'Frustrating' for Mike White to not be cleared in time to play in Week 15, will always 'fight like hell' to be with his guys

By Billy Riccette
 4 days ago
New York Jets quarterback Mike White said there was “no doubt” he would play Sunday against the Detroit Lions. He said he was feeling good, just having some general soreness. Unfortunately for White, a group of doctors wouldn’t let him play, and that is very frustrating for White.

Talking to reporters Friday, White said he talked to almost ten doctors, trying to find someone who would clear him. None of them would. X-rays during the week showed White does in fact have fractured ribs. White confirmed the fractured ribs.

It’s frustrating for White because he is always going to “fight like hell to be out on the field with my guys.”

The main concern for doctors is White getting hit, especially in the wrong place, and causing further damage to the ribs, a “contact issue” if you will. White was limited in practice all week with no contact.

White said he even asked the Jets if he even needed their permission to play or if he can just play. That’s how bad he wants to play, especially knowing the Jets are in the playoff hunt.

So with White out for Week 15, it’s the return of Zach Wilson to the starting lineup after the Jets had elevated Wilson to No. 2 on the depth chart. And with the Jets playing on Thursday in Week 16, the turnaround may be too quick for White to return then as well, so it could be Wilson starting the final two home games of the season against the Lions and the Jaguars.

White will be reevaluated Monday. For now, the Jets will hope Wilson has fixed some of his issues over the last three weeks since his benching. They’ll need it if the Jets are to reach the postseason.

