leach's Washington State program for his senior campaign in 2018. Minshew led the NCAA in pass attempts (662) and pass completions (468) that year and paced the Pac-12 in completion percentage (70.2), passing yards (4,779) and passing touchdowns (38) as well.
Why the 49ers Are No Longer Sweepless in Seattle
Luckily, the 49ers defense stiffened by holding the Seahawks to a five and out which only netted seven yards. I started to feel a little bit better, until the 49ers went three and out which only netted nine yards. Geno Smith's offense was futile on the next drive, producing another...
Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Credits One Particular Defender For Team’s Phenomenal Run-Stopping Performance In Week 15 Victory
The Pittsburgh Steelers run defense suffered a setback in the Week 14 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. With Lamar Jackson out of the lineup, it was quite obvious they were going to run the ball heavily, especially with running back JK Dobbins back in the lineup. That’s just what they did, and the Steelers run defense still couldn’t stop them. That was despite the Ravens being down to their third-string QB, Anthony Brown.
Purdy in 'good spot' injury-wise as 49ers prepare for Commanders
SANTA CLARA — Quarterback Brock Purdy reported soreness the morning after the 49ers’ NFC West-clinching victory over the Seattle Seahawks last week. But after resting over the weekend, Purdy already is in better condition than a week ago, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. The 49ers begin on-field preparations...
NFL teams have 1-12 record in week after playing 49ers
Facing off against the 49ers will take its toll on just about every team in the NFL. San Francisco's hard-hitting defense is one of, if not the best in the league, while the offense is riddled with explosive weapons that fight for every extra yard possible. Playing the 49ers appears...
Watch: Julian Edelman has fitting reaction to Patriots-Raiders ending
Julian Edelman reacted the same way most New England Patriots fans likely did to the final play of the team’s loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. Edelman was actually in Las Vegas to attend Sunday’s game in person, meaning he was able to provide an instant reaction to New England’s disastrous final play. Edelman shared his response in a video, in which he dumbfoundedly asks “What the f— are we doing?” before angrily throwing his baseball cap at a seat.
