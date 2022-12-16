AN ORDINANCE AMENDING SECTION 2.3 AND 2.5 OF THE CITY OF LYNDEN COMPREHENSIVE PLAN AND CORRESPONDING UPDATES TO THE ZONING MAP, SUB-AREA MAP, AND FUTURE LAND USE MAP. A complete copy of this Ordinance is available during regular business hours at the Office of the City Clerk, City Hall, 300 4th Street, Lynden, Washington. The Ordinance will be mailed upon request without cost. This publication by title is made pursuant to RCW 35A.12.160. Council Date: 12-19-2022.

LYNDEN, WA ・ 16 HOURS AGO