Read full article on original website
Related
AdWeek
Hill Holliday Names Peter Nicholson Chief Creative Officer
Agency Hill Holliday has appointed Peter Nicholson as its new chief creative officer. He will oversee creative across the agency’s client roster, reporting to president Chris Wallrapp. Nicholson joins from Periscope, where he led the integrated agency as its first ever CCO, building it into a nationally-recognized shop with...
AdWeek
Maureen Krol Named Global Group Director of mSix&Partners
MSix&Partners, a joint venture between The&Partnership and GroupM, has hired Maureen Krol as global group director and Jessie Pollack as director, client leadership and planning. Krol comes to mSix&Partners from Starcom, where she led Gen Z and millennial marketing initiatives for companies in the CPG category including Mars, Red Bull...
EXCLUSIVE: Gucci Opens First Stand-alone Luggage Store in Paris
Gucci is setting down its suitcases on tony Rue Saint-Honoré for its first permanent boutique dedicated to its Gucci Valigeria travel line. Sitting opposite Moynat and a few doors away from Goyard in a space formerly occupied by Off-White, the 2,900-square-foot unit located at 229 Rue Saint-Honoré opened Tuesday. More from WWDInside Catherine Baba's Devotion Gala at Maxim's de ParisThe Buyers Are Back at Paris Trade ShowsChristoph Rumpf RTW Spring 2023 “The opening of our first Gucci Valigeria boutique on Rue Saint-Honoré represents the next stage in our ongoing strategy to reinforce our leadership in the travel category,” the Italian house’s president and...
AdWeek
The Rising Marketer’s Guide to Gale’s Media Accelerator Program
This is part of Adweek’s series covering fellowship programs at agencies. As agencies continue to face a talent crunch, many recent graduates or career changers are seeking a way into the industry. Here, we cover programs for entry-level marketers at top agencies. Read the full series. TLDR: Check out...
AdWeek
Paramount Skipping Its Decades-Long Carnegie Hall Upfront Week Event in 2023
Paramount is officially pulling out of 2023’s upfront week. On Tuesday, ad sales chief John Halley sent an internal memo announcing the company would be abandoning its usual presence at Carnegie Hall during May’s upfront week, instead opting for a series of “high-impact, intimate gatherings in April for each of our major agency partners and their clients.
AdWeek
Brand Loyalty and Broad Experiences Give These First-Time CMOs a Fresh Perspective on Marketing
Kristyn Cook has never served a day as a company’s chief marketing officer. When she assumes that role for State Farm on Jan. 1, 2023, however, she’ll do so having lived with parents who were State Farm agents since she was 11, opening her own State Farm agency in Chicago 15 years ago and helping outgoing CMO Rand Harbert revive the insurance company’s “Like a good neighbor” slogan and develop the Jake From State Farm character.
AdWeek
Tools of the Trade: Jack McNamara of Publicis New York
Tools of the Trade is an AgencySpy feature to help highlight the many tools that help make advertising and marketing folks successful. The tools can be anything that helps you perform at your top form, from your favorite drafting table to your best software program to a lucky pen, a vintage typewriter or a pair of headphones.
AdWeek
BrewDog Reprises CMO Role to Drive Business Forward
On Jan 25, join experts at Adweek Outlook 2023, a live virtual event, for trend forecasting, tips and tools. Register Now. BrewDog has reinstated its chief marketing officer (CMO) role, promoting marketing director Lauren Carrol to lead its team. Though it’s known for its provocative marketing stunts, the move marks the first time the brewer has filled the position since its first (and only) CMO left the business in January 2019 after just three months.
AdWeek
Netflix and Amazon Partner on Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Marketing Campaign
Amazon and Netflix are partnering on a marketing campaign for the upcoming Netflix film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Owners of Amazon Fire TV devices will have access to an exclusive teaser for Rian Johnson’s highly anticipated film and special behind-the-scenes content. There’s also an interactive mystery called...
AdWeek
How Wendy’s Is Turning an All-American Chain Into a Brand for Brits
Since its U.K. relaunch in mid-2021, Wendy’s has opened 25 restaurants in the market, with sites in London, Sheffield and Brighton. Now, following a successful 18 months, it has ambitious plans to ramp things up with new spaces in Liverpool and Greater Manchester. The Republic of Ireland is also on the menu for 2023, with a blueprint to launch franchises on the European continent too.
AdWeek
Monday Stir
-Since meeting in art school, Italian natives and Joinery directors Marco Bellone and Giovanni Consonni have helmed campaigns for clients including Jeep, Coca-Cola, Luxottica and Fiat. Now, in a spot for La Marca Prosecco, “Optimism is a Mindset,” the directing duo draws on Italian roots. The sparkling spot follows a young woman through the streets of Syracuse, Sicily, as the ancient seaside town around her transforms into images of smiling faces, uplifting sayings, and disco balls. The spot also uses visual effects—including the magical filling of two champagne flutes out of thin air. The spot was done in collaboration with Ogilvy.
AdWeek
The Best and Most Artificially Intelligent Agency Holiday Cards of 2022
Not many of us get a whole lot of physical mail anymore, but holiday cards are a welcome addition to the mailbox. That’s why each year around this time, we track the sentiments that agencies send out in the form of holiday cards to their partners and clients to thank them for another year of business. It’s also a chance for agencies to stretch their creative muscles in different ways.
AdWeek
Wednesday Stir
-WeTransfer has summed up its year in business by showing its CSR activities, from its Responsible Business Report to partnering with causes Choose Earth and the Supporting Act Foundation to planting 200,000 trees and donating free media for the launch of a dyslexia-friendly font. -Adweek has gathered up plenty of...
AdWeek
As 2023 Looms, Holding Companies’ Return to Office Plans Are Clouded in Uncertainty
Agency executives want their people back in the office. They would rather not waste away their real estate—which has been redesigned to accommodate collaborative work—but they also don’t want people who prefer working from home to resign in protest. Every major holding company has told Adweek that it hasn’t issued an official mandate in writing across its entire network, but multiple sources across the holding companies tell Adweek they’re facing pressure to go back at least three days a week. The conversation is no longer about whether agencies that still have offices should encourage hybrid work—it’s about what exactly hybrid work means, to what extent it should be enforced and who gets an exemption.
AdWeek
Brave Commerce Podcast: How Brands Can Communicate and Connect With Their Consumers
In this episode of Brave Commerce, Jim Mollica, chief marketing officer of Bose, joins hosts Rachel Tipograph and Sarah Hofstetter to discuss several ways brands can communicate and connect with their consumers. Mollica shares his experiences of marketing a product in the entertainment, apparel and consumer electronics industries. Although very...
AdWeek
Not All Retail Media Loyalty Programs Are Created Equal
One of retail media’s biggest selling points has been the robust first-party data the retailer has gathered from customers—their buying habits, brand affinity, purchase frequency, price sensitivity and even flavor or color preferences. The richness of the data depends on how meticulous the retailer has been collecting and...
AdWeek
McDonald’s Sweden’s Marketing Director Explains How Its Roblox Initiative Makes a Difference to Sick Kids
Ronald McDonald House is a place where sick children can stay and rest in a home-like environment. Around 4,000 families a year stay in one of the five houses in Sweden, but this takes the children away from their own homes and their friends. Recognizing this, the country’s own McDonald’s...
AdWeek
The Speed of Culture Podcast: Fastest-Growing Consumer Trends of 2022
On Jan 25, join experts at Adweek Outlook 2023, a live virtual event, for trend forecasting, tips and tools. Register Now. What are the fastest-growing consumer trends, and how will they shape our world? These questions launched The Speed of Culture podcast. The future is uncertain, and we can’t predict where it’s headed. But we can talk about it and prepare ourselves for various scenarios.
AdWeek
The Reasons Why Netflix’s Ad Tier Was Its Least Popular Plan in November
Netflix’s new ad-supported tier reportedly isn’t as popular as the streamer would like. The plan accounted for only 9% of new Netflix sign-ups in the United States during November, the first month it was made available, according to subscription analytics firm Antenna, per the Wall Street Journal. Around...
AdWeek
Warner Bros. Discovery’s Streaming Service Could Keep HBO Max Name
The name of Warner Bros. Discovery’s merged streaming service is still up in the air. Despite reports that Max had emerged as the likely name, executives may keep the name HBO Max, the platform that was introduced in 2020 under WarnerMedia, according to Business Insider. Research has found that...
Comments / 0