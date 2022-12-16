Read full article on original website
Jonathan Kuminga (illness) available for Warriors on Tuesday night
Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (illness) is active for Tuesday's game against the New York Knicks. Kuminga will suit up in New York after he was listed with an illness. In 27.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Kuminga to score 25.1 FanDuel points. Kuminga's projection includes 13.7 points, 5.5...
Warriors rule JaMychal Green (health protocols) out Tuesday
Golden State Warriors power forward JaMychal Green (illness) is out Tuesday versus the New York Knicks. Green was expected to be ruled out after waking up Tuesday with a non-COVID illness. Donte DiVincenzo will also be inactive due to substandard health conditions. Stephen Curry (shoulder) and Andrew Wiggins (groin) are still unavailable, so look for Jonathan Kuminga (knee, probable), Anthony Lamb, and Moses Moody to take on larger roles versus the Knicks.
Warriors starting Moses Moody for inactive Donte DiVincenzo (illness) on Tuesday night
Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody is starting in Tuesday's lineup versus the New York Knicks. Moody will make his second start this season after Donte DiVincenzo was held out with an illness. According to Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 382.8 minutes this season, Moody is averaging 0.59 FanDuel points per...
Romeo Langford (illness) questionable Monday for Spurs
San Antonio Spurs guard Romeo Langford is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. Langford is dealing with a stomach illness. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for Monday's contest. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
Appleby, Wake Forest upend No. 14 Duke 81-70 in ACC play
Tyree Appleby had 18 points and eight assists to help Wake Forest beat No. 14 Duke 81-70, ending the Blue Devils' eight-game road winning streak
Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed
WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Patrick Beverley (calf) questionable Monday for Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley (calf) is questionable Monday against the Phoenix Suns. LeBron James (ankle) and Austin Reaves (ankle) have both been ruled out for the second leg of the Lakers' back-to-back, so Beverley will have access to a larger role on offense if he can play. Anthony Davis remains out with a foot injury.
Steph Curry says he's 'nowhere near picking up a basketball' yet in rehab
Warriors superstar Steph Curry spoke to TNT during Tuesday night’s broadcast against the Knicks and said he will be out a “few weeks” and will form a timeline in January.
Bulls' Javonte Green (knee) out on Tuesday
Chicago Bulls shooting guard Javonte Green (knee) has been ruled out of Tuesday's game against the Miami Heat. Green has been downgraded from questionable to out and will remain sidelined for Tuesday's clash with the Heat. Patrick Williams and Derrick Jones Jr. could see more minutes with Green ruled out.
Damian Lillard (wrist) probable for Portland on Wednesday
Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard (wrist) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Lillard is dealing with a wrist injury and is probable for Wednesday's clash with the Thunder. Our models expect him to play 35.1 minutes against Oklahoma City. Lillard's Wednesday projection includes 23.7...
Lamar Jackson (knee) not practicing with Baltimore on Tuesday
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) did not practice on Tuesday. Jackson has missed seven straight practices after he was forced to leave Week 13's game with a knee injury. Expect Tyler Huntley to start again under center versus an Atlanta Falcons' team allowing 18.3 FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks if Jackson is unable to practice.
Rudy Gobert (ankle) questionable for Minnesota's Wednesday matchup
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (ankle) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game versus the Dallas Mavericks. Gobert's status remains in question after Minnesota's center missed three games with an ankle sprain. Expect Naz Reid to see increased playing time at center if Gobert is inactive. Gobert's current Wednesday projection...
Celtics' Marcus Smart (illness) questionable on Wednesday
Boston Celtics point guard Marcus Smart (illness) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Smart is dealing with an illness and is questionable to face the Pacers on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 32.1 minutes against Indiana. Smart's Wednesday projection includes 12.0...
Nikola Jovic playing with Miami's second unit on Tuesday night
Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic is not starting in Tuesday's contest versus the Chicago Bulls. Jovic will come off the bench after Haywood Highsmith was named Tuesday's starter. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 183.7 minutes this season, Jovic is averaging 0.74 FanDuel points per minute.
Miami's Dewayne Dedmon (foot) active for Tuesday's game versus Chicago
Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon (foot) is available for Tuesday's contest against the Chicago Bulls. Dedmon will suit up at home after he was listed as probable with left foot plantar fasciitis. In 12.2 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Dedmon to record 4.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 0.6 assists.
Haywood Highsmith starting Tuesday for Heat
Miami Heat small forward Haywood Highsmith is in the starting lineup on Tuesday versus the Chicago Bulls. Highsmith will make his second start of the season and replace Nikola Jovic in the lineup. Jimmy Butler (gastrointestinal illness), Caleb Martin (left ankle sprain), Kyle Lowry (left knee soreness), and Gabe Vincent (left knee effusion) are all out for the Heat on Tuesday.
Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu moving to the bench Monday
The Atlanta Hawks did not list Onyeka Okongwu in their lineup for Monday's game against the Orlando Magic. Okongwu will play with the Hawks' second unit Monday with John Collins (ankle) back in the lineup for the first time since November. Our models project Okongwu for 30.8 fantasy points tonight,...
3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Tuesday 12/20/22
Here, we'll focus on utilizing daily fantasy basketball projections and a slew of other tools to help make money betting player props. For this article, we are focusing on the NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots where value can be had tonight. The prop-betting experience on FanDuel Sportsbook...
Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson (back) questionable on Wednesday
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson (back) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Anderson is dealing with back spasms that forced him to miss Monday's game but has a chance to play on Wednesday after drawing the questionable tag. If he is available, our models expect him to play 28.0 minutes against the Mavericks.
Jordan McLaughlin (calf) out again for Minnesota on Wednesday
Minnesota Timberwolves point guard Jordan McLaughlin (calf) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. McLaughlin continues to deal with a calf injury and will remain sidelined for Wednesday's clash with the Mavericks. His next chance to play will come against the Boston Celtics on Friday. McLaughlin...
