Romeo Langford (illness) questionable Monday for Spurs
San Antonio Spurs guard Romeo Langford is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. Langford is dealing with a stomach illness. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for Monday's contest. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
Portland's Jerami Grant (back) probable for Wednesday's contest versus Thunder
Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant (back) is probable to play in Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Grant is on track to play in Portland's rematch versus the Thunder after he logged 41 minutes on Sunday despite recent back spasms. In a matchup against an Oklahoma City unit ranked 23rd (46.0) in FanDuel points allowed per game to power forwards, our models project Grant to score 34.1 FanDuel points.
Celtics' Marcus Smart (illness) questionable on Wednesday
Boston Celtics point guard Marcus Smart (illness) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Smart is dealing with an illness and is questionable to face the Pacers on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 32.1 minutes against Indiana. Smart's Wednesday projection includes 12.0...
Washington's Kristaps Porzingis (illness) questionable for Tuesday's game versus Suns
Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis (illness) is questionable to play in Tuesday's contest against the Phoenix Suns. Porzingis' status is now in question after Washington's center came down with an illness. Expect Taj Gibson to see more minutes on Tuesday night if Porzingis is ruled out. Porzingis' current Tuesday projection...
76ers' Furkan Korkmaz (illness) questionable for Wednesday
Philadelphia 76ers shooting guard Furkan Korkmaz (illness) is questionable to play Wednesday against the Detroit Pistons. Korkmaz missed the last two contests. He's not a relevant part of the 76ers' rotation, but another Korkmaz absence would leave additional minutes available for Georges Niang. numberFire's models project Niang for 18.9 minutes...
Portland's Josh Hart (ankle) probable on Wednesday
Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Josh Hart (ankle) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Hart is dealing with an ankle injury and is probable to face the Thunder on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 35.0 minutes against Oklahoma City. Hart's Wednesday projection includes 13.3...
Miami's Dewayne Dedmon (foot) active for Tuesday's game versus Chicago
Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon (foot) is available for Tuesday's contest against the Chicago Bulls. Dedmon will suit up at home after he was listed as probable with left foot plantar fasciitis. In 12.2 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Dedmon to record 4.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 0.6 assists.
Rudy Gobert (ankle) questionable for Minnesota's Wednesday matchup
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (ankle) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game versus the Dallas Mavericks. Gobert's status remains in question after Minnesota's center missed three games with an ankle sprain. Expect Naz Reid to see increased playing time at center if Gobert is inactive. Gobert's current Wednesday projection...
Damian Lillard (wrist) probable for Portland on Wednesday
Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard (wrist) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Lillard is dealing with a wrist injury and is probable for Wednesday's clash with the Thunder. Our models expect him to play 35.1 minutes against Oklahoma City. Lillard's Wednesday projection includes 23.7...
Celtics' Jayson Tatum (personal) available on Wednesday
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (personal) is available for Wednesday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Tatum has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go against the Pacers on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 35.3 minutes against Indiana. Tatum's Wednesday projection includes 26.1 points,...
Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson (back) questionable on Wednesday
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson (back) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Anderson is dealing with back spasms that forced him to miss Monday's game but has a chance to play on Wednesday after drawing the questionable tag. If he is available, our models expect him to play 28.0 minutes against the Mavericks.
Toronto's Gary Trent Jr. (quad) questionable for Wednesday's game versus Knicks
Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. (quad) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's contest against the New York Knicks. Trent Jr.'s status remains in limbo after he sat out three games left quad soreness. Juan Hernangomez is a candidate for more playing time if Trent Jr. is unable to suit up on Wednesday.
Thunder's Darius Bazley (illness) out on Wednesday
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Darius Bazley (illness) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Bazley continues to deal with an illness and will remain sidelined for Wednesday's clash with Portland. His next chance to play will come against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday. Bazley...
Wizards rule out Kristaps Porzingis (illness) on Tuesday
Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis (illness) will not play in Tuesday's contest against the Phoenix Suns. Porzingis will not be available after he was ruled out with an illness. Expect Taj Gibson to see more minutes at the five against a Suns' team ranked 15th (51.8) in FanDuel points allowed per game to centers.
Dallas' Tim Hardaway Jr. (illness) available on Wednesday
Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (illness) is available for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Hardaway has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go against Minnesota on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 29.3 minutes against the Timberwolves. Hardaway's Wednesday projection includes...
Phoenix's Devin Booker (groin) remains out on Tuesday
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (groin) will not play in Tuesday's contest versus the Washington Wizards. Booker will sit out his second straight game with groin soreness. Expect Damion Lee to log more minutes at shooting guard against a Washington team allowing 39.7 FanDuel points per game to the position.
Heat starting Victor Oladipo for inactive Jimmy Butler (illness) on Tuesday
Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Chicago Bulls. Oladipo will make his first start this season after Jimmy Butler was held out with a stomach illness. In 33.0 expected minutes, our models project Oladipo to score 30.9 FanDuel points. Oladipo's projection includes 16.2 points,...
Jusuf Nurkic (calf) questionable for Portland's Wednesday matchup
Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (calf) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Nurkic's availability is currently in the air after he was unable to suit up on Sunday with calf soreness. In a matchup versus a Thunder team allowing 56.1 FanDuel points per game to centers, Drew Eubanks should see more minutes at the five if Nurkic is ruled out.
Warriors starting Moses Moody for inactive Donte DiVincenzo (illness) on Tuesday night
Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody is starting in Tuesday's lineup versus the New York Knicks. Moody will make his second start this season after Donte DiVincenzo was held out with an illness. According to Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 382.8 minutes this season, Moody is averaging 0.59 FanDuel points per...
Dorian Finney-Smith (adductor) out for Dallas on Wednesday
Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith (adductor) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Finney-Smith is dealing with a right adductor strain and will not be available to face Minnesota on Wednesday. Tim Hardaway Jr. (illness) has been removed from the injury report. Hardaway's Wednesday projection includes...
