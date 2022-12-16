Read full article on original website
Related
How Zelensky was flown to US in the middle of Ukraine war for historic address
The idea of a daring wartime trip by Volodymyr Zelensky to Washington had percolated for some time before the surprise visit was revealed just hours ahead of the Ukrainian president’s arrival. During an October summit in Zagreb, House speaker Nancy Pelosi discussed with her counterpart in the Ukrainian parliament the prospect of Mr Zelensky addressing the US Congress. Biden administration officials had similarly talked for months with Ukraine about a Zelensky visit to the White House, hoping for one before year's end to send an unmistakeable signal of support ahead of a brutal winter that could deepen Russian president...
Kari Lake's Chances of Overturning Arizona Governor Election Result
Lake's lawsuit claims thousands of votes were cast illegally, and she is asking that the results in Maricopa County be thrown out.
Trump suggests he can’t be criminally charged over Jan 6 as he’s already been impeached
Donald Trump has suggested that he should not be prosecuted by the Department of Justice over his role in the January 6 insurrection as he has already been impeached for it.The one-term president took to his Truth Social platform after the House January 6 committee officially voted to refer him to the Justice Department for prosecution.The committee decided that charges should be brought from alleged violations of at least five separate sections of the United States criminal code.Mr Trump became the first president in US history to be impeached twice, even though the two-thirds mark needed to convict him...
Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert blow through Capitol security and refuse screenings before Zelensky speech
Two far-right members of the House of Representatives were spotted blowing straight past a security checkpoint outside the House floor on Wednesday evening as they headed in to attend a surprise address to Congress from Ukraine’s president.Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert were seen on the second floor of the Capitol building walking down a hallway outside of the House floor when they veered right towards the chamber. Before they were able to reach the door, two US Capitol Police officers in suits stopped the pair, addressing Mr Gaetz by name, and informed them that they needed to go through...
‘Annoyed’ Biden called Kamala Harris a ‘work in progress’ amid complaints by her husband, book claims
President Joe Biden called vice president Kamala Harris “a work in progress” during his first few months at the White House, a new book has revealed.The upcoming book, titled The Fight of His Life and authored by Chris Whipple, focuses on Mr Biden’s presidency and reveals new details about the administration’s working.Mr Biden was “annoyed” the vice president’s husband Douglas Emhoff had been complaining about Ms Harris’ policy portfolio, which her allies felt was hurting her politically, according to the book obtained by Politico. “He hadn’t asked Harris to do anything he hadn’t done as vice president – and...
There is a War going on that is larger than the Russia-Ukraine War
In almost all media coverage, the Russia-Ukraine war has been the spotlight, however there is a war going on that most people don't know about. The Tigray War is an ongoing civil conflict that started on November 3, 2020, in Ethiopia's Tigray Region. The Tigray People's Liberation Front and the Ethiopian federal government are the main parties engaged in combat. Eritrea is the opposing party.
A Russian soldier reveals recent destruction of ammo- He says it's necessary to stop the Ukrainian Forces from taking it
According to a recording of a soldier from the Donetsk People's Republic, Russia has been intentionally blowing up and burning its ammunition supplies in Kherson. This destruction of munitions is said to precede what is described as a "seminal battle" for the Kherson region. [i]
BBC
Ukraine war: Zelensky urges US to help it defeat Russia
Ukraine is "alive and kicking" and will never surrender, President Volodymyr Zelensky has said, in a defiant address to US lawmakers on his first foreign trip since Russia's invasion. US military aid to Ukraine was not charity, but an investment in security for the future, Mr Zelensky said. His appeal...
BBC
Ukraine war: Russia not to blame for conflict - Putin
Vladimir Putin believes Russia is not to blame for the war in Ukraine, adding both countries are "sharing a tragedy". During a televised address with senior military officials, the Russian president said he continued to see Ukraine as a "brotherly nation". In February, President Putin sent up to 200,000 troops...
BBC
Israel's most right-wing government agreed under Benjamin Netanyahu
A new government seen as the most right-wing in Israel's history has been agreed, sealing Benjamin Netanyahu's return to power. Mr Netanyahu, who won elections in November, is set to serve an historic sixth term as prime minster. His coalition contains far-right parties, including one whose leader was once convicted...
BBC
Asylum seekers to get 10% allowance rise after High Court ruling
The government will raise financial support to asylum seekers by more than 10% after the High Court ruled the current level of payments was unlawful. Asylum seekers will now receive a "standard weekly allowance" of £45, increased from £40.85. Lawyers for a Nigerian woman and her three children...
BBC
FTX founder released to parents on $250m bail
Former FTX boss Sam Bankman-Fried will face home detention while awaiting trial in the US on charges that he defrauded customers and investors of the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange. A US judge said the 30-year-old former billionaire could be released to his parents on a $250m bond. At the hearing, Mr...
BBC
MPs call for firearms rule change after Skye attack
A committee of MPs have recommended changes to gun regulations following a series of firearms incidents in north west Scotland. The Scottish Affairs Committee said a two-tier payment system for those seeking a firearm for leisure or work purposes should be introduced. It urged the government to review the current...
BBC
Russia-supporting Wagner Group mercenary numbers soar
Fighters from Russia's mercenary Wagner Group have ballooned from 1,000 to nearly 20,000 in Ukraine, British government officials say, a sign of Russia's growing reliance on the military contractor in support of its invasion. Russia is widely believed to be struggling to recruit soldiers and maintain morale. The West estimates...
BBC
How did President Zelensky get to Washington?
The extraordinary measures taken to transport Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky from Ukraine to the US capital are a sign of just how crucial the relationship is for both countries. After visiting the front line in eastern Ukraine on Tuesday, Mr Zelensky's journey to Washington DC began with an overnight train...
BBC
US life expectancy is at its lowest in 25 years
Covid-19 and drug overdoses led to a second straight year of worsening life expectancy in the US - its lowest in 25 years, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control. As per the 2021 data, Americans are expected to live 76.4 years, down from a peak...
Comments / 0