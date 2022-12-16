Kalyl Silva, the 23-year-old son of former UFC champion Anderson Silva, had a professional boxing debut to remember over the weekend in Bahia, Brazil. The younger Silva was cornered by his father and boxing coach Luiz Carlos Dorea and faced a fellow newcomer, Paulo dos Santos, in a four-round fight at 155 pounds. Kalyl was victorious via knockout after hurting his opponent with a left to the body and a follow-up right to the head in the final stanza.

6 HOURS AGO