Former NFL Running Back Reportedly In Hospice At 31
Onetime Denver Broncos offensive lineman Orlando Franklin shared sad news about a former teammate on Tuesday. According to Franklin, former Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman is dealing with a severe health issue and is in hospice. "#BroncosCountry please pray for Ronnie Hillman he’s in hospice and not doing well," Franklin...
JJ Watt Trolls NFL After Being Selected for Drug Test
He got the message less than a day after tallying three sacks. View the original article to see embedded media. Every now and again, NFL players have some fun on social media poking fun at the league after they have one of the best games of their careers. Particularly, to point out when they get a not-so-random drug test after such a performance.
NFL Teams Spent $800 Million on Fired Personnel in Five Years, per Report
The league is hoping teams take a more patient approach this offseason. View the original article to see embedded media. NFL teams seemingly aren’t the least bit afraid to move on from coaches and executives when they feel like things aren’t working out—and that has led to organizations paying people who no longer work for them a lot of money.
MMQB Week 15: Jaguars’ Run, Chandler Jones Talks Raiders-Patriots Play
Links to all our coverage of NFL Sunday, including Albert Breer’s conversations with Doug Pederson, Chandler Jones, Kirk Cousins, Brandon Staley, Haason Reddick and more. Welcome to Week 15 of the NFL season here at The MMQB. We are trying things a little differently with Albert Breer’s Monday-morning column, publishing items as separate stories throughout the morning. Below are links to everything Albert wrote about Week 15, plus more from our staff.
Report: Kyler Murray Could Make Quick Recovery From ACL Tear
The Cardinals quarterback received a piece of positive news about the nature of his knee injury. Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray saw his 2021 season come to an unfortunate end last week when he suffered a torn ACL in Monday’s 27–13 loss to the Patriots. Though there’s not much of a silver lining to such a severe knee injury, the 25-year-old did receive a small piece of positive news about his impending recovery.
MMQB Awards the Best NFL Week 15 Performances: McKinnon, Jenkins Shine in OT
Plus, Vikings receiver K.J. Osborn breaks out of Justin Jefferson’s shadow, and Davis Mills delivers a strong performance for the Texans. Week 15 on the NFL schedule is almost in the books (we still have Monday Night Football) and the best performances deserve to be recognized by our MMQB staff. Even if you’re feeling down because your team didn’t win, maybe one of your favorite players or coaches gets awarded a game ball by our staff.
Cardinals QB Colt McCoy Out With Concussion vs. Broncos
The veteran quarterback was forced out of Sunday’s contest in Denver after getting injured in the second half. View the original article to see embedded media. Less than a week after losing Kyler Murray for the remainder of the season, the Cardinals sustained another devastating blow to their quarterback room during Sunday’s game against the Broncos.
