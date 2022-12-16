Read full article on original website
Temperature drops 32 degrees in 9 minutes! Arctic front headed to Colorado
"Heads up eastern Colorado," says the National Weather Service, with a wild cold front on the way to the state. According to the service, as the cold front swept through Cheyenne, Wyoming this afternoon, the temperature dropped from 43 degrees to 11 degrees in just nine minutes, with the wind chill dropping from 35 degrees to -8 degrees.
Colorado weather set to turn dramatically colder; several inches of snow possible for Denver area
Good Wednesday morning to you all from the weather desk!. I suspect at this point everyone is about as prepared as they can be for the incoming cold and snow. The relatively mild (albeit windy) weather most of us see during the morning hours today will be quickly replaced Wednesday afternoon and evening by a sharp cold front and increased chance of snow.
Take These Items Out Of Your Car Before Colorado Freezes
'Dangerously cold' weather is making its way to Colorado this week.
Winter weather advisory: What areas of Colorado are impacted?
A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been issued for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday as an arctic front pushes into Colorado brining dangerously cold temperatures and snow.
It's about to get extremely cold, wind chills to drop to 50 below and colder behind arctic front
The cold air is on track and will arrive in Colorado Wednesday PM, plunging temperatures below zero across northern and eastern Colorado, with wind chill values approach -50°F or colder at times across the plains. A Wind Chill Watch has been posted for the entire region beginning Wednesday evening...
One of the worst cold snaps in 30 years starts Wednesday
An extremely cold winter storm will reach Colorado on Wednesday causing the Front Range to experience the coldest temperatures in many years.The cold front at the leading edge of the frigid air will reach the Denver metro area in the afternoon on Wednesday. Once the front passes, temperatures will drop very quickly. After reaching near 50 degrees before 3 p.m., the temperatures in the city will be about 40 degrees by 9 p.m. and will drop at least another 15 degrees by daybreak on Thursday.Therefore temperatures will be in the teens below zero around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins Thursday...
Above-norm temps, risk of "heavy snow" on the way to Colorado following -52° wind chill
While -52° wind chills are expected in parts of Colorado later this week, this weekend will bring a warm-up with a high likelihood of above-norm temperatures into the start of January. Medium-range forecast mapping from the National Weather Service looking 6 to 10 days out and then 8 to...
Big snow, 55 MPH winds: Attractions likely to close, dangerous travel expected in Colorado
Tourists and residents in Colorado should be warned – weather rolling into the state on Wednesday will impact many aspects of life. Not only will temperatures and wind chills be so cold they could be hazardous to health or even deadly, many businesses and attractions will likely close. Travel may also be impacted due to blowing snow and icy roads.
Colorado schools closed due to extremely cold temperatures
DENVER — Some Colorado school districts, government offices and businesses are closing Thursday while extremely cold temperatures, gusty winds and snow impact the state. Denver Public Schools, Cherry Creek Schools, Littleton Public Schools and 27J Schools are among the districts that will close on Thursday. Cherry Creek Schools has...
Full closure takes effect on I-25 as heavy snow falls in northern Wyoming; Buffalo hits minus 18 degrees with minus-51-degree windchill
CASPER, Wyo. — Heavy snow is falling in areas of northern Wyoming, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures have also plummeted with an Arctic cold front moving in. Sheridan is at minus 15 degrees with a windchill value of minus 42 degrees as of 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to the NWS in Billings. Buffalo is even colder at minus 18 degrees with a windchill value of minus 51 degrees, according to the NWS in Riverton.
Coldest December temperatures in years will cause a dangerous situation
Extremely cold air from the arctic will be released into Colorado starting late Wednesday. Denver will experience the coldest December temperatures since 2016 while wind chills could be as low as -50 degrees even in the metro area.Until the polar cold front arrives Wednesday afternoon, temperatures will be chilly but near normal. Denver and most of the Front Range will reach the lower 40s on Monday and Tuesday with occasionally gusty wind up to 30 mph.Then everything changes in just a few hours late Wednesday.A rare Wind Chill Watch has already been issued starting at 8 p.m. Wednesday for wind...
Arctic blast: Dangerous cold remains on track for Denver & Colorado by Thursday
Potentially record setting cold is on tap for the Denver metro area in just a few days. Thursday's existing record low is -25° from 1990, and Friday's is -17° also from 1990. In data through Monday morning, it appears we will rival that Friday record-low temperature. Here's more...
It’s about to get dangerously cold in Colorado. Here’s what you need to know to stay safe.
Forecasters are warning that Thursday could be the coldest day Denver has felt in more than three decades, anticipating a blast of bitter cold, arctic air that is expected to affect the entire state. The Colorado Sun has gathered important information to answer questions and help keep you safe ahead...
Should you leave water dripping during a deep freeze?
An arctic front moving in will drop temperatures across the state to dangerously low numbers over the next few days.
Coldest air in decades heading to Colorado this week
DENVER — Dangerously cold wind chills are expected this week in Colorado, ones that could rival the coldest air that eastern Colorado has seen in decades. Temperatures will be near 50 degrees on Wednesday afternoon in Denver, but 12-18 hours later they'll be below zero. That drop could rival some of Denver's top one- or two-day temperature drops on record.
Here's how Colorado's wildlife will survive incoming sub-zero temperatures
Later this week, an arctic cold front capable of ushering in sub-zero temperatures and wind chills as low as -52 degrees is coming to Colorado. As officials urge Coloradans to protect themselves and their animals from dangerously cold weather, what will that mean for Colorado's wildlife?. "Wild animals have many...
What parts of Colorado are on a wind chill watch?
A major temperature drop is on the way Wednesday night as an arctic cold front arrives in Colorado.
-52° wind chill expected in Colorado: Frostbite within minutes
The National Weather Service is warning Coloradans about dangerously cold wind chills set to hit the state on Wednesday night and Thursday night. With windchills expected to be -30° or below across much of the state, frostbite on exposed skin within minutes will be a threat for many. The...
Cool weekend with sub-freezing Arctic Blast coming next week!
DENVER(CBS)- Heading into the weekend Colorado will have plenty of sunshine but, remain on the cool side with temperatures. A weak area of high pressure over the southwest will help our winds to shift from the cold north-northwest direction to a more westerly flow by Sunday. This will allow temperatures over eastern Colorado to warm up by about 5 to 8 degrees from Fridays highs. Even with that most temperatures will still be below normal for this time of year. The mountains and western Colorado don't feel the effects of the downslope wind shift and will remain in the teens and 20s Saturday. A weak cold front will push thru on Monday cooling high temperatures back into the low to middle 30s and adding some cloud cover.The next chance for snow is on the first day of Winter, which is Wednesday. That snow will come in with another even colder ARCTIC BLAST on Thursday! This may make highs only in the teens and lows below zero across the Denver metro area and I-25 urban corridor on Thursday!Temps should recover by Christmas weekend back to 30s and 40s.
Power companies are ready with a plan for the upcoming winter storm
GHENT, WV (WVNS)– The upcoming winter storm is expected to cover a wide stretch of area across portions of the northern United States including West Virginia. This opens the potential of seeing major power loss. Phil Moye, Spokesman for Appalachian Electric Power, said it will be difficult at times to manage resources. “There’s such a broad, geographic […]
