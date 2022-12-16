ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

MyNorthwest

4-6 inches of snow predicted for Seattle Monday night

It looks like the Seattle area will be hit with 4-6 more inches of snow overnight Monday. Issaquah could get a foot. “Look for the snow to return tonight,” KIRO Newsradio meteorologist Ted Buehner said on The Gee & Ursula Show. “There’s enough moisture to generate a few inches in the metro Seattle area. There will be more north of the city.”
SEATTLE, WA
Axios

Why honking your horn is illegal in Washington

Have you noticed some people around here seem super insulted when you tap the horn to let them know the light has turned green? They could be among the passive-aggressive but law-abiding drivers of yesterday's Seattle. Why it matters: Conflict around the proper use of horns is one visible, or...
SEATTLE, WA
107.3 KFFM

10 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Seattle, Washington

For the past couple of years, I've had concerns for some of my family who live in Seattle. Mainly in the neighborhoods surrounding Seattle's Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone, aka CHAZ. I'll be honest; I didn't really know what went on there, just what the news and social media showed. I've been skeptical of that all my life, but just because I may not buy all the information coming to me doesn't mean I don't worry. Now, I know that the whole situation occurred in the middle of 2020, so why should I worry now? I can't help it; I'm a worrier. Is that area of Seattle still dangerous? Possibly. Are there a lot of great people living there? Yes! Does it make the top 10 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Seattle? Yes!
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Frigid temps and lowland snow on the horizon

Bust out the gloves, puffy coat and cozy socks! Western Washington is bracing for a frigid week. There could be lowland snow at times this week. However, no particular storm looks major. Earlier this morning, freezing fog developed across many neighborhoods in Puget Sound. Be on the lookout for icy...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Body found in abandoned home in Seattle

Seattle homicide detectives are investigating after a body was found inside an abandoned home that burned in a fire earlier this month in Seattle's First Hill neighborhood. Someone called the police Wednesday night to report the body which was found in the home in the 600 block of 9th Ave. Police initially did not find anything indicating the death was suspicious, however, the King County Medical Examiner's Office determined that the person was stabbed and killed.
SEATTLE, WA
historylink.org

King County Deputy Sheriff Steve Watson is shot to death during a longshoremen’s strike on July 9, 1934.

On July 9, 1934, 48-year-old Steve S. Watson, a special deputy sheriff for King County, is shot during a street brawl in downtown Seattle, the second fatality in a bitter waterfront fight. Although early news stories report that Watson is unarmed, later accounts indicate he was pulled out of his automobile by a mob and shot with his own revolver. Upon hearing the news of her husband’s death, Wilson’s widow, fearing reprisal, flees her West Seattle home to stay with neighbors. Wilson’s death occurs two months after Seattle and other major West Coast port cities are paralyzed by a longshoremen’s strike that runs from May 9 to July 31, 1934. The West Coast strikers, organized by the International Longshoremen’s Association, demand better wages, fairer hiring practices, and hiring halls run by union representatives. Although some blame communists for Watson’s death, an inquest fails to identify the assailant or assailants.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

I-90, US 2 & 12 closed in both directions due to snowy conditions

Interstate 90 and State Routes 2 % 12 are closed in both directions, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. I-90 is closed in both directions from North Bend to Ellensburg due to winter conditions. WSDOT says it will be an “extended closure” as crews face numerous challenges including blizzard-like conditions and having a limited number of tow trucks.
ELLENSBURG, WA
q13fox.com

Twins wanted for murder in Lacey

In Lacey, Washington, the search is on for a set of twins wanted for murder. 32-year-old Nicholas and Alexander Vanduren are accused of shooting a man outside a hotel in Lacey back in August.
LACEY, WA

