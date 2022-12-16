Read full article on original website
Related
The Cannibalistic Practice of Consuming the Brains of the Dead by the Fore People Led to the Devastating Kuru Disease
The Fore people of Papua New Guinea used to practice a funeral ritual that involved the consumption of the brains of their recently departed loved ones. Even though this long-standing tradition was considered an expression of respect for their dead, it led to an epidemic of a brain disease named "kuru" that decimated 2% of the population each year.
MedicalXpress
Ceramides found to be key in aging muscle health
During aging, mice, like humans, become inactive and lose muscle mass and strength. A team of scientists led by Johan Auwerx at EPFL have now discovered that when mice age, their muscles become packed with ceramides. Ceramides, known for their use in skin care products, are sphingolipids, a class of fat molecules that are not used to produce energy but rather perform different tasks in the cell.
Drinking IPAs Could Cause Brewer’s Droop And Erectile Dysfunction
Men who love IPAs may be a little more top-heavy than guys who’d prefer to drink lighter beers, but it’s not because of the calories. It’s because the hops that give India Pale Ales their signature bitter flavor contain a plant-based form of estrogen known as phytoestrogen that could cause men to develop man boobs and erectile dysfunction. At least one team of scientists found evidence of the condition, called “brewer’s droop.”
insightscare.com
Research Shows, Cells Alter Themselves if Body Is Subjected to Starvation
For body activities to run smoothly, cells require a constant flow of energy. To ensure a consistent supply of energy, the cellular metabolism must change during starvation periods, when no nutrients are taken from food. Researchers from the FMP gained fresh insights into this essential mechanism in human cells while...
technologynetworks.com
Ceramide Overload Occurs in Aging Muscles
During aging, mice, like humans, become inactive and lose muscle mass and strength. A team of scientists led by Johan Auwerx at EPFL have now discovered that when mice age, their muscles become packed with ceramides. Ceramides, known for their use in skin care products, are sphingolipids, a class of fat molecules that are not used to produce energy but rather perform different tasks in the cell.
Comments / 0