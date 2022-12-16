Read full article on original website
Regence BlueShield of Washington, Optum-owned clinics extend current contract as negotiations continue
Regence BlueShield of Washington and Optum-owned Polyclinic and Everett Clinic have extended their current contract through Dec. 23 as the two sides attempt to work out a deal to keep 19,000 patients in-network, The Seattle Times reported Dec. 19. The contract between the payer and the Seattle-based clinics was set...
Aerospace company with Redmond office selling for nearly $5B
REDMOND, Wash. — NASA relies on many different companies to help build its space exploration missions, but one company with ties to Western Washington often plays a key role. Aerospace firm Aerojet Rocketdyne has a research and development office in Redmond. People working there have often played a key...
Tacoma city leaders will make over $300k annually come 2023
Tacoma City Manager Elizabeth Pauli will make more than $309,000 in 2023, according to a report by the Tacoma News Tribune. This will be Pauli’s second raise in less than a year at an increase of 7.5%. Pauli is the first woman to serve as city manager in Tacoma. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average raise in America is 5.1%.
University of Washington’s questionable fetal tissue program loses legal battle
Pro-life undercover journalist David Daleiden won a major victory for transparency and against the abortion lobby last week when the University of Washington agreed to turn over documents related to its fetal tissue agreement with Planned Parenthood. The university must give Daleiden documents relating to its “acquisition or use of...
Business Spotlight: Patterson’s Market facing eviction
Clipped to a strawberry box and sandwiched between bags of mistletoe and the cash register hangs a legal document with a handwritten message. “We are being evicted”, “Landlords shutting us down,” it reads. In less than two weeks, the open-air Patterson’s Market will close after 43 years...
Inslee Proposes Funding For Central Washington Rail Project
Rail service in central Washington could improve thanks to a budget proposal in Olympia. Governor Jay Inslee has included nearly $15 million in funding in his recently released 2023-25 Budget for the Connell Rail Interchange Project. That price tag includes $10 million in funding already appropriated by the Legislature in 2015, plus an additional $5 million in the upcoming biennium for an actual total of $14.5 million that would be available. If approved by lawmakers, the $14.5 million would fully complete this important infrastructure project.
2 major King County cities ranked among happiest in America
Some of the happiest people in the country reside in King County, according to a new study by SmartAsset. The financial technology company ranked one major King County city third in the United States for happiest places in America and another metro in the top 15. Bellevue ranked No. 3...
Swelling school of seaweed farmers looking to anchor in somewhat choppy Northwest waters
Prospective kelp growers who want to join the handful of existing commercial seaweed farms in the Pacific Northwest are having to contend with a lengthy permitting process. It’s gotten contentious in a few cases, but even so, at least a couple of new seaweed farms stand on the cusp of approval. Their harvests could be sold for human food, animal feed or fertilizer.
4-Star Washington Receiver Reenters Transfer Portal
A year after returning to his home state of Washington to rejoin his Kennedy Catholic teammate Sam Huard, Washington receiver Lonyatta Alexander, Jr. has reentered the Transfer Portal. Over the past few days the Huskies have added Michigan State 4-star transfer receiver Germie Bernard, and 4-star Taeshaun Lyons. The 6-1,...
Puyallup contractor accused of defrauding creditors, falsifying documents
Troubled Puyallup contractor Thomas Weems is at the brink. He filed for business and personal chapter seven bankruptcy after owing more than $1 million to his former customers. Now, in a 22-page document, the U.S. Trustee accuses Weems of defrauding creditors and falsifying documents in his filing. “I did read...
State taking action after Bellevue funeral home allegedly put wrong person in casket for burial
BELLEVUE, Wash. — All Jerry Weber wanted was to bury his father, Air Force veteran William Weber, at Tahoma National Cemetery. But the Washington State Department of Licensing alleges that didn’t happen because Curnow Funeral Home put the wrong person in the casket for burial. “It’s tragic. My...
Western Washington nonprofits calling for holiday donations
SEATTLE — Despite this being the best time of year for some, two non-profit organizations, KING 5’s community partner The Northwest Harvest and The Salvation Army, are asking for help to ensure it's the best time of year for all. "The pandemic has waned, everyone thought the need...
Washington Expects Arctic Blast Into the Weekend, Blizzard Brings 18-Inch Snow
An Arctic blast lures in a blizzard with 18-inch snow and high wind speeds across Washington. Several road troubles are reported in the area. Washington's weather affects the neighboring state of Seattle, where flights have been canceled. Winter Storm Warning, 18-Inch Snow. As the rest of the nation prepares for...
Here's which areas saw the most snow around western Washington
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — Some residents in northwestern Washington woke up to several inches of snow on Tuesday, taking the brunt of a weather system that barely dusted some areas around the south Puget Sound. Fifteen inches of snow piled up in Blaine, near the Canadian border. Bellingham also...
A rare look inside a ballistic missile submarine at Naval Base Kitsap
The United States Navy and western Washington have a rich shared history. One that dates all the way back to the 1890s. "There was an article posted from 1892 that talked about building a new shipyard in Bremerton. So, in the history of the Navy and the history of Washington, we go way back," said Capt. Richard Massie, the Commanding Officer of Naval Base Kitsap.
Slog AM: More Snow Is Inbound, 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Northern California, Washingtonians Aren't Buying as Much Weed
All you people ever want to talk about is the weather: And, honestly, same. Seattle didn't get any snow overnight, but—oh boy!—is it on its way. In a couple of hours winds will bring in cold air to the Seattle area, also bringing in the possibility of "an inch or two of snow" at most, reports the Seattle Times. And in Everett, over 1,000 customers lost power after a winter storm blasted the area last night. If you're flying somewhere, make sure your flight hasn't been delayed or canceled. Commute safe, everyone. The Times has a live blog on the weather situation if you're into that kind of thing.
How an incumbent sheriff loses
Sheriffs have incumbency power. A lot of elected officials do, but with the acquittal of Sheriff Ed Troyer in Pierce County last week, it is worth looking into how sheriffs stick around and how some of them lose. Troyer survived the court case (which would not have kicked him out...
Honking car horn illegal in Washington despite rising road rage trends
By law, it is illegal to use your horn in Washington state outside of emergency use — and local residents are blaming transplants for the increased aggression on the roads. “Drivers of ‘old Seattle’ tend to be law-abiding and polite, but also slow and passive-aggressive,” Mark Hallenbeck, director of the Washington State Transportation Center, told Axios. “They do not appreciate flippant horn use. Newcomers to Seattle, by contrast, often drive faster and use their horns more frequently.”
This Washington City Is Among Most Fun Cities In America
If you're looking for a thrilling place to visit, WalletHub found the most fun cities in the U.S.
Prediction: Washington Huskies poised to flip Oregon Ducks All-American pledge
Rainier Beach (Washington) four-star cornerback and All-American Bowl selection Caleb Presley has been committed to the Oregon Ducks since early July. But in the past few weeks, the 6-foot, 180-pound defensive back has wavered, taking a visit to the University of Washington and admitting he was ...
