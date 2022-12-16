Read full article on original website
The Broadmoor Holiday Show is back!
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Broadmoor’s annual Holiday Show is back this December, and still has a few performances available for people to buy tickets for. Details for The Broadmoor Holiday Show The family-friendly dinner show is filled with festive performers including; Marcus Lovett and daughter Cathryn, Jim Salestrom, The Colorado Springs Children’s Chorale, Ken Miller, […]
Upworthy
Someone in Colorado is putting the funniest signs, and the puns are priceless
Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 27, 2021. It has since been updated. Road signs are a great way to communicate important messages with a large chunk of people who drive by them repeatedly. Throw in some punny words of wisdom in there and the signs are an instant hit. One man championing the funny signboard game is Vince Rozmiarek, who lives in the tiny Colorado town of Indian Hills. Rozmiarek who also goes by "Vince The Sign Guy" has made a name for himself internationally for taking dad jokes to the next level. What started as an April Fool's prank five years ago has now become a signature fixture and landmark of Indian Hills.
lamarledger.com
“Food is the ultimate history lesson”: Southern Colorado steel town stays connected to its Italian heritage
Vince Gagliano, a Pueblo native, refers to himself as a first-generation Italian-American and a fourth-generation grocer. Since 1921, his family has run Gagliano’s Italian Market & Deli at 1220 Elm St. — a Pueblo staple. The store’s customer base consists of community members and out-of-towners who’ve either heard of its glowing reputation or “want a piece of home.”
Colorado Crime History: The Murder of Kelsey Grammer’s Sister in 1975
It's one of those stories where you hear about it for the first time, and wonder if why you hadn't before; maybe you were too young, maybe it just fell off your radar. It comes up, because the man charged in the killing was just up for parole. There's really...
The History of the Pueblo Slopper: it’s messy
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — We are Southern Colorado, and as we wrap up our We Are Pueblo coverage, we can’t talk about the Steel City without mentioning the famous Pueblo Slopper. But the history of the dish seems to be as messy as the Slopper itself. It’s the Steel City’s claim to food fame. Mayor Nick […]
mountainjackpot.com
Cripple Creek Ice Festival Is Back!
The Cripple Creek Ice Festival, dubbed as one of the most popular events and a premiere winter gala across the state, is coming back in 2023 after a several-year hiatus. Event organizers have been meeting with the city and other potential sponsors to plan for the return of this treasured event, which will occur from Feb. 18 to Feb. 26. The ice sculptures will be along Bennett Avenue and there will be vendors and activities on both weekends, including President’s Day, Monday, Feb. 20.
thecatalystnews.com
Finally, A Decent Slice of Toast: Review of Nightingale Bakery
December 16, 2022 | CULTURE | By Lorelei Smillie | Photo by Kate Nixon. Every morning, I wake up craving a thick, buttery slice of toast. I want a dark brown crust dusted white with flour, so craggy that the edges break painfully against the roof of my mouth, instantly soothed by the soft, spongy interior soaked with melting butter.
Delta announces new flights from Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Delta Air Lines will launch two new flights from Colorado Springs in 2023. The Atlanta-based carrier will launch nonstop daily service between Atlanta and Colorado Springs Airport (COS) beginning June 5. Delta will also operate nonstop daily service from COS to Minneapolis/St. Paul (MSP) from...
KKTV
‘Tub of bandits’ rehabbing at a Colorado nonprofit
WETMORE, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife recognized a nonprofit on Monday as the organization works to rehab orphaned raccoons. The wildlife agency explained in a tweet that rehabbers like Tom and Cec Sanders get no holiday break as they work seven days a week caring for sick, injured and orphaned wildlife. Tom and Cec work for the nonprofit Wet Mountain Wildlife Rehabilitation in Wetmore and recently took in several orphaned raccoons.
FOX21News.com
Weather for Christmas may be less ‘merry’ than in past
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — It’s the most wonderful time of the year! But is it weather-wise? This year may be a different story with extreme cold leading up to a warmer holiday. Through the week leading up to Christmas, we are tracking a big plunge in temperatures. Highs across Southern Colorado may be well below normal leading up to Christmas Day.
Passing the key from generation to generation in Pueblo
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — It’s a family tradition working at Pass Key restaurant – a business known in the Pueblo community for its special Italian sausage sandwich. “So my grandpa and his brother started it in 1952,” said Luke Fleckenstein, owner of Pass Key Northern Restaurant. “We’ve had the privilege of being in business since we’re […]
KKTV
WATCH: Standoff near downtown Colorado Springs
KKTV 11 News This Morning (Recurring 9:30 a.m. Sunday) KKTV 11 News at 10 Saturday (Recurring) Family of Club Q shooting victim celebrates his life by looking for reasons to smile. Updated: Dec. 17, 2022 at 1:02 PM MST. According to AAA, travel isn't slowing down, despite rising costs. Here's...
americanmilitarynews.com
Buck ‘stuck in a rut’ ends up in same icy ditch in Colorado for second year in a row
It wasn’t this buck’s first time to be trapped in a concrete drainage ditch in Colorado, wildlife officials said. The buck that was found on Dec. 1 in Colorado Springs had also been trapped in the same icy concrete culvert one year ago, the Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s Southeast Region said in a tweet.
Pueblo’s Green Chili King & his award-winning recipe
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — We are Southern Colorado, and we’ve told you about the history of the great Pueblo Green Chile pepper, but Pueblo natives and newcomers have been perfecting the sauce, the gravy, the soup — whatever you call it, green chili is a Steel City staple that’s rich in history and flavor. It’s served […]
KKTV
Preparing your vehicle for the arctic blast
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - As we countdown to the arctic blast that will hit southern Colorado this week, mechanics say it’s important to make sure your vehicle is in good working order, especially if you park outside or are planning to travel. In a situation where temperatures are...
mountainjackpot.com
Busted in Teller County December 14, 2022 Edition
James Patrick Gray, date of birth July 26, 1962 of Woodland Park, Colorado was summonsed and released on a promise to appear with charges of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both, driving with excessive alcohol content, failure to provide evidence of insurance, defective stop lights and possession of an open alcohol container.
'Super leftist Villain' Colorado school board candidate praises equity council for being completely White
A 'Super Leftist Villain' teacher running for Colorado Springs school board praised a union equity council for being comprised entirely of White people.
coloradopolitics.com
‘Notorious’ abortionist, clinic are unworthy of Pueblo | OPINION
It is unfortunate that the Pueblo City Council tabled a measure that would have maintained the status quo in Pueblo — no abortion clinics operating in the city. Instead, Pueblo will be home to one of the most notorious late-term abortionists in the country. If “whole life” advocates like...
Pueblo woman's van full of food for the homeless recovered
The emotional rollercoaster hasn't stopped Shannon Smith from doing what she loves; giving back to the homeless community in Pueblo.
KKTV
Body found at motel just south of downtown Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police say the death of a man outside a Colorado Springs motel does not appear suspicious. Officers were called to the Nevada Motel off South Nevada and Mill Street just after 8:45 Sunday morning after a man was found lying on the ground unconscious. The officers and medical personnel tried to revive him but couldn’t. The deceased has not been identified at the time of this writing.
