Tuscaloosa, AL

The Spun

Former NFL Running Back Reportedly In Hospice At 31

Onetime Denver Broncos offensive lineman Orlando Franklin shared sad news about a former teammate on Tuesday. According to Franklin, former Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman is dealing with a severe health issue and is in hospice. "#BroncosCountry please pray for Ronnie Hillman he’s in hospice and not doing well," Franklin...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Alabama's Major Transfer Sunday

No college football program has been hit harder by transfers this year than Alabama. The Crimson Tide have lost some key members of their team to the portal. On Sunday, one of Alabama's top transfers announced his decision. Kyree Jackson, a former top recruit, is leaving Alabama to transfer to...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
AL.com

NFL Monday night: Packers stay in playoff contention

The Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers started the season considered as NFL championship contenders. They reached Week 15 of the schedule on Monday night almost playing out the string on lost seasons. The Rams won the Super Bowl last season, three years after losing in the NFL championship...
GREEN BAY, WI
AL.com

What the Sugar Bowl means to Alabama

The Sugar Bowl will be interesting for the same reason it isn’t. Feel free to read that again. The fact Alabama’s 11 a.m. New Year’s Eve date doesn’t come with the typical stakes clearly sapped some of the December juice. With that, however, comes a degree of freedom not possible in playoff semifinals.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

More insight into Will Anderson’s bowl decision, if other top NFL picks are opting out

A few weeks of speculation followed Alabama’s Iron Bowl win and last Friday’s first practice for the Sugar Bowl. Whether Will Anderson and Bryce Young would suit up for a rare non-playoff bowl game was perhaps the most discussed aspect surrounding the early December downtime. An hour or so before that first drill, news broke they would, in fact, play in the bowl game despite top-5 pick NFL draft projections.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts dealing with shoulder injury

Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts was counting on the healing properties of Anita Baker’s music. But reports from a variety of media outlets, including NFL Network and ESPN, on Monday indicate the former Alabama QB sprained his throwing shoulder in Sunday’s 25-20 victory over the Chicago Bears, leaving the Eagles without one of the NFL MVP frontrunners for at least their next game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
AL.com

South Alabama lands commitment from Florida high school lineman John Michael Ward

South Alabama on Tuesday landed a 2023 football verbal commitment from offensive lineman John Michael Ward of Northview High School in Century, Fla. Rated a 3-star prospect by 247 Sports, Ward chose the Jaguars over offers from UAB, North Alabama, Appalachian State, Colorado State and Coastal Carolina, among others. The 6-foot-5, 280-pound Ward made his announcement at a commitment ceremony at his high school, located north of Pensacola on the Alabama line near Atmore.
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

Eagles coach: ‘I don’t put anything past Jalen Hurts’

Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts has a sprained throwing shoulder. But on Tuesday, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni wasn’t ready to rule out the former Alabama standout for Saturday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys. Neither was Hurts. “Definitely a chance,” Hurts said about playing. “Taking it day-by-day, though.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
AL.com

Alabama football completes flip of nation’s top OT Kadyn Proctor

One of the biggest recruiting stories of the 2023 cycle happened on Tuesday, a day before the early signing period commences. Kadyn Proctor, the best offensive line recruit in the country, has flipped from his home-state Iowa Hawkeyes to the Alabama Crimson Tide. The 6-foot-7, 330-pounder released his decision on...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Jacksonville Jaguars lose Cam Robinson to knee injury

After winning a combined four games and picking first in the NFL Draft over the past two years, the Jacksonville Jaguars are in position to chase a postseason berth over the final three weeks of the 2022 regular season. But they’ll do it without left offensive tackle Cam Robinson.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Alabama

Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Alabama that are highly praised for their delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients.
ALABAMA STATE
