A few weeks of speculation followed Alabama’s Iron Bowl win and last Friday’s first practice for the Sugar Bowl. Whether Will Anderson and Bryce Young would suit up for a rare non-playoff bowl game was perhaps the most discussed aspect surrounding the early December downtime. An hour or so before that first drill, news broke they would, in fact, play in the bowl game despite top-5 pick NFL draft projections.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO