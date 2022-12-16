Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
lyndentribune.com
Lisa Nieuwendorp
Lisa Diane Nieuwendorp was born on Nov. 27, 1962, and passed away in Bellingham on Dec. 12 after a 6 1/2-year battle with cancer. She was born in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada to Glen and Lou Mooney.
lyndentribune.com
Schimmel Showcase at Jansen
On select Fridays at 11 a.m., the Jansen Art Center hosts a one-hour performance by regional pianists. On Dec. 16, The J featured two pianists on one piano, with performances by Gabriel and Rebecca Mañalac. Rebecca Mañalac is staff accompanist at Western Washington University and choir pianist for Trinity Lutheran Church. Gabriel Mañalac has been an active performer and music educator in Louisiana and Washington state for the past decade. (Bill Helm/Lynden Tribune)
lyndentribune.com
Disaster response is Bob Vander Haak’s mode of serving
LYNDEN — For Bob Vander Haak, doing disaster recovery volunteering has opened up a whole new world of places and personal connections.
lyndentribune.com
LEGALS- December 21, 2022
AN ORDINANCE AMENDING SECTION 2.3 AND 2.5 OF THE CITY OF LYNDEN COMPREHENSIVE PLAN AND CORRESPONDING UPDATES TO THE ZONING MAP, SUB-AREA MAP, AND FUTURE LAND USE MAP. A complete copy of this Ordinance is available during regular business hours at the Office of the City Clerk, City Hall, 300 4th Street, Lynden, Washington. The Ordinance will be mailed upon request without cost. This publication by title is made pursuant to RCW 35A.12.160. Council Date: 12-19-2022.
lyndentribune.com
Everson allows 38 Habitat units along Lincoln Street
EVERSON — The Everson City Council gave assent on Dec. 13 to a Habitat for Humanity project along Lincoln Street that could bring as many as 38 dwelling units plus some business use.
lyndentribune.com
$13,420 collected so far for this year’s Readers Care Fund
LYNDEN — With 10 days remaining, 68 donations have come in for a collective $13,420 for this year’s Readers Care Fund. Now in its 17th year, the Lynden Tribune’s annual charity has directly supported various local organizations with more than $200,000 in community generated donations.
lyndentribune.com
New fire truck will replace two for Lynden Fire Department
LYNDEN — A new fire truck is ordered for Lynden. Costing over $1.5 million, the Pierce Quint ladder truck will be built over the next two years in Wisconsin and arrive in time for the city’s next fire insurance rating, said Mayor Scott Korthuis. Though a crazy price to pay, it will help keep up an optimal fire rating for Lynden, the mayor said.
lyndentribune.com
Briefly: Lynden and the surrounding areas in the news, Dec. 21, 2022
SUDDEN VALLEY — Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday, Dec. 14 that they have arrested a 61-year old Sudden Valley man and charged him with multiple counts of rape of child (second) and multiple counts of child molestation (second).
lyndentribune.com
UPDATE: Whatcom County Library System delays Wednesday, Dec. 21 openings
WHATCOM COUNTY -- Whatcom County Library System branches will have delayed openings on Wednesday, Dec. 21 because of road conditions. Currently, staff plan to open county library buildings at noon; openings may be further delayed based on local conditions. Updates will be announced, if needed. The administrative building on Northwest...
Comments / 0