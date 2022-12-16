BATON ROUGE – LSU punter Jay Bramblett has been named second team Academic All-America selected by the College Sports Communicators, the organization announced on Tuesday. Bramblett, in his first year with the Tigers after transferring from Notre Dame, posted a 4.0 grade point average during his first year at LSU. A graduate of Notre Dame, Bramblett is pursuing a master’s degree in leadership and human resource development.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO