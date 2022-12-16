Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Most Haunted And Creepy Places In Alabama. They’re SacredD_FoodVendorAlabama State
A teenage girl - the youngest black person ever accepted into medical school also holds two other recordsAnita DurairajTuscaloosa, AL
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
Related
Former NFL Running Back Reportedly In Hospice At 31
Onetime Denver Broncos offensive lineman Orlando Franklin shared sad news about a former teammate on Tuesday. According to Franklin, former Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman is dealing with a severe health issue and is in hospice. "#BroncosCountry please pray for Ronnie Hillman he’s in hospice and not doing well," Franklin...
Football World Reacts To Alabama's Major Transfer Sunday
No college football program has been hit harder by transfers this year than Alabama. The Crimson Tide have lost some key members of their team to the portal. On Sunday, one of Alabama's top transfers announced his decision. Kyree Jackson, a former top recruit, is leaving Alabama to transfer to...
Transfer Portal Hitting SEC Power Hard
As Georgia Prepares for the College Football Playoff, Alabama Enters an Offseason of Uncertainty.
Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game
Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
Georgia DL Bill Norton announces transfer destination
Former Georgia defensive lineman Bill Norton became the first Bulldog to enter the NCAA transfer portal earlier this offseason. Now, Norton is transferring to the Arizona Wildcats. Arizona has had a lot of recent success in the transfer portal. The Wildcats added a commitment from Oregon linebacker Justin Flowe, a...
Streaks alive, stirring change carries OK State, Wisconsin into bowl
The Guaranteed Rate Bowl offers no guarantee when it comes to the best players taking the field on Dec. 27
NFL Monday night: Packers stay in playoff contention
The Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers started the season considered as NFL championship contenders. They reached Week 15 of the schedule on Monday night almost playing out the string on lost seasons. The Rams won the Super Bowl last season, three years after losing in the NFL championship...
What the Sugar Bowl means to Alabama
The Sugar Bowl will be interesting for the same reason it isn’t. Feel free to read that again. The fact Alabama’s 11 a.m. New Year’s Eve date doesn’t come with the typical stakes clearly sapped some of the December juice. With that, however, comes a degree of freedom not possible in playoff semifinals.
More insight into Will Anderson’s bowl decision, if other top NFL picks are opting out
A few weeks of speculation followed Alabama’s Iron Bowl win and last Friday’s first practice for the Sugar Bowl. Whether Will Anderson and Bryce Young would suit up for a rare non-playoff bowl game was perhaps the most discussed aspect surrounding the early December downtime. An hour or so before that first drill, news broke they would, in fact, play in the bowl game despite top-5 pick NFL draft projections.
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts dealing with shoulder injury
Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts was counting on the healing properties of Anita Baker’s music. But reports from a variety of media outlets, including NFL Network and ESPN, on Monday indicate the former Alabama QB sprained his throwing shoulder in Sunday’s 25-20 victory over the Chicago Bears, leaving the Eagles without one of the NFL MVP frontrunners for at least their next game.
South Alabama lands commitment from Florida high school lineman John Michael Ward
South Alabama on Tuesday landed a 2023 football verbal commitment from offensive lineman John Michael Ward of Northview High School in Century, Fla. Rated a 3-star prospect by 247 Sports, Ward chose the Jaguars over offers from UAB, North Alabama, Appalachian State, Colorado State and Coastal Carolina, among others. The 6-foot-5, 280-pound Ward made his announcement at a commitment ceremony at his high school, located north of Pensacola on the Alabama line near Atmore.
Eagles coach: ‘I don’t put anything past Jalen Hurts’
Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts has a sprained throwing shoulder. But on Tuesday, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni wasn’t ready to rule out the former Alabama standout for Saturday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys. Neither was Hurts. “Definitely a chance,” Hurts said about playing. “Taking it day-by-day, though.”
35 cheesesteaks delivered to coach Doug Pederson, Jaguars after win over Cowboys
After Jacksonville beat Dallas on Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles gave a nod of appreciation to the Jaguars by buying them a round of cheesesteaks.
Alabama football completes flip of nation’s top OT Kadyn Proctor
One of the biggest recruiting stories of the 2023 cycle happened on Tuesday, a day before the early signing period commences. Kadyn Proctor, the best offensive line recruit in the country, has flipped from his home-state Iowa Hawkeyes to the Alabama Crimson Tide. The 6-foot-7, 330-pounder released his decision on...
Jacksonville Jaguars lose Cam Robinson to knee injury
After winning a combined four games and picking first in the NFL Draft over the past two years, the Jacksonville Jaguars are in position to chase a postseason berth over the final three weeks of the 2022 regular season. But they’ll do it without left offensive tackle Cam Robinson.
Steph Curry says he's 'nowhere near picking up a basketball' yet in rehab
Warriors superstar Steph Curry spoke to TNT during Tuesday night’s broadcast against the Knicks and said he will be out a “few weeks” and will form a timeline in January.
4 Great Burger Places in Alabama
Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Alabama that are highly praised for their delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients.
Bham Now
“Call me Coach” — This state senator has been a volunteer high school coach for 20-plus years and has loved every minute!
When asked about his nearly 25-year career as a Ramsay High School basketball coach, longtime Alabama State Senator Rodger Smitherman proudly pulls out a laminated card from his wallet. It was a card showing that he is a certified coach with the Alabama High School Athletic Association. “I’m a card-carrying...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
210K+
Followers
65K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0