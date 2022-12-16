Read full article on original website
Allentown City Council deadlocked on council seat appointment
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown City Council failed to select their latest member during a special meeting Monday night at City Hall. City council's six members could not reach a majority vote on any of the 13 applicants seeking to replace former Councilman Joshua Siegel after seven votes. President Cynthia Mota announced the board will hold a special meeting to vote again Jan. 4 or "soon thereafter."
Zeigler seeks full term as Carbon County sheriff in May primary
Carbon County Sheriff Daniel G. Zeigler, who is fulfilling the unexpired term of retired Sheriff Anthony Harvilla, has announced he will seek the Republican nomination in the May 16 primary for a full four-year term. Zeigler, who was sworn-in on Jan. 10 by Judge Joseph J. Matika, said in a...
Philadelphia transit workers endorse Democrat Jeff Brown for mayor
(The Center Square) – Philadelphia's transit union has pledged support for Democrat Jeff Brown in the 2023 mayoral race. The Transport Workers Union Local 234 represents 5,300 workers in the city’s SEPTA transit system. Brown, an entrepreneur owning a number of grocery stores in the city, already has TV commercials ahead of the May 16 primary.
City hosts annual menorah lighting ceremony
The city of Hazleton held its annual menorah lighting ceremony Monday afternoon in front of City Hall. Agudas Israel Congregation and Beth Israel Temple organized the event, which was attended by Rabbi Yosef Zylberberg, Temple Israel, and Richard Kline, spiritual leader for Agudas Israel. Hazleton Mayor Jeff Cusat and Chris Pavlick, executive assistant to the mayor, and Melia Molinaro, representing the local office for state representative in the 116th District, were also on hand.
Hazleton mayor wants eminent domain money from HCA
Hazleton Mayor Jeff Cusat wants Hazleton City Authority to give the city more than $857,000 that the authority will receive from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for land that the state agency seized for its project to extend state Route 424 into Humboldt Industrial Park. At least one authority official...
100 showed at New Tripoli funeral from Maryland firefighter group
Zachary T. A. Paris was a firefighter with the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services in Maryland for only two months, but he had already earned the respect of colleagues at the Green Valley fire station. With a name like Paris, in no time at all he was...
No tax increase for Mahanoy City in adopted 2023 budget
MAHANOY CITY — Residents will not see a tax increase next year under the borough’s adopted budget. Council members last week adopted the general operating budget, which sets the real estate tax at 35.524 mills, the same as it has been since 2018. According to the general fund...
In Philly, other cities the ‘starter’ home is disappearing | Tuesday Morning Coffee
Starter homes, or those less expensive homes for first-time buyers, are increasingly out of reach thanks to rising interest rates and construction costs, according to new research. And it’s taking people longer to earn the money they need to buy one. In the 1940s, nearly 70 percent of all...
