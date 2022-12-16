Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tennessee's richest woman is giving away millionsAsh JurbergTennessee State
The Burger Scene in Nashville TNEast Coast TravelerNashville, TN
Sumner County Commission Expected to Name Sitler as Law DirectorAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Fallout after Tennessee-bound dog lands in Saudi ArabiaPete LakemanNashville, TN
Nashville Elected Officials Call for Investment in Clean Car TechnologyAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Todd & Julie Chrisley’s Son Grayson, 16, Explains Why He Never Plans To Watch The Family Reality Show
Grayson Chrisley admitted he’s “never watched an episode” of Chrisley Knows Best, the reality television show that introduced the world to his family – most notably, Todd and Julie Chrisley. Grayson, 16, made this confession on the Dec. 6 episode of Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley, sitting down with his sister, Savannah Chrisley, for a conversation. “I don’t think it’s interesting,” he said about this fact, per Entertainment Tonight. “I mean, I don’t like it, but apparently people do… I haven’t even watched myself on TV.”
Hottest Couples at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards: Tarek El Moussa and Pregnant Heather Rae Young and More
The look of love! Some of Hollywood’s hottest couples took over the 2022 People’s Choice Awards red carpet — and made fans do a double take. Tarek El Moussa and wife Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young) were just one of the dynamic duos that sizzled as they stepped out in Santa Monica, California, to […]
Still Solo? See Which ‘90 Day: The Single Life’ Season 3 Couples Are Still Together
Another shot at love! After being unlucky in romance, 90 Day Fiancé stars were given a chance to reignite their dating lives on season 3 of the spinoff, 90 Day: The Single Life. Fans watched as Debbie Johnson, Tiffany Franco, Caesar Mack, Natalie Mordovtseva and Veronica Rodriguez got back on the dating scene — but are any of the couples from 90 Day: The Single Life season 3 still together?
Would Bachelor Nation's Nick Viall Be Up for a TV Wedding With Girlfriend Natalie Joy One Day? He Says...
Watch: Nick Viall Gushes Over GF Natalie Joy Who Slid Into His DMs. Nick Viall's days of baring his soul on TV may be behind him. He's appeared on two seasons of The Bachelorette, handed out the roses on The Bachelor and hit the beach on Bachelor in Paradise. But now that he's found love with girlfriend Natalie Joy, would he ever consider letting cameras roll during another major life moment—a wedding—if approached for the opportunity?
12tomatoes.com
Groom Reveals Secret Scandal On Bride During Wedding Ceremony
This groom has gone viral and once you find out why you are going to be shocked. Ian Young elected to stun the attendees at his wedding by sharing information about their initial meeting and we wonder how his bride felt when he decided to do so. Their wedding photographers...
TODAY.com
Family speaks out after country singer Jake Flint, 37, dies hours after his wedding
Jake Flint’s family is mourning the loss of the country music singer following the news that he died in his sleep at the age of 37, hours after getting married. On Wednesday, Nov. 30, Flint's family sent a press release to TODAY.com confirming the musician died on Nov. 26 during the early hours of the morning.
toofab.com
Grayson Chrisley Updates Fans After His 'Really Bad' Car Accident: 'Bro I'm Fine'
"I remember looking at Grayson on that stretcher in the back of that ambulance and him crying," his father Todd said. "All I could think of was thank you God because he is alive and crying." Grayson Chrisley is doing just "fine" after a car accident that totaled his truck...
ETOnline.com
Luke Bryan Shares His Holiday Plans After Wife Caroline Got Hip Surgery (Exclusive)
Luke Bryan's holiday plans usually include a trip to the ski slopes, but with his wife, Caroline, on the mend following hip surgery, the country superstar's plans will look a little different this year. The "Play It Again" crooner spoke to ET's Denny Directo on the red carpet for the...
Dolly Parton Tells Jimmy Fallon A Wild Story About A Smoky Mountain Bear, And It’s The Funniest Thing You’ll Watch All Day
Jimmy Fallon better watch his back… Dolly’s comin’ for his job. Dolly Parton told an amazing story on The Tonight Show a couple weeks back, and she certainly had Jimmy going, hook, line and sinker. He was part of her recent Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas special,...
Popculture
Tish Cyrus Confirms Romance With 'Prison Break' Star Following Billy Ray Cyrus Divorce
Tish Cyrus just made her relationship with Dominic Purcell Instagram official while celebrating daughter Miley Cyrus' 30th birthday. Tish, 55, confirmed her romance with the Prison Break star, 52, on social media Sunday, posting a photo of the two loved up and looking out at the ocean at Miley's party to her Story.
Alexia Nepola Reveals All About Her 'RHOM' Wedding Party & Drama-Filled Fifth Season
There's no Housewife more real than Alexia Nepola. After losing her beloved mother on the day she was supposed have her wedding last year, The Real Housewives of Miami star returned for season five of the hit Peacock series more resilient and honest than ever before. Nepola spoke exclusively with OK! about the ups and downs of filming her wedding celebration with husband Todd Nepola, finally being able to watch the show after a difficult season four and where she currently stands with frenemy Guerdy Abraira. 'THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF MIAMI' FAN FAVORITE ALEXIA ECHEVARRIA OPENS UP ABOUT FAMILY, HER...
Jon Pardi’s Wife Summer Shares Pics of Their Adorable, Teddy Bear-Themed Baby Shower [Photos]
Jon Pardi and his wife Summer are busy getting ready for the arrival of their first child -- a baby girl -- but the couple recently took some time to celebrate with friends and family at an adorable surprise baby shower, according to a carousel of images that Summer posted on Instagram on Sunday (Dec. 18).
intheknow.com
Bride and groom tell guests they are ‘obligated to pay’ for wedding dinner
A wedding guest shared a couple of the bride and groom’s wedding requirements — and TikTok lost it. Content creator @kellikeylimepie posted a peek at a wedding invitation she received. While she was careful not to reveal too many identifying details, she did share two rules that seemed to bug her. The bride and groom clearly expected their guests to pay to play at their wedding.
Historic Nashville Music Venue Exit/In To Reopen With New In-House Booking Team
This is a win for Nashville. Obviously Music City has been experiencing some unprecedented growth these past few years. With more people than ever moving to Nashville, and more tourists than ever coming to visit the city, the landscape of Nashville has changed dramatically from just a year or two ago. High-rise hotels and condos are popping up on every corner, local honky-tonks are being replaced by corporate-owned bars, and historical buildings and venues are being pushed out to make […] The post Historic Nashville Music Venue Exit/In To Reopen With New In-House Booking Team first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
