As the year comes to an end we are going to get a lot of lists and studies that come out revealing each state's favorite and least favorite things. But some of these lists are actually interesting because it shows you what other people are up to when they aren't at work or what other people in your state are doing that might be similar to your hobbies. A new study shows each state's favorite Netflix show of 2022 and Illinois' favorite show makes a lot of sense.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO