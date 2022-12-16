Agency executives want their people back in the office. They would rather not waste away their real estate—which has been redesigned to accommodate collaborative work—but they also don’t want people who prefer working from home to resign in protest. Every major holding company has told Adweek that it hasn’t issued an official mandate in writing across its entire network, but multiple sources across the holding companies tell Adweek they’re facing pressure to go back at least three days a week. The conversation is no longer about whether agencies that still have offices should encourage hybrid work—it’s about what exactly hybrid work means, to what extent it should be enforced and who gets an exemption.

