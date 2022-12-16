Speaking to Orthodox group, Trump earns loudest applause for commuting kosher slaughter exec’s prison term

Read full article on original website
Trump suggests he can’t be criminally charged over Jan 6 as he’s already been impeached
Donald Trump has suggested that he should not be prosecuted by the Department of Justice over his role in the January 6 insurrection as he has already been impeached for it.The one-term president took to his Truth Social platform after the House January 6 committee officially voted to refer him to the Justice Department for prosecution.The committee decided that charges should be brought from alleged violations of at least five separate sections of the United States criminal code.Mr Trump became the first president in US history to be impeached twice, even though the two-thirds mark needed to convict him...
Jan. 6 committee reveals Trump seems to have ordered White House photographers to stop taking pictures of him once the Capitol riot began
Trump apparently "instructed" a photographer to not take any pictures for several hours as the Capitol riots unfolded, lawmakers said in a report.
Donald Trump had to be told a pool of reporters would no longer follow him around because he wasn't president anymore: report
Trump asked staff members if they could call on his press pool for a private event at his Palm Beach home, former aides told the Washington Post.
While advising Trump on judges, Conway sold her business to a firm with ties to judicial activist Leonard Leo
The move adds to a growing picture of how groups associated with Leo helped advance the conservative legal agenda.
A Russian soldier reveals recent destruction of ammo- He says it's necessary to stop the Ukrainian Forces from taking it
According to a recording of a soldier from the Donetsk People's Republic, Russia has been intentionally blowing up and burning its ammunition supplies in Kherson. This destruction of munitions is said to precede what is described as a "seminal battle" for the Kherson region. [i]
A Russian tank unit deliberately attacked another Russian position in Ukraine, report says, illustrating vicious rivalries within Putin's army
The Russian attack on an allied group after an argument clearly showed the tensions that have been widely reported in the Russian war effort.
Gantz: Israel and Diaspora ties stronger than any single leader, government or event
Outgoing Defense Minister of Israel Benny Gantz spoke to more than 100 reporters gathered at the Jewish Media Summit in Jerusalem. His remarks were made on Monday evening at the conference’s opening gala night and annual Hanukkah-lighting ceremony. Gantz took the opportunity to comment on Israel’s ties to the...
Trump: I’m the Jewish people’s best-ever ally, Congress ‘almost anti-Israel’
Former U.S. President Donald Trump told a gathering of Orthodox Jews on Friday that he was the “best ally they’ve ever had,” before warning that Congress had become “almost anti-Israel” because some Democrats “hate Israel with a passion.”. In his speech at the annual...
Secret document reveals EU plans to help Palestinian takeover of Area C
A document composed by the European Union’s mission in eastern Jerusalem and defined as secret exposes the E.U.’s intention to help Palestinians gain control over Area C of Judea and Samaria, commonly known as the West Bank, Israel’s Channel 13 revealed on Monday. Under the Oslo Accords,...
Israel deports former Palestinian security prisoner for terror activities
Israel deported a former Palestinian security prisoner with French citizenship on Sunday, after Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked ordered his Israeli residency revoked. The convicted terrorist, Salah Hamouri, was currently a lawyer and field researcher for the Addameer Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association, a group linked to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine terrorist organization.
Meretz Party’s Zandberg and partner accused of corruption
An independent Israeli journalist leveled charges of personal corruption against Minister of Environmental Protection Tamar Zandberg of the Meretz Party and her partner, Uri Zaki, a senior official in the party, in a detailed investigative piece. Instead of working for the benefit of the party, investigative journalist Sharon Shpurer accused...
Biden: Silence in face of ‘vile and venom’ of antisemitism is complicity
U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday denounced the pervasiveness and destructiveness of antisemitism in America and around the world, at a gathering at the White House marking Chanukah. “This year’s Chanukah arrival—arrives in the midst of rising emboldenment of antisemitism at home and, quite frankly, around the world. I recognize...
Netanyahu slams Holocaust-burying New York Times for demonizing Israel
Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu condemned The New York Times on Sunday for an editorial characterizing his incoming government as “a significant threat to the future of Israel.”. In the Dec. 17 editorial titled, “The Ideal of Democracy in a Jewish State Is in Jeopardy,” the Times argues that...
Biden admin demands Israel provide ‘equal allocation of resources’ to countering Israeli ‘extremists’ and Palestinian violence
The Biden administration insisted on Monday that Israel apply the same effort and funding to counter Israeli “extremists” as the Jewish state utilizes to defend itself from Palestinian terrorists. At a U.N. Security Council meeting, Ambassador Robert A. Wood, the alternative representative for special political affairs, said action...
How a Palestinian journalist slanders Israel at the US State Department
A Palestinian journalist routinely bashes Israel during the question and answer period at U.S. State Department briefings. And State Department spokespersons rarely correct the record. By allowing anti-Israel bias to penetrate the briefing room, the State Department is inviting questions as to whether they share the same views. On Dec....
Trump news – live: House agrees to release Trump’s taxes as Jan 6 panel cooperates with special counsel
The House Ways and Means Committee voted on Tuesday to publicly release six years of Donald Trump’s tax returns.The former president has long tried to stop the disclosure of the returns, fighting the request for his records all the way to the Supreme Court. It’s unclear how quickly his taxes will be released, but with just two weeks left until Republicans formally take control of the House, this could be the last opportunity for Democrats to disclose whatever new information they have gleaned.The vote comes a day after the House January 6 select committee decided to refer Mr Trump...
U.S. challenges Israel at U.N. Security Council while two longtime Israel critics say farewell
A pair of Israel antagonists bid farewell to the United Nations Security Council on Monday, but it was the Jewish state’s closest ally that made headlines. In the council’s monthly meeting on the Israel-Palestinian file, Robert Wood, the alternative representative of the U.S. for special political affairs in the U.N., demanded Israel provide “equal allocation of resources” to countering Israeli “extremists” and Palestinian terrorists.
Western Wall rabbi tells European envoys: Jews don’t need your approval
Rabbi Shmuel Rabinovitch, the rabbi of the Western Wall, chastised United Nations diplomats from four countries who refused to visit the sacred site, in an open letter on Friday. The ambassadors of Italy, Romania, Slovenia and Moldova withdrew from a group visit to the Western Wall a week ago when...
Seeking latitude to press liberal causes, the Jewish Council for Public Affairs distances itself from federations
WASHINGTON (JTA) — The Jewish Council for Public Affairs, the onetime standard-bearer for outreach to the non-Jewish world whose influence has waned, is loosening its financial and organizational ties to the Jewish Federations of North America in a bid to reassert its traditional role. The decision announced Monday to...
In fighting antisemitism, Jews can be our own worst enemies. We shouldn’t be.
(JTA) — Unless you have been living under a rock for the past few weeks, and even if you’re not Jewish, you can’t miss the fact that antisemitism is back in the news again: Kanye West, Kyrie Irving, Nick Fuentes; extremists returning in droves to Twitter; President Donald Trump kowtowing to antisemites over dinner at Mar-A-Lago; “Saturday Night Live” opening with a monologue trafficking in antisemitic tropes; members of the Black Hebrew Israelites intimidating Jewish fans coming to Barclays Center, and an endless feedback loop of antisemitism coursing across social media.
