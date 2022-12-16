Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Romeo Langford (illness) questionable Monday for Spurs
San Antonio Spurs guard Romeo Langford is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. Langford is dealing with a stomach illness. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for Monday's contest. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
numberfire.com
Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu moving to the bench Monday
The Atlanta Hawks did not list Onyeka Okongwu in their lineup for Monday's game against the Orlando Magic. Okongwu will play with the Hawks' second unit Monday with John Collins (ankle) back in the lineup for the first time since November. Our models project Okongwu for 30.8 fantasy points tonight,...
numberfire.com
Lamar Stevens (knee) doubtful for Cleveland on Wednesday
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lamar Stevens (knee) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Stevens continues to deal with right knee soreness and is doubtful to face the Bucks on Wednesday. If he is able to play, our models expect him to see 27.9 minutes against Milwaukee. Stevens' Wednesday...
numberfire.com
Heat starting Victor Oladipo for inactive Jimmy Butler (illness) on Tuesday
Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Chicago Bulls. Oladipo will make his first start this season after Jimmy Butler was held out with a stomach illness. In 33.0 expected minutes, our models project Oladipo to score 30.9 FanDuel points. Oladipo's projection includes 16.2 points,...
numberfire.com
Portland's Josh Hart (ankle) probable on Wednesday
Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Josh Hart (ankle) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Hart is dealing with an ankle injury and is probable to face the Thunder on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 35.0 minutes against Oklahoma City. Hart's Wednesday projection includes 13.3...
numberfire.com
Nikola Jovic playing with Miami's second unit on Tuesday night
Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic is not starting in Tuesday's contest versus the Chicago Bulls. Jovic will come off the bench after Haywood Highsmith was named Tuesday's starter. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 183.7 minutes this season, Jovic is averaging 0.74 FanDuel points per minute.
numberfire.com
Toronto's Gary Trent Jr. (quad) questionable for Wednesday's game versus Knicks
Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. (quad) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's contest against the New York Knicks. Trent Jr.'s status remains in limbo after he sat out three games left quad soreness. Juan Hernangomez is a candidate for more playing time if Trent Jr. is unable to suit up on Wednesday.
numberfire.com
Jerami Grant (back) starting Monday night for Blazers; Justise Winslow back to bench
Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant will start Monday in the team's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Grant is making his return to the court following a one-game absence due to back spasms. He'll immediately start in his return to the court, sending Justise Winslow back to a bench role.
numberfire.com
Khris Middleton (knee) doubtful for Milwaukee's Wednesday matchup
Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (knee) is listed as doubtful for Wednesday's contest against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Middleton is unlikely to suit up on Wednesday after right knee soreness forced him to miss two straight games. Expect Pat Connaughton or Jevon Carter to play an increased role on Wednesday if Middleton is inactive.
numberfire.com
Orlando's Franz Wagner (ankle) questionable on Wednesday
Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Houston Rockets. Wagner is dealing with a right ankle sprain and is questionable to face Houston on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 32.9 minutes against the Rockets. Wagner's Wednesday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Wizards rule out Kristaps Porzingis (illness) on Tuesday
Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis (illness) will not play in Tuesday's contest against the Phoenix Suns. Porzingis will not be available after he was ruled out with an illness. Expect Taj Gibson to see more minutes at the five against a Suns' team ranked 15th (51.8) in FanDuel points allowed per game to centers.
numberfire.com
Washington's Kristaps Porzingis (illness) questionable for Tuesday's game versus Suns
Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis (illness) is questionable to play in Tuesday's contest against the Phoenix Suns. Porzingis' status is now in question after Washington's center came down with an illness. Expect Taj Gibson to see more minutes on Tuesday night if Porzingis is ruled out. Porzingis' current Tuesday projection...
numberfire.com
Dallas' Tim Hardaway Jr. (illness) available on Wednesday
Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (illness) is available for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Hardaway has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go against Minnesota on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 29.3 minutes against the Timberwolves. Hardaway's Wednesday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Heat rule out Jimmy Butler (illness) on Tuesday
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (illness) will not play in Tuesday's contest against the Chicago Bulls. Butler will sit out on Tuesday night after he came down with a stomach illness. In a matchup versus a Bulls' team ranked 27th in opposing true shooting percentage, expect Bam Adebayo to see a boost in usage with Butler inactive.
numberfire.com
Celtics' Marcus Smart (illness) questionable on Wednesday
Boston Celtics point guard Marcus Smart (illness) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Smart is dealing with an illness and is questionable to face the Pacers on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 32.1 minutes against Indiana. Smart's Wednesday projection includes 12.0...
numberfire.com
Damian Lillard (wrist) probable for Portland on Wednesday
Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard (wrist) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Lillard is dealing with a wrist injury and is probable for Wednesday's clash with the Thunder. Our models expect him to play 35.1 minutes against Oklahoma City. Lillard's Wednesday projection includes 23.7...
numberfire.com
Thunder's Darius Bazley (illness) out on Wednesday
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Darius Bazley (illness) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Bazley continues to deal with an illness and will remain sidelined for Wednesday's clash with Portland. His next chance to play will come against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday. Bazley...
numberfire.com
Celtics' Jayson Tatum (personal) available on Wednesday
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (personal) is available for Wednesday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Tatum has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go against the Pacers on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 35.3 minutes against Indiana. Tatum's Wednesday projection includes 26.1 points,...
numberfire.com
Phoenix's Devin Booker (groin) remains out on Tuesday
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (groin) will not play in Tuesday's contest versus the Washington Wizards. Booker will sit out his second straight game with groin soreness. Expect Damion Lee to log more minutes at shooting guard against a Washington team allowing 39.7 FanDuel points per game to the position.
numberfire.com
Jusuf Nurkic (calf) questionable for Portland's Wednesday matchup
Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (calf) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Nurkic's availability is currently in the air after he was unable to suit up on Sunday with calf soreness. In a matchup versus a Thunder team allowing 56.1 FanDuel points per game to centers, Drew Eubanks should see more minutes at the five if Nurkic is ruled out.
