Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Colts Star RB Jonathan Taylor Has Major InjuryOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Officially Out The SeasonOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in IndianaTravel MavenIndianapolis, IN
This Indianapolis organization is giving away millionsAsh JurbergIndianapolis, IN
Related
numberfire.com
Romeo Langford (illness) questionable Monday for Spurs
San Antonio Spurs guard Romeo Langford is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. Langford is dealing with a stomach illness. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for Monday's contest. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
numberfire.com
Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu moving to the bench Monday
The Atlanta Hawks did not list Onyeka Okongwu in their lineup for Monday's game against the Orlando Magic. Okongwu will play with the Hawks' second unit Monday with John Collins (ankle) back in the lineup for the first time since November. Our models project Okongwu for 30.8 fantasy points tonight,...
numberfire.com
Nikola Jovic playing with Miami's second unit on Tuesday night
Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic is not starting in Tuesday's contest versus the Chicago Bulls. Jovic will come off the bench after Haywood Highsmith was named Tuesday's starter. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 183.7 minutes this season, Jovic is averaging 0.74 FanDuel points per minute.
numberfire.com
Jerami Grant (back) starting Monday night for Blazers; Justise Winslow back to bench
Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant will start Monday in the team's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Grant is making his return to the court following a one-game absence due to back spasms. He'll immediately start in his return to the court, sending Justise Winslow back to a bench role.
numberfire.com
Patrick Beverley (calf) questionable Monday for Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley (calf) is questionable Monday against the Phoenix Suns. LeBron James (ankle) and Austin Reaves (ankle) have both been ruled out for the second leg of the Lakers' back-to-back, so Beverley will have access to a larger role on offense if he can play. Anthony Davis remains out with a foot injury.
Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed
WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
numberfire.com
Dorian Finney-Smith (adductor) out for Dallas on Wednesday
Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith (adductor) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Finney-Smith is dealing with a right adductor strain and will not be available to face Minnesota on Wednesday. Tim Hardaway Jr. (illness) has been removed from the injury report. Hardaway's Wednesday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Portland's Josh Hart (ankle) probable on Wednesday
Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Josh Hart (ankle) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Hart is dealing with an ankle injury and is probable to face the Thunder on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 35.0 minutes against Oklahoma City. Hart's Wednesday projection includes 13.3...
numberfire.com
Rudy Gobert (ankle) questionable for Minnesota's Wednesday matchup
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (ankle) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game versus the Dallas Mavericks. Gobert's status remains in question after Minnesota's center missed three games with an ankle sprain. Expect Naz Reid to see increased playing time at center if Gobert is inactive. Gobert's current Wednesday projection...
numberfire.com
Heat starting Victor Oladipo for inactive Jimmy Butler (illness) on Tuesday
Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Chicago Bulls. Oladipo will make his first start this season after Jimmy Butler was held out with a stomach illness. In 33.0 expected minutes, our models project Oladipo to score 30.9 FanDuel points. Oladipo's projection includes 16.2 points,...
numberfire.com
Lamar Stevens (knee) doubtful for Cleveland on Wednesday
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lamar Stevens (knee) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Stevens continues to deal with right knee soreness and is doubtful to face the Bucks on Wednesday. If he is able to play, our models expect him to see 27.9 minutes against Milwaukee. Stevens' Wednesday...
numberfire.com
Washington's Kristaps Porzingis (illness) questionable for Tuesday's game versus Suns
Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis (illness) is questionable to play in Tuesday's contest against the Phoenix Suns. Porzingis' status is now in question after Washington's center came down with an illness. Expect Taj Gibson to see more minutes on Tuesday night if Porzingis is ruled out. Porzingis' current Tuesday projection...
numberfire.com
Thunder's Darius Bazley (illness) out on Wednesday
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Darius Bazley (illness) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Bazley continues to deal with an illness and will remain sidelined for Wednesday's clash with Portland. His next chance to play will come against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday. Bazley...
numberfire.com
Dallas' Tim Hardaway Jr. (illness) available on Wednesday
Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (illness) is available for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Hardaway has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go against Minnesota on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 29.3 minutes against the Timberwolves. Hardaway's Wednesday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Heat rule out Jimmy Butler (illness) on Tuesday
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (illness) will not play in Tuesday's contest against the Chicago Bulls. Butler will sit out on Tuesday night after he came down with a stomach illness. In a matchup versus a Bulls' team ranked 27th in opposing true shooting percentage, expect Bam Adebayo to see a boost in usage with Butler inactive.
numberfire.com
Damian Lillard (wrist) probable for Portland on Wednesday
Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard (wrist) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Lillard is dealing with a wrist injury and is probable for Wednesday's clash with the Thunder. Our models expect him to play 35.1 minutes against Oklahoma City. Lillard's Wednesday projection includes 23.7...
numberfire.com
Celtics' Marcus Smart (illness) questionable on Wednesday
Boston Celtics point guard Marcus Smart (illness) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Smart is dealing with an illness and is questionable to face the Pacers on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 32.1 minutes against Indiana. Smart's Wednesday projection includes 12.0...
numberfire.com
Haywood Highsmith starting Tuesday for Heat
Miami Heat small forward Haywood Highsmith is in the starting lineup on Tuesday versus the Chicago Bulls. Highsmith will make his second start of the season and replace Nikola Jovic in the lineup. Jimmy Butler (gastrointestinal illness), Caleb Martin (left ankle sprain), Kyle Lowry (left knee soreness), and Gabe Vincent (left knee effusion) are all out for the Heat on Tuesday.
numberfire.com
Bulls' Javonte Green (knee) out on Tuesday
Chicago Bulls shooting guard Javonte Green (knee) has been ruled out of Tuesday's game against the Miami Heat. Green has been downgraded from questionable to out and will remain sidelined for Tuesday's clash with the Heat. Patrick Williams and Derrick Jones Jr. could see more minutes with Green ruled out.
numberfire.com
Miami's Dewayne Dedmon (foot) active for Tuesday's game versus Chicago
Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon (foot) is available for Tuesday's contest against the Chicago Bulls. Dedmon will suit up at home after he was listed as probable with left foot plantar fasciitis. In 12.2 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Dedmon to record 4.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 0.6 assists.
Comments / 0