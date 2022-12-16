ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Romeo Langford (illness) questionable Monday for Spurs

San Antonio Spurs guard Romeo Langford is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. Langford is dealing with a stomach illness. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for Monday's contest. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu moving to the bench Monday

The Atlanta Hawks did not list Onyeka Okongwu in their lineup for Monday's game against the Orlando Magic. Okongwu will play with the Hawks' second unit Monday with John Collins (ankle) back in the lineup for the first time since November. Our models project Okongwu for 30.8 fantasy points tonight,...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Lamar Stevens (knee) doubtful for Cleveland on Wednesday

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lamar Stevens (knee) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Stevens continues to deal with right knee soreness and is doubtful to face the Bucks on Wednesday. If he is able to play, our models expect him to see 27.9 minutes against Milwaukee. Stevens' Wednesday...
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Heat starting Victor Oladipo for inactive Jimmy Butler (illness) on Tuesday

Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Chicago Bulls. Oladipo will make his first start this season after Jimmy Butler was held out with a stomach illness. In 33.0 expected minutes, our models project Oladipo to score 30.9 FanDuel points. Oladipo's projection includes 16.2 points,...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Portland's Josh Hart (ankle) probable on Wednesday

Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Josh Hart (ankle) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Hart is dealing with an ankle injury and is probable to face the Thunder on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 35.0 minutes against Oklahoma City. Hart's Wednesday projection includes 13.3...
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Nikola Jovic playing with Miami's second unit on Tuesday night

Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic is not starting in Tuesday's contest versus the Chicago Bulls. Jovic will come off the bench after Haywood Highsmith was named Tuesday's starter. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 183.7 minutes this season, Jovic is averaging 0.74 FanDuel points per minute.
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Khris Middleton (knee) doubtful for Milwaukee's Wednesday matchup

Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (knee) is listed as doubtful for Wednesday's contest against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Middleton is unlikely to suit up on Wednesday after right knee soreness forced him to miss two straight games. Expect Pat Connaughton or Jevon Carter to play an increased role on Wednesday if Middleton is inactive.
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Orlando's Franz Wagner (ankle) questionable on Wednesday

Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Houston Rockets. Wagner is dealing with a right ankle sprain and is questionable to face Houston on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 32.9 minutes against the Rockets. Wagner's Wednesday projection includes...
ORLANDO, FL
numberfire.com

Wizards rule out Kristaps Porzingis (illness) on Tuesday

Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis (illness) will not play in Tuesday's contest against the Phoenix Suns. Porzingis will not be available after he was ruled out with an illness. Expect Taj Gibson to see more minutes at the five against a Suns' team ranked 15th (51.8) in FanDuel points allowed per game to centers.
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Dallas' Tim Hardaway Jr. (illness) available on Wednesday

Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (illness) is available for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Hardaway has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go against Minnesota on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 29.3 minutes against the Timberwolves. Hardaway's Wednesday projection includes...
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Heat rule out Jimmy Butler (illness) on Tuesday

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (illness) will not play in Tuesday's contest against the Chicago Bulls. Butler will sit out on Tuesday night after he came down with a stomach illness. In a matchup versus a Bulls' team ranked 27th in opposing true shooting percentage, expect Bam Adebayo to see a boost in usage with Butler inactive.
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Celtics' Marcus Smart (illness) questionable on Wednesday

Boston Celtics point guard Marcus Smart (illness) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Smart is dealing with an illness and is questionable to face the Pacers on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 32.1 minutes against Indiana. Smart's Wednesday projection includes 12.0...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Damian Lillard (wrist) probable for Portland on Wednesday

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard (wrist) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Lillard is dealing with a wrist injury and is probable for Wednesday's clash with the Thunder. Our models expect him to play 35.1 minutes against Oklahoma City. Lillard's Wednesday projection includes 23.7...
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Thunder's Darius Bazley (illness) out on Wednesday

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Darius Bazley (illness) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Bazley continues to deal with an illness and will remain sidelined for Wednesday's clash with Portland. His next chance to play will come against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday. Bazley...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
numberfire.com

Celtics' Jayson Tatum (personal) available on Wednesday

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (personal) is available for Wednesday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Tatum has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go against the Pacers on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 35.3 minutes against Indiana. Tatum's Wednesday projection includes 26.1 points,...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Phoenix's Devin Booker (groin) remains out on Tuesday

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (groin) will not play in Tuesday's contest versus the Washington Wizards. Booker will sit out his second straight game with groin soreness. Expect Damion Lee to log more minutes at shooting guard against a Washington team allowing 39.7 FanDuel points per game to the position.
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Jusuf Nurkic (calf) questionable for Portland's Wednesday matchup

Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (calf) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Nurkic's availability is currently in the air after he was unable to suit up on Sunday with calf soreness. In a matchup versus a Thunder team allowing 56.1 FanDuel points per game to centers, Drew Eubanks should see more minutes at the five if Nurkic is ruled out.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy