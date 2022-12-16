ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upworthy

Someone in Colorado is putting the funniest signs, and the puns are priceless

Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 27, 2021. It has since been updated. Road signs are a great way to communicate important messages with a large chunk of people who drive by them repeatedly. Throw in some punny words of wisdom in there and the signs are an instant hit. One man championing the funny signboard game is Vince Rozmiarek, who lives in the tiny Colorado town of Indian Hills. Rozmiarek who also goes by "Vince The Sign Guy" has made a name for himself internationally for taking dad jokes to the next level. What started as an April Fool's prank five years ago has now become a signature fixture and landmark of Indian Hills.
INDIAN HILLS, CO
lamarledger.com

“Food is the ultimate history lesson”: Southern Colorado steel town stays connected to its Italian heritage

Vince Gagliano, a Pueblo native, refers to himself as a first-generation Italian-American and a fourth-generation grocer. Since 1921, his family has run Gagliano’s Italian Market & Deli at 1220 Elm St. — a Pueblo staple. The store’s customer base consists of community members and out-of-towners who’ve either heard of its glowing reputation or “want a piece of home.”
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Taco Bell’s new COS location brings 50 jobs to area

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — There’s a new Taco Bell coming to Colorado Springs, bringing with it 50 new jobs to the Pikes Peak Region. According to a press release, the new location will be at 7857 East Woodman Road, which is near the intersection with Marksheffel Road, and just west of Falcon. The new location will […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

Mountainside Colorado zoo recognized for having third best zoo lights display of 2022

Visiting zoo lights displays has become a beloved holiday tradition, and according to USA Today, some of the best zoo lights in the country are found in Colorado. The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, located in Colorado Springs, has been named the third best location for zoo lights in the U.S., with its "Electric Safari" experience. The ranking marks the zoo's fourth year in a row of being in third place, and its seventh year of being in the top ten.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Pueblo’s Green Chili King & his award-winning recipe

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — We are Southern Colorado, and we’ve told you about the history of the great Pueblo Green Chile pepper, but Pueblo natives and newcomers have been perfecting the sauce, the gravy, the soup — whatever you call it, green chili is a Steel City staple that’s rich in history and flavor. It’s served […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

The History of the Pueblo Slopper: it’s messy

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — We are Southern Colorado, and as we wrap up our We Are Pueblo coverage, we can’t talk about the Steel City without mentioning the famous Pueblo Slopper. But the history of the dish seems to be as messy as the Slopper itself. It’s the Steel City’s claim to food fame. Mayor Nick […]
PUEBLO, CO
FOX21News.com

Weather for Christmas may be less ‘merry’ than in past

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — It’s the most wonderful time of the year! But is it weather-wise? This year may be a different story with extreme cold leading up to a warmer holiday. Through the week leading up to Christmas, we are tracking a big plunge in temperatures. Highs across Southern Colorado may be well below normal leading up to Christmas Day.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Firefighters on scene of working fire on Blue Vail Way

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is on scene of a working fire inside a building Sunday morning on Dec. 18. Crews responded following reports of the smell of smoke inside a building located at 7721 Blue Vail Way. CSFD determined that a smoldering pile of clothes in the basement was the […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
mountainjackpot.com

Busted in Teller County December 14, 2022 Edition

James Patrick Gray, date of birth July 26, 1962 of Woodland Park, Colorado was summonsed and released on a promise to appear with charges of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both, driving with excessive alcohol content, failure to provide evidence of insurance, defective stop lights and possession of an open alcohol container.
TELLER COUNTY, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Standoff near downtown Colorado Springs

KKTV 11 News This Morning (Recurring 9:30 a.m. Sunday) KKTV 11 News at 10 Saturday (Recurring) Family of Club Q shooting victim celebrates his life by looking for reasons to smile. Updated: Dec. 17, 2022 at 1:02 PM MST. According to AAA, travel isn't slowing down, despite rising costs. Here's...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Passing the key from generation to generation in Pueblo

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — It’s a family tradition working at Pass Key restaurant – a business known in the Pueblo community for its special Italian sausage sandwich. “So my grandpa and his brother started it in 1952,” said Luke Fleckenstein, owner of Pass Key Northern Restaurant. “We’ve had the privilege of being in business since we’re […]
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Several arrests made Monday during illegal camping enforcement in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The police department's Homeless Outreach Team (HOT) said that it arrested at least three people Monday morning during routine enforcement of a city ordinance that bans camping within 100 feet of a creek or other waterway. However, police said that they took the suspects into custody not for violating the The post Several arrests made Monday during illegal camping enforcement in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
