ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

DeSantis Tells Allies to Stay Mum About Trump’s ‘Nazi’ Dinner. It’s Part of a Bigger Plan

While Donald Trump faces the fallout from dining with a white supremacist and anti-Semites, Ron DeSantis and his team are doing what the former president can’t: keep quiet. According to three people with knowledge of the directives, DeSantis’ lieutenants have told his allies not to attack Trump over the now-notorious dinner. Instead, the potential 2024 Republican primary candidate and his advisers have aimed to keep the focus on Trump’s decision to dine with Kanye West, a vocal anti-Semite, and Nick Fuentes, a white supremacist agitator. “In ongoing discussions following his reelection, including this week, I’ve been asked to keep my powder...
FLORIDA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Accused of Sabotaging Trump by Arranging Meeting With a White Supremacist and Rapper Ye

Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. It emerged on November 28 that just before Thanksgiving, Donald Trump hosted disgraced anti-Semitic rapper Ye (formerly Kanye West) and the white supremacist and leader of the America First movement - Nick Fuentes - for dinner at his Florida Mar-A-Lago home.
GEORGIA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Gov. Newsom Attacks Gov. Ron DeSantis on Twitter: “DeSantis’ Florida: Where Civil Rights Go To Die”

Gov. Gavin Newsom TV AdvertPhoto byTwitter of GavinNewsom. On December 5, Governor Gavin Newsom of California unleashed his latest attack in the ongoing war of words between him and Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida. The Democrat Newsom decided to take issue with Gov. DeSantis' recent crack-down on so-called 'woke ideology', in a tweet that included the statement:
FLORIDA STATE
Teen Vogue

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Isn’t a Trump Alternative — He’s a Far-Right Bigot Too

Florida governor Ron DeSantis is certainly having a moment. In the wake of the failed “red wave” the media kept warning us about, DeSantis has been declared “the biggest winner of an otherwise dark election cycle for Republicans.” This week, Time magazine — responsible, you may recall, for the 2014 “transgender tipping point” — short-listed DeSantis for its 2022 person of the year award. This award isn’t necessarily granted to the best person in a given year: For example, past recipients include DeSantis’s current nemesis and then president-elect Donald Trump in 2016, and Adolf Hitler in 1938. But it’s another example of the media buzz around DeSantis and his possible presidential candidacy.
FLORIDA STATE
International Business Times

Ron DeSantis Trolled After His Lawyer Says Governor Does Not Believe In Systemic Injustice

A trial in Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren's lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over the latter's decision to suspend him ended last week. But the governor's general counsel found himself in hot water after being forced to define the word "woke," a term originally used to signify an awareness of racial injustices endemic to society but often used as an insult by some right-wing people.
FLORIDA STATE
Salon

Ron DeSantis' gruesome campaign plan: I'm the genius who defeated COVID — and let thousands die

The House of Representatives passed an $858 billion National Defense Authorization bill on Thursday and it now heads to the Senate where it is also expected to pass. This legislation funds a pay hike and aid for Taiwan and Ukraine, circumventing the battles that presumptive House Speaker Kevin McCarthy promises are on the way for all funding measures in the new Congress. But the Republicans did win one skirmish: they managed to include a rollback of the COVID vaccine mandate for military personnel on the dubious grounds that it is limiting recruitment because so many would-be heroes refuse to get the jab. (The Pentagon rejects that assertion.) Democratic congressional leaders obviously felt it was the better part of valor to pass the Ukraine funding before Marjorie Taylor Greene's shock troops get veto power, so they let this one go.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Florida law could be especially hard for retirees on fixed incomes

MARGATE - Senate Bill 4D was signed into law in May, it was supposed to minimize the chances of a collapse like that seen in Surfside, but it comes with an increase in costs, and some say, those costs would mean they are not able to afford their home.   "We are 11 miles from the beach, we're happy here, everybody I know is content," Nola Sineca, a Margate resident said.Sineca is retired, she lives with her cat at the Palm Lakes Condominium, a 55 and older community.  Now she's worried how SB 4D will increase living expenses for her,...
MARGATE, FL
CBS Miami

Same-sex marriage ban in Florida law targeted

TALLAHASSEE - While same-sex marriage has been legal in Florida for nearly eight years because of court rulings, a ban has remained in state law. But Sen. Tina Polsky, D-Boca Raton, filed a bill Wednesday that would change that. The bill (SB 80), filed for consideration during the 2023 legislative session, would repeal a section of law that includes the ban. Same-sex marriages began in Florida in January 2015 after U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle ruled that the ban was unconstitutional.The U.S. Supreme Court later in 2015 ruled that same-sex couples have a right to marry nationwide. While the Florida ban has not been in effect, the Republican-controlled Legislature has not removed it from state law. The 2023 session will start in March.
FLORIDA STATE
POLITICO

DeSantis and Disney: The ride is hurtling to the end

Hello and welcome to Monday. All about the mouse — At some point, something has to be done about Florida’s new law dealing with Disney. The question has always been when and how and who winds up being the one in charge and paying the bills. Backdrop— A...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy