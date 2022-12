Wilmington Issues Weekly Traffic and Travel Advisory for Special Events, Street Repaving, Other Construction or Repair Projects

Friday’s closing will NOT affect the scheduled collection of recyclables for areas west of Interstate-95 which will proceed as planned. Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki has announced that City government offices will close for an additional day this weekend to extend the holiday celebration for City employees and their families. Government offices will close tomorrow, Friday, December 23, 2022, and will also be closed as previously announced on Monday, December 26, 2022.

WILMINGTON, DE ・ 4 HOURS AGO