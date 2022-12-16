Read full article on original website
IMPACT Wrestling Attempted To Sign Athena After WWE Release, AEW Was Always Her Primary Destination
The Fallen Goddess was considered by several promotions after her WWE release. Prior to signing with AEW, Athena made a name for herself in WWE and NXT as Ember Moon. She would hold the NXT Women’s Championship during her time in the company but could not repeat this success on the main roster.
The Miz Pays Bronson Reed Following RAW
Bronson Reed gets his payoff. Bronson Reed made his return to WWE when he screwed Dexter Lumis out of his match against The Miz, causing Miz to climb the ladder and pull down the bags full of money. Following RAW, Miz was interviewed by Byron Saxton for WWE Digital. Miz said that he paved the way for the way for his close personal friend and up and coming superstar, Bronson Reed. Miz went on to compliment Reed, saying he has it all. Miz also noted that he owes Bronson big time, which Bronson simply stated “where’s my money?” A nervous Miz handed Reed a stack of cash, but that wasn’t enough. Reed took two more out of Miz’s bag and then said they’re good. You can see the interaction below.
Live Monday Night RAW Results – 12/19/22 – Ladder Match, Becky Lynch vs Bayley And More
Tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW is set to be an exciting one as it is the last show before Christmas. You can read the full advertised card for tonight’s show below. – Winner Takes All Ladder Match: The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis. – Bayley vs. Becky Lynch.
Booker T Says Sasha Banks Would Overshadow AEW’s Entire Women’s Division
Booker T comments on The Boss and where she may end up next. While speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T made it clear that Banks debuting in AEW will not be the best thing for her. Booker added that he believes Sasha Banks will overshadow everything in the AEW women’s division.
AEW Release New Fight Forever Trailer Featuring MJF
We have a new trailer for AEW Fight Forever. AEW Games recently took to Twitter and uploaded a trailer for the upcoming game, this time giving a spotlight to the AEW World Champion MJF. It featured MJF’s entrance and all of his classic moves, both in real life and in-game footage.
Tribute To The Troops 2022 Pulls In Around 612,000 Viewers
The 20th annual Tribute to The Troops television special aired from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, on December, 17th. It featured several memorable matches for the fans in attendance. According to Wrestlenomics on their Patreon, this year’s Tribute To The Troops aired on Saturday afternoon on Fox with a...
WWE Told Athena She Didn’t Have “The Diva Look” And That She Had To Lose Weight
Athena was released by WWE last year and that was something no one expected. Eventually, she made her way to AEW where she is now one of the top stars, as the ROH Women’s World Champion. While speaking on the Talk is Jericho podcast, Athena claimed that at her...
Tony Khan May Think Pushing Miro Is “A Waste Of Time”
Miro has not been seen in AEW since All Out, and he has not even competed on Dynamite for a few months. This has been a huge subject of worry for many fans, as they feel Miro is simply being underutilized and wasted in AEW. It was reported that Miro...
Goldberg And Brock Lesnar Each Earned 250,000 Dollars For WrestleMania 20 Match
After 12 years away from the ring, Goldberg returned at WWE Survivor Series 2016 to face off against Brock Lesnar. Prior to that, Goldberg’s last match was against Lesnar at WrestleMania 20, which was hated by many fans. Fans hated it because they knew Goldberg and Lesnar were leaving...
Pretty Deadly Possibly In Line For WWE Main Roster Call Up In New Year
At the NXT Deadline Premium Live Event, Pretty Deadly put up their NXT Tag Team Championships against The New Day. The two teams gave it their all in a solid tag team encounter. However, it was The New Day who reigned supreme and won the titles. Following their loss, fans...
WATCH: Swerve Strickland And Rick Ross Speak Following AEW Dynamite
Swerve Strickland turned on Keith Lee tonight and joined his new Mogul Affiliates group and Rick Ross to beat down and embarrass Keith Lee. Now, following the show, AEW’s Lexy Nair caught up with the group via AEW’s social media. Rick Ross says he’s known for getting big money and Keith Lee didn’t take his opportunity to shine with the legend, Swerve Strickland. You can see the full video below, as well as Ross hitting on Lexy.
Tony Schiavone Believes Bret Hart Never Reached The Level Of Greatness That Ric Flair Did
The Montreal Screwjob remains one of the most controversial incidents in pro wrestling history, as it is still talked about to this very day. It truly changed Bret Hart’s career, as he eventually went to WCW and suffered a premature retirement. Bret Hart has battled many foes in his...
WATCH: Alexa Bliss Blasts Bianca Belair With A Vase On RAW
Alexa Bliss let the evil inside her take over tonight on RAW. Bliss and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair had a sit down interview with Byron Saxton where they set up their championship match that’ll go down in two weeks. Both ladies started to get a little bit heated at each-other in the spirit of competition. When it seemed the interview was over, Alexa grabbed a glass vase that sat beside her and smashed it over Bianca’s head, leaving her laying out cold. You can see Alexa put all her might into the hit below.
Rocky Romero Promises “Surprises” At Wrestle Kingdom 17
Rocky Romero promises some surprises for fans who tune into NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 next month. On The Sessions podcast, Renee Paquette asked Rocky Romero if any currently unannounced names would appear on January 4th. There are speculations that someone will return to wrestling, namely Sasha Banks. I’ve heard a...
WATCH: Fan Approaches Serpentico Over S.A.P And S.A.T Situation
Things have taken an odd turn. Yesterday, we reported on S.A.T, Joel and Jose Maximo calling gimmick infringement on AEW’s newest trio, S.A.P. The Spanish Announce Table threatened to slap Serpentico of The Spanish Announce Project over this and have threatened legal action to AEW and Tony Khan. Now, a fan who was live at AEW Dynamite recorded himself asking Serpentico if they’re going to give the S.A.T their gimmick back. Serpentico replied by simply shrugging. Joel Maximo quote tweeted this and said “give it back.” You can see the video below.
Sasha Banks Arrives In Japan Ahead Of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
Sasha Banks is now in Japan ahead of her Wrestle Kingdom appearance in the new year. Now, PW Insider is reporting that Banks has arrived in Japan ahead of Wrestle Kingdom 17 which will be held on January 4th inside the Tokyo Dome. Wrestle Kingdom is NJPW’s biggest event of...
WATCH: WWE Releases New Canvas 2 Canvas Episode
WWE has released a new edition of Canvas 2 Canvas and it’s a “Rivalry Series” episode. Artist Rob Schamberger looks to create his unique art piece on the epic rivalry between Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. These two have been rivals dating back far before either was in WWE and we see it currently playing out on television. In two weeks, on the last SmackDown of 2022, John Cena will return to team up with Kevin Owens to take on Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. But for now, you can see the never ending rivalry in painting form. Check out the awesome canvas art below!
AEW Rampage Lineup Revealed
AEW Rampage is set for this Friday on TBS at 10/9c. Rampage is being taped following tonight’s Dynamite and the lineup has been revealed, including a Holiday Battle Royal for a cash prize, a tag title match and so much more. You can see the lineup below. AEW Rampage...
AEW’s Nick Comoroto Responds To Lacey Evans ADD Post
Nick Comoroto has responded. Lacey Evans made a moronic post to Instagram earlier today that is now deleted, speaking on ADD negatively. Now, Nick Comoroto of AEW has responded on twitter by revealing that he was diagnosed with ADHD at six years old, saying that you don’t just out grow it and it never stopped him from chasing his dreams, even if people called him weird.
Bronson Reed Reacts To His WWE Return
Bronson Reed reminds fan to always secure the bag. The former JONAH destroyed Lumis with a splash from the top rope. He then helped The Miz climb the ladder and win the match. WWE then took to Twitter to highlight The Miz’s gratitude towards Reed. Bronson Reed re-tweeted the post to remind everyone to always secure their bag.
