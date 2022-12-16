Read full article on original website
beckersdental.com
5 oral surgery leaders to know
From dental partnership groups to technology companies, here are five leaders involved in the oral surgery field to know:. Jason Auerbach, DDS. Founder of Riverside (N.J.) Oral Surgery: Dr. Auerbach is an oral and maxillofacial surgeon focused on laser-assisted dental implant surgery, advanced bone grafting and wisdom tooth extraction. He is certified by the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery and the National Dental Board of Anesthesiology. He founded Riverside Oral Surgery in 2007 and now leads the organization's 10 locations in the state.
beckersdental.com
Top 10 dental, DSO stories in 2022
Some of the top dental stories by Becker's this year covered salaries, acquisitions and DSOs. Here are the 10 most-read Becker's stories from this year:. 1. How much dental assistants, hygienists make in each state. 2. Dentist salary vs. average household income in each state. 3. 11 states with lowest,...
beckersdental.com
6 DSO exec insights in 2022
Several DSO executives spoke with Becker's this year to discuss their organizations' growth and challenges in the industry. PepperPointe Partnerships' core focuses to drive growth in 2023. Greg White, DMD. President and CEO of PepperPointe Partnerships (Lexington, Ky.): At PepperPointe, we'll continue to build on the high quality of care...
beckersdental.com
Tennessee dental clinic 1st to offer 24-hour emergency services
A Nashville, Tenn.-based practice recently became the first dental clinic in the city to offer 24-hour emergency care. Nashville Smiles Up offers emergency services from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. Tuesday through Saturday and is now available 24 hours on Sunday and Monday, according to a Dec. 21 news release.
beckersdental.com
ADA willing to work with CMS on national provider directory
The American Dental Association said it is willing to work with CMS to create a national provider directory that includes dentists, the ADA said in response to CMS' request for information. CMS is looking to create a national healthcare provider directory that would make it easier for Americans to find...
beckersdental.com
2 DSOs named greatest places to work for diversity: Newsweek
Chicago-based Aspen Dental and Sarasota, Fla.-based Dental Care Alliance were named some of the greatest workplaces for diversity in 2023 by Newsweek. Newsweek created the list using public data, interviews with human resources professionals and anonymous online surveys from employees at companies with 1,000 or more employees in the U.S. Employees were surveyed about several topics, including corporate culture and working environment.
beckersdental.com
3 recent dental practice openings
Here are three dental practices that have recently opened that Becker's has reported on since Nov. 28:. 1. Affordable Care opened an Affordable Dentures & Implants practice in Palm Coast, Fla. 2. Gardenia Dentistry opened in Aubrey, Texas. 3. Vista Verde Dental Partners opened a Britely Dentures + Implants Studio...
beckersdental.com
Dental Care Alliance adds Virginia practice
Sarasota, Fla.-based Dental Care Alliance added VA Smiles to its network. The dental practice has nine doctors and four locations in Northeast Virginia, according to a Dec. 22 news release. Services include routine exams, cleanings, fillings, emergency care, cosmetic dentistry, orthodontics, implants, full-mouth reconstruction, oral and maxillofacial surgery, prosthodontics, endodontic surgery and root canals.
beckersdental.com
US Dental Surgery Network expands in Texas
Nashville, Tenn.-based US Dental Surgery Network recently acquired OMS Logistics of Texas and added nine practices in the state. The organization provides specialty surgical services and general anesthesia to large DSOs. US Dental Surgery Network supports 71 practices in seven states, according to a news release shared with Becker's Dec....
beckersdental.com
6 dentistry updates in Florida to know
From DSO acquisitions to dental school partnerships, here are six dental updates that have taken place since Nov. 29:. 1. Morrisville, N.C.-based Affordable Care opened two practices in Estero and Palm Coast. 2. Sarasota, Fla.-based Dental Care Alliance added Advanced Dentistry South Florida in Delray Beach to its network. 3....
beckersdental.com
Affordable Care opens Florida practice
Affordable Care opened an Affordable Dentures & Implants practice in Palm Coast, Fla. The practice is owned by Caroline Eskander Kinker, DDS, according to a Dec. 20 news release from the DSO. Affordable Care supports more than 400 locations across 42 states under the brands Affordable Dentures & Implants, DDS...
