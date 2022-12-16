ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

CBS Denver

One of the worst cold snaps in 30 years starts Wednesday

An extremely cold winter storm will reach Colorado on Wednesday causing the Front Range to experience the coldest temperatures in many years.The cold front at the leading edge of the frigid air will reach the Denver metro area in the afternoon on Wednesday. Once the front passes, temperatures will drop very quickly. After reaching near 50 degrees before 3 p.m., the temperatures in the city will be about 40 degrees by 9 p.m. and will drop at least another 15 degrees by daybreak on Thursday.Therefore temperatures will be in the teens below zero around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins Thursday...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Colorado schools closed due to extremely cold temperatures

DENVER — Some Colorado school districts, government offices and businesses are closing Thursday while extremely cold temperatures, gusty winds and snow impact the state. Denver Public Schools, Cherry Creek Schools, Littleton Public Schools and 27J Schools are among the districts that will close on Thursday. Cherry Creek Schools has...
COLORADO STATE
oilcity.news

Full closure takes effect on I-25 as heavy snow falls in northern Wyoming; Buffalo hits minus 18 degrees with minus-51-degree windchill

CASPER, Wyo. — Heavy snow is falling in areas of northern Wyoming, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures have also plummeted with an Arctic cold front moving in. Sheridan is at minus 15 degrees with a windchill value of minus 42 degrees as of 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to the NWS in Billings. Buffalo is even colder at minus 18 degrees with a windchill value of minus 51 degrees, according to the NWS in Riverton.
WYOMING STATE
CBS Denver

Coldest December temperatures in years will cause a dangerous situation

Extremely cold air from the arctic will be released into Colorado starting late Wednesday. Denver will experience the coldest December temperatures since 2016 while wind chills could be as low as -50 degrees even in the metro area.Until the polar cold front arrives Wednesday afternoon, temperatures will be chilly but near normal. Denver and most of the Front Range will reach the lower 40s on Monday and Tuesday with occasionally gusty wind up to 30 mph.Then everything changes in just a few hours late Wednesday.A rare Wind Chill Watch has already been issued starting at 8 p.m. Wednesday for wind...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Coldest air in decades heading to Colorado this week

DENVER — Dangerously cold wind chills are expected this week in Colorado, ones that could rival the coldest air that eastern Colorado has seen in decades. Temperatures will be near 50 degrees on Wednesday afternoon in Denver, but 12-18 hours later they'll be below zero. That drop could rival some of Denver's top one- or two-day temperature drops on record.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Cool weekend with sub-freezing Arctic Blast coming next week!

DENVER(CBS)-  Heading into the weekend Colorado will have plenty of sunshine but, remain on the cool side with temperatures. A weak area of high pressure over the southwest will help our winds to shift from the cold north-northwest direction to a more westerly flow by Sunday. This will allow temperatures over eastern Colorado to warm up by about 5 to 8 degrees from Fridays highs. Even with that most temperatures will still be below normal for this time of year. The mountains and western Colorado don't feel the effects of the downslope wind shift and will remain in the teens and 20s Saturday. A weak cold front will push thru on Monday cooling high temperatures back into the low to middle 30s and adding some cloud cover.The next chance for snow is on the first day of Winter, which is Wednesday. That snow will come in with another even colder ARCTIC BLAST on Thursday! This may make highs only in the teens and lows below zero across the Denver metro area and I-25 urban corridor on Thursday!Temps should recover by Christmas weekend back to 30s and 40s.
COLORADO STATE
WVNS

Power companies are ready with a plan for the upcoming winter storm

GHENT, WV (WVNS)– The upcoming winter storm is expected to cover a wide stretch of area across portions of the northern United States including West Virginia. This opens the potential of seeing major power loss. Phil Moye, Spokesman for Appalachian Electric Power, said it will be difficult at times to manage resources. “There’s such a broad, geographic […]
VIRGINIA STATE

