beckersdental.com
Dental education provider acquired by private equity firm
Spear Education, a dental education provider, was acquired by private equity firm Avista Capital Partners. Avista Capital Partners has invested more than $8 billion into more than 40 healthcare businesses worldwide, according to a Dec. 19 news release from the private equity firm. Spear Education provides dental professionals with continuing...
The benefits of innovative dental financing: Increase patients' ability to access and pay for dentistry while boosting your practice's revenue, profits and efficiency
Legacy patient financing solutions have left many dental practices settling for bulky application processes, low patient approval rates and waterfall products that compromise the patient experience and the practice's revenue. At a November webinar sponsored by Sunbit, Adrian Valente, director of training at Sunbit, facilitated a discussion with dental practice...
Disruptive dental innovation: The membership movement is here to stay
The dental insurance industry makes it exceedingly difficult for many people to obtain dental insurance coverage and get necessary dental care. Forward-thinking dental service organizations (DSOs) are aware of this problem and are determined to find innovative ways to provide dental care in an affordable way to uninsured and cash-only patients.
