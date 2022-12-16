Read full article on original website
Related
Kari Lake's Chances of Overturning Arizona Governor Election Result
Lake's lawsuit claims thousands of votes were cast illegally, and she is asking that the results in Maricopa County be thrown out.
DeSantis' administration will freeze almost $2 billion worth of assets belonging to BlackRock
Governor DeSantis and his administration will pull about $2 billion worth of assets managed by BlackRock, following in the same footsteps as Louisiana and Missouri. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.Photo byGage Skidmore / Flickr.
Florida Sen. Rick Scott says defeated Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker will 'continue to be a leader' in the GOP 'for years to come'
Walker began his Senate bid with high hopes from many GOP leaders, but his campaign was eventually weighed down by a series of public scandals.
DeSantis Tells Allies to Stay Mum About Trump’s ‘Nazi’ Dinner. It’s Part of a Bigger Plan
While Donald Trump faces the fallout from dining with a white supremacist and anti-Semites, Ron DeSantis and his team are doing what the former president can’t: keep quiet. According to three people with knowledge of the directives, DeSantis’ lieutenants have told his allies not to attack Trump over the now-notorious dinner. Instead, the potential 2024 Republican primary candidate and his advisers have aimed to keep the focus on Trump’s decision to dine with Kanye West, a vocal anti-Semite, and Nick Fuentes, a white supremacist agitator. “In ongoing discussions following his reelection, including this week, I’ve been asked to keep my powder...
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Accused of Sabotaging Trump by Arranging Meeting With a White Supremacist and Rapper Ye
Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. It emerged on November 28 that just before Thanksgiving, Donald Trump hosted disgraced anti-Semitic rapper Ye (formerly Kanye West) and the white supremacist and leader of the America First movement - Nick Fuentes - for dinner at his Florida Mar-A-Lago home.
You Won't Believe Why DeSantis Hasn't Announced His 2024 Plans
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has bolstered his position as a strong contender for the Republican Party’s presidential nomination in 2024. He's become a rising star among the conservative ranks. Many believe DeSantis embodies everything good about Trump, minus the baggage, outrage, and public fiascos.
Gov. Newsom Attacks Gov. Ron DeSantis on Twitter: “DeSantis’ Florida: Where Civil Rights Go To Die”
Gov. Gavin Newsom TV AdvertPhoto byTwitter of GavinNewsom. On December 5, Governor Gavin Newsom of California unleashed his latest attack in the ongoing war of words between him and Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida. The Democrat Newsom decided to take issue with Gov. DeSantis' recent crack-down on so-called 'woke ideology', in a tweet that included the statement:
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis faces legal challenge after sneaking $12M for 'unauthorized alien' relocation into 2022 appropriations bill
The program didn’t appear in early versions of the 2022 state budget.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: MSNBC crew implodes after DeSantis makes 'Person of the Year' short list
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) drew the ire of MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski and the Morning Joe crew Monday after he was named to Time's "Person of the Year" short list. DeSantis's place on the short list does not make sense, Brzezinski said to Time Executive Editor Ben Goldberger. “Ron DeSantis...
Teen Vogue
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Isn’t a Trump Alternative — He’s a Far-Right Bigot Too
Florida governor Ron DeSantis is certainly having a moment. In the wake of the failed “red wave” the media kept warning us about, DeSantis has been declared “the biggest winner of an otherwise dark election cycle for Republicans.” This week, Time magazine — responsible, you may recall, for the 2014 “transgender tipping point” — short-listed DeSantis for its 2022 person of the year award. This award isn’t necessarily granted to the best person in a given year: For example, past recipients include DeSantis’s current nemesis and then president-elect Donald Trump in 2016, and Adolf Hitler in 1938. But it’s another example of the media buzz around DeSantis and his possible presidential candidacy.
International Business Times
Ron DeSantis Trolled After His Lawyer Says Governor Does Not Believe In Systemic Injustice
A trial in Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren's lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over the latter's decision to suspend him ended last week. But the governor's general counsel found himself in hot water after being forced to define the word "woke," a term originally used to signify an awareness of racial injustices endemic to society but often used as an insult by some right-wing people.
Ron DeSantis' gruesome campaign plan: I'm the genius who defeated COVID — and let thousands die
The House of Representatives passed an $858 billion National Defense Authorization bill on Thursday and it now heads to the Senate where it is also expected to pass. This legislation funds a pay hike and aid for Taiwan and Ukraine, circumventing the battles that presumptive House Speaker Kevin McCarthy promises are on the way for all funding measures in the new Congress. But the Republicans did win one skirmish: they managed to include a rollback of the COVID vaccine mandate for military personnel on the dubious grounds that it is limiting recruitment because so many would-be heroes refuse to get the jab. (The Pentagon rejects that assertion.) Democratic congressional leaders obviously felt it was the better part of valor to pass the Ukraine funding before Marjorie Taylor Greene's shock troops get veto power, so they let this one go.
Florida law could be especially hard for retirees on fixed incomes
MARGATE - Senate Bill 4D was signed into law in May, it was supposed to minimize the chances of a collapse like that seen in Surfside, but it comes with an increase in costs, and some say, those costs would mean they are not able to afford their home. "We are 11 miles from the beach, we're happy here, everybody I know is content," Nola Sineca, a Margate resident said.Sineca is retired, she lives with her cat at the Palm Lakes Condominium, a 55 and older community. Now she's worried how SB 4D will increase living expenses for her,...
Same-sex marriage ban in Florida law targeted
TALLAHASSEE - While same-sex marriage has been legal in Florida for nearly eight years because of court rulings, a ban has remained in state law. But Sen. Tina Polsky, D-Boca Raton, filed a bill Wednesday that would change that. The bill (SB 80), filed for consideration during the 2023 legislative session, would repeal a section of law that includes the ban. Same-sex marriages began in Florida in January 2015 after U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle ruled that the ban was unconstitutional.The U.S. Supreme Court later in 2015 ruled that same-sex couples have a right to marry nationwide. While the Florida ban has not been in effect, the Republican-controlled Legislature has not removed it from state law. The 2023 session will start in March.
Donald Trump Demands Reinstatement, Suggests Overthrowing Government
One day after the January 6 committee referred him for criminal prosecution over the riots, Trump insists that Biden was elected by "cheating and fraud."
POLITICO
DeSantis and Disney: The ride is hurtling to the end
Hello and welcome to Monday. All about the mouse — At some point, something has to be done about Florida’s new law dealing with Disney. The question has always been when and how and who winds up being the one in charge and paying the bills. Backdrop— A...
Andrew Warren’s chief of staff undercuts argument in DeSantis lawsuit
TALLAHASSEE — Former Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren’s chief of staff told Warren not to sign a pledge that he wouldn’t prosecute abortions, according to testimony on Thursday, the third day of trial in Warren’s lawsuit challenging Gov. Ron DeSantis’ decision to remove him from office.
DeSantis's Top Reelection Donors Revealed: Who Owns Florida Leadership?
Ron DeSantis's reelection victory was nothing short of spectacular. The governor won in a landslide re-election in November and was supported by almost 66,000 donations rolled in from across the country.
DeSantis expects Florida to pass permitless carry gun law in 2023
Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday he expects lawmakers during the 2023 regular legislative session to pass a major change in Florida gun laws. The change would allow what supporters call “constitutional carry.”. Under current law, people who want to carry guns must get concealed-weapons licenses from the state Department...
POLITICO
The House passed a bill that would enable the people of Puerto Rico to decide the future of their political status on their own.
It's been a major priority of outgoing House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer. What happened: The House passed historic legislation setting up a process for the people of Puerto Rico to determine their future political status. It cleared the chamber 233-191 with 16 Republicans supporting it. Which Republicans voted yes? Reps....
Comments / 0