From dental partnership groups to technology companies, here are five leaders involved in the oral surgery field to know:. Jason Auerbach, DDS. Founder of Riverside (N.J.) Oral Surgery: Dr. Auerbach is an oral and maxillofacial surgeon focused on laser-assisted dental implant surgery, advanced bone grafting and wisdom tooth extraction. He is certified by the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery and the National Dental Board of Anesthesiology. He founded Riverside Oral Surgery in 2007 and now leads the organization's 10 locations in the state.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO