FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Fascinating Story of the Frozen Five and the Pyrotechnics from Pikes PeakColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
4 Great Steakhouses in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Colorado Springs Downtown Skating Rink Hosts Special Events This WeekendColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Holiday Events This Weekend in Colorado Springs (December 16-18)Colorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Two Colorado cities make list of top 50 dog-friendly citiesSara B. HansenDenver, CO
Upworthy
Someone in Colorado is putting the funniest signs, and the puns are priceless
Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 27, 2021. It has since been updated. Road signs are a great way to communicate important messages with a large chunk of people who drive by them repeatedly. Throw in some punny words of wisdom in there and the signs are an instant hit. One man championing the funny signboard game is Vince Rozmiarek, who lives in the tiny Colorado town of Indian Hills. Rozmiarek who also goes by "Vince The Sign Guy" has made a name for himself internationally for taking dad jokes to the next level. What started as an April Fool's prank five years ago has now become a signature fixture and landmark of Indian Hills.
lamarledger.com
“Food is the ultimate history lesson”: Southern Colorado steel town stays connected to its Italian heritage
Vince Gagliano, a Pueblo native, refers to himself as a first-generation Italian-American and a fourth-generation grocer. Since 1921, his family has run Gagliano’s Italian Market & Deli at 1220 Elm St. — a Pueblo staple. The store’s customer base consists of community members and out-of-towners who’ve either heard of its glowing reputation or “want a piece of home.”
Taco Bell’s new COS location brings 50 jobs to area
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — There’s a new Taco Bell coming to Colorado Springs, bringing with it 50 new jobs to the Pikes Peak Region. According to a press release, the new location will be at 7857 East Woodman Road, which is near the intersection with Marksheffel Road, and just west of Falcon. The new location will […]
coloradosun.com
What the staff at Poor Richard’s suggests for your next great read
Each week as part of SunLit — The Sun’s literature section — we feature staff recommendations from book stores across Colorado. This week, staff from Poor Richard’s Books in Colorado Springs recommend “Letter to the Americans,” “The Golden Thread” and “World of Curiosities.”
Mountainside Colorado zoo recognized for having third best zoo lights display of 2022
Visiting zoo lights displays has become a beloved holiday tradition, and according to USA Today, some of the best zoo lights in the country are found in Colorado. The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, located in Colorado Springs, has been named the third best location for zoo lights in the U.S., with its "Electric Safari" experience. The ranking marks the zoo's fourth year in a row of being in third place, and its seventh year of being in the top ten.
Pueblo’s Green Chili King & his award-winning recipe
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — We are Southern Colorado, and we’ve told you about the history of the great Pueblo Green Chile pepper, but Pueblo natives and newcomers have been perfecting the sauce, the gravy, the soup — whatever you call it, green chili is a Steel City staple that’s rich in history and flavor. It’s served […]
Changing Owners, The Swiss Chalet Will Modernize Under the Same Name
The Swiss Chalet in Woodland Park has changed ownership with residents Roberto and Elizabeth Calcagno modernizing the menu and interior by mid-January.
The History of the Pueblo Slopper: it’s messy
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — We are Southern Colorado, and as we wrap up our We Are Pueblo coverage, we can’t talk about the Steel City without mentioning the famous Pueblo Slopper. But the history of the dish seems to be as messy as the Slopper itself. It’s the Steel City’s claim to food fame. Mayor Nick […]
FOX21News.com
Weather for Christmas may be less ‘merry’ than in past
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — It’s the most wonderful time of the year! But is it weather-wise? This year may be a different story with extreme cold leading up to a warmer holiday. Through the week leading up to Christmas, we are tracking a big plunge in temperatures. Highs across Southern Colorado may be well below normal leading up to Christmas Day.
Firefighters on scene of working fire on Blue Vail Way
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is on scene of a working fire inside a building Sunday morning on Dec. 18. Crews responded following reports of the smell of smoke inside a building located at 7721 Blue Vail Way. CSFD determined that a smoldering pile of clothes in the basement was the […]
Pueblo woman's van full of food for the homeless recovered
The emotional rollercoaster hasn't stopped Shannon Smith from doing what she loves; giving back to the homeless community in Pueblo.
Colorado Crime History: The Murder of Kelsey’s Grammer’s Sister in 1975
It's one of those stories where you hear about it for the first time, and wonder if why you hadn't before; maybe you were too young, maybe it just fell off your radar. It comes up, because the man charged in the killing was just up for parole. There's really...
"Take my wheelchair," Club Q victim tells nurse upon leaving 22-day hospital stay
Twenty-two days after being shot five times — including one bullet which zipped into and out of her neck — Charlene Slaugh stood up and offered her wheelchair to her favorite nurse just before she left the hospital to finally go home. Being wheeled around is not her...
mountainjackpot.com
Busted in Teller County December 14, 2022 Edition
James Patrick Gray, date of birth July 26, 1962 of Woodland Park, Colorado was summonsed and released on a promise to appear with charges of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both, driving with excessive alcohol content, failure to provide evidence of insurance, defective stop lights and possession of an open alcohol container.
KKTV
WATCH: Standoff near downtown Colorado Springs
KKTV 11 News This Morning (Recurring 9:30 a.m. Sunday) KKTV 11 News at 10 Saturday (Recurring) Family of Club Q shooting victim celebrates his life by looking for reasons to smile. Updated: Dec. 17, 2022 at 1:02 PM MST. According to AAA, travel isn't slowing down, despite rising costs. Here's...
Passing the key from generation to generation in Pueblo
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — It’s a family tradition working at Pass Key restaurant – a business known in the Pueblo community for its special Italian sausage sandwich. “So my grandpa and his brother started it in 1952,” said Luke Fleckenstein, owner of Pass Key Northern Restaurant. “We’ve had the privilege of being in business since we’re […]
KKTV
BREAKING: Crews battle grass fire east of Colorado Springs
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were battling a grass fire east of Colorado Springs on Monday. At about noon the Cimarron Hills Fire Department announced the fire was burning in an area east of Marksheffel Road and Highway 94. At about 12:20 p.m., smoke was still in the...
KKTV
Fundraiser for Club Q victim’s family at the brewery owned by one of the heroes who reportedly stopped the shooter
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The public is invited to a fundraiser on Saturday for the family of one of the Club Q shooting victims. The event is being held at the brewery owned by one of the heroes who reportedly stopped the shooter. The following was sent out by...
KKTV
WATCH: Announcement on major development set to create hundreds of jobs in Southern Colorado
People in Colorado Springs attempting to re-enroll for Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits tell me their applications wont be process for six-to-eight weeks. A man will spend the rest of his life in prison for killing his girlfriend. Updated: 8 hours ago. New details in an older Aldrich case.
Several arrests made Monday during illegal camping enforcement in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The police department's Homeless Outreach Team (HOT) said that it arrested at least three people Monday morning during routine enforcement of a city ordinance that bans camping within 100 feet of a creek or other waterway. However, police said that they took the suspects into custody not for violating the The post Several arrests made Monday during illegal camping enforcement in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
