LSUSports.net
LSU Signs 25 On First Day Of Early Signing Period
BATON ROUGE – LSU coach Brian Kelly and his staff hauled in one of the nation’s top signing classes as the Tigers landed 25 signees here on the first day of the early signing period. LSU’s signing class, the second for Kelly and staff, is ranked No. 6...
LSUSports.net
Reese Named SEC Player of the Week For Third Time
BATON ROUGE – LSU’s Angel Reese has earned her third SEC Player of the Week honor in six weeks, this time after three dominant and historical performances leading into the Tigers’ holiday break. She was named ESPN’s National Player of the Week on Monday for her exquisite...
LSUSports.net
Tigers Look To Close Out Pre-Christmas Schedule With Wednesday Win
BATON ROUGE – Looking for one final opportunity to continue to improve prior to conference play, the LSU men’s basketball team will host East Tennessee State University Wednesday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center at 7 p.m. Patrick Wright and former LSU Coach John Brady will have...
LSUSports.net
Punter Bramblett Named Academic All-American
BATON ROUGE – LSU punter Jay Bramblett has been named second team Academic All-America selected by the College Sports Communicators, the organization announced on Tuesday. Bramblett, in his first year with the Tigers after transferring from Notre Dame, posted a 4.0 grade point average during his first year at LSU. A graduate of Notre Dame, Bramblett is pursuing a master’s degree in leadership and human resource development.
NOLA.com
Snow in Louisiana? Here's what forecasters are saying about the cold front on the way.
A massive winter storm that's dumping inches of snow across the Midwest is heading south and expected to reach Louisiana late Tuesday. A cold front is expected to follow. Severe storms — tornadoes, flash floods and hail — are the biggest threats for Louisiana. But, the cold weather has spawned talk of a White Christmas in parts of the Bayou State.
18-year-old dies after hitting truck in Livingston Parish
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – 18-year-old Jaxen Joseph Ray, of Denham Springs, was killed while driving on LA 16 near Simms Road. The deadly two-vehicle crash happened around 3 p.m. on Thursday, December 15. The two vehicles involved in the deadly crash were a 2012 Chevrolet Camaro and Ford F-250. The Denham Springs man “was […]
kalb.com
Police release name of shooting victim found dead inside car on I-110 North
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person is dead following a shooting on the interstate early Friday (Dec. 16) morning, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. Police say it happened around 3:35 a.m. on I-110 North near Harding Blvd. Once they arrived, officers found a victim dead inside of a car from gunshot injuries.
Man found dead on Victoria Drive in Baton Rouge has been identified; investigation underway
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office has identified the man found dead Thursday, Dec. 8, on Victoria Drive as Jeremy J. Gnagie, 35. His manner and cause of death are still pending, but a spokesman with the coroner’s office could confirm it was not a hit-and-run.
UPDATE: Arrest made after man found dead near I-10 frontage road
A homicide investigation is underway in St. Martin Parish following the discovery of a body near the I-10 Frontage Road
