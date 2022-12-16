ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LSUSports.net

LSU Signs 25 On First Day Of Early Signing Period

BATON ROUGE – LSU coach Brian Kelly and his staff hauled in one of the nation’s top signing classes as the Tigers landed 25 signees here on the first day of the early signing period. LSU’s signing class, the second for Kelly and staff, is ranked No. 6...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

Reese Named SEC Player of the Week For Third Time

BATON ROUGE – LSU’s Angel Reese has earned her third SEC Player of the Week honor in six weeks, this time after three dominant and historical performances leading into the Tigers’ holiday break. She was named ESPN’s National Player of the Week on Monday for her exquisite...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

Tigers Look To Close Out Pre-Christmas Schedule With Wednesday Win

BATON ROUGE – Looking for one final opportunity to continue to improve prior to conference play, the LSU men’s basketball team will host East Tennessee State University Wednesday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center at 7 p.m. Patrick Wright and former LSU Coach John Brady will have...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

Punter Bramblett Named Academic All-American

BATON ROUGE – LSU punter Jay Bramblett has been named second team Academic All-America selected by the College Sports Communicators, the organization announced on Tuesday. Bramblett, in his first year with the Tigers after transferring from Notre Dame, posted a 4.0 grade point average during his first year at LSU. A graduate of Notre Dame, Bramblett is pursuing a master’s degree in leadership and human resource development.
BATON ROUGE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

18-year-old dies after hitting truck in Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – 18-year-old Jaxen Joseph Ray, of Denham Springs, was killed while driving on LA 16 near Simms Road. The deadly two-vehicle crash happened around 3 p.m. on Thursday, December 15. The two vehicles involved in the deadly crash were a 2012 Chevrolet Camaro and Ford F-250. The Denham Springs man “was […]
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA

