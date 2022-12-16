Read full article on original website
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Traffic Accident Involving a Tesla Near Fairfield Results in a Fatality
Injury/Fatality Accident Involving Speeding Tesla on Interstate 80. A traffic accident close to Fairfield caused the death of one person and injured others. The accident occurred on Interstate 80 eastbound near Pittman Road at about 5:40 p.m. It was reported by a spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol (CHP) that a Tesla sedan was speeding at a high rate and struck two vehicles and then overturned.
riolindamessenger.com
One left dead after a Fatal Collision at Elkhorn & Camelot
Thursday morning, December 15th 2022, Cynthia Raye Issel of Sacramento died in a two-vehicle collision at Elkhorn Boulevard and Camelot Street in Rio Linda. According to the California Highway Patrol, the traffic collision took place about 10:45 a.m. Details of the collisions are still under investigation. The CHP reports the...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Sacramento Motorcycle Crash Injures Rider
Multiple-Vehicle Collision at Watt Avenue Intersection Injures Motorcyclist. A motorcycle crash with two other vehicles resulted in a major injury to the rider in Sacramento on December 19. The accident happened around 12:00 noon at the intersection of Watt Avenue and Longview Drive. The collision involved a Toyota RAV4 and a van in addition to the motorcycle rider and blocked the intersection, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Folsom Traffic Crash Near On-Ramp Causes Injuries
Injuries Reported in Traffic Crash Near Prairie City Road On-Ramp. A traffic crash in Folsom recently reported minor injuries in an HOV lane accident. The collision occurred on westbound U.S. 50 at the northbound Prairie City Road on-ramp around 8:37 a.m. At least one person suffered injuries in the crash and reported the accident to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
Two dead in separate Solano County car crashes
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Two separate car crashes happened Sunday evening that left two people dead in Solano County. According to the California Highway Patrol, a two-vehicle collision happened around 5:30 pm Eastbound I-80 east of Suisun Valley Road. One person had minor injuries and the other sustained a fatal injury. A silver Sedan […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Pedestrian Killed in Elk Grove Car Accident Identified
Woman Identified Who Was Walking Along Sheldon Road and Killed. A pedestrian who was killed in a car accident in Elk Grove recently has been identified by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office. The deceased person, 60-year-old Insuk Lancaster, died in a traffic collision along Sheldon Road between Bradshaw and Waterman roads, where she was walking around 9:20 p.m. The Elk Grove Police Department said the vehicle involved was a Lexus, which was moving no faster than the speed limit.
KCRA.com
Pedestrian hit, killed on Jackson Highway Monday morning in Sacramento County
A pedestrian was hit by a pickup truck and killed on the Jackson Highway in Sacramento County Monday morning, the California Highway Patrol said. The collision happened on eastbound Jackson Road and Sunrise Boulevard at about 5:30 a.m. A white Toyota Tacoma was traveling in the eastbound lane when a...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
One Dead in Sacramento County House Fire
A man was killed, and three others were rescued from a burning house early Sunday morning on Roseburg Court and Faberge Way. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened at about 1:40 am on December 18, 2022. According to the Sacramento Metro Fire, when crews arrived on...
KCRA.com
1 dies after 3-vehicle crash near Fairfield on Sunday
FAIRFIELD, Calif. — One person is dead following a three-vehicle crash near Fairfield on Sunday, California Highway Patrol officials said. The crash happened around 5:40 p.m. on eastbound Interstate 80 and Pittman Road in Solano County. CHP said a white Tesla sedan was traveling on I-80 when it overturned...
KCRA.com
Sacramento Uber driver carjacked by passenger at gunpoint, police search for suspect
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police are searching for a suspect who allegedly carjacked an Uber driver at gunpoint. Tarek Alzughayar told KCRA 3 that he picked up a passenger near Broadway and Riverside Boulevard around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday. But as soon as the ride ended at Dudley and McClatchy ways, the passenger pulled out a gun and pointed it at him.
Nearly 90 grams of fentanyl seized in Placer County
ANTELOPE, Calif. (KTXL) — Deputies and detectives from the Placer County Sheriff’s Office seized nearly 90 grams of fentanyl after conducting a traffic stop on a wanted suspect. According to the sheriff’s office, on Dec. 8, officials conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that had been associated with a wanted subject in Antelope. The […]
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Pedestrian identified in Elk Grove fatal collision
ELK GROVE, CA – On December 15, 2022, at approximately 9:22 p.m., the Elk Grove Police Department responded to Sheldon Road between Waterman Road and Bradshaw Road regarding a vehicle and a pedestrian collision. A 60-year-old woman from Sacramento was walking in the road when she was hit by...
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Criminal threats, possession in prison, robbery
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Dec. 12. Felix Villa Rodriguez, 57, was arrested at 7:22 a.m. on suspicion of a felony bench warrant in the 11800 block of...
Man arrested after his roommate died in a Sacramento house fire
SACRAMENTO COUNTY — Police have arrested a man after his roommate died in a house fire.The fire happened on Dec. 18 in Faberge Way and Roseburg Court in Sacramento County.Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District shared footage of bright orange flames lighting the early morning sky.When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke."We couldn't see," said Youron Knight, one of two people who managed to escape. "We couldn't breathe."Knight said he and his roommate, Tyrone Gregory, escaped before first responders arrived.Later, crews rescued his landlord, but a fourth person who was in the residence later died. Officials are not saying whether the victim...
Man dies after being arrested by Sacramento County deputies
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The man on life support after being arrested by Sacramento County deputies earlier this month has died, according to the man’s family and a spokesperson for the Sacramento County Coroner. Deputies arrested 48-year-old Sherrano Stingley around 5:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6 outside a...
Sheriff: Man killed in Foresthill, 69-year-old arrested
FORESTHILL, Calif. — The Placer County Sheriff's Office said Monday they are investigating a man's death in Foresthill as a homicide. Late Sunday night deputies responded to a report of a homicide in the 5000 block of Polaris Way. They found a man dead inside the home. "I have...
Sacramento Observer
Sacramento County Man, 48, Dies In ICU Following Encounter With Sheriff’s Deputies
UPDATE (12/19/22) – According to a spokesperson for the Sacramento County Coroner Stingley has passed away. His official time and date of death are 2:45 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16. Dymin says her father’s body was taken from the hospital by the coroner on Sunday, Dec. 18. Early...
WGMD Radio
VA Man Dies in Single Vehicle Crash in Stockton
A Greenbackville, Virginia man is dead after a crash early Saturday morning in Stockton. The Worcester County Sheriff’s office says a mustang driven by 45 year old Rodney Lambertson went off the side of Rabbit Knaw Road in a curve, struck a ditch and a utility pole before overturning. Lambertson was pronounced dead at the scene – his body was taken to the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for autopsy.
Uber driver assaulted by six people in his vehicle in Roseville
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — On Saturday an Uber driver was assaulted by six people who were in his vehicle in the 3900 block of Douglas Boulevard, according to the Roseville Police Department. The police department said that when officers arrived on the scene they searched the area, however, were unable to locate any suspects. The […]
goldcountrymedia.com
Arrest made in Sunday Foresthill homicide
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office reported an arrest was made Dec. 18 following a homicide in Foresthill. Deputies responded to the 5000 block of Polaris Way before midnight to a report of homicide. According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies found a deceased male in the home upon arrival.
