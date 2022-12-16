Read full article on original website
Related
Dean shares recipe for Christmas Ham in the slow cooker
WGN Entertainment Reporter Dean Richards shares a recipe for Christmas Ham in the slow cooker. 7-8 pound spiral-cut ham (bone-in or boneless) Use a 6-7 quart slow cooker (or use the “slow cooker” function on your insta-pot) Place the ham into the slow cooker stoneware, flat-side down, with...
Buying for a home chef this holiday season? Here are the best 18 gifts
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you’re shopping for kitchen items this holiday season, check out these gifts. Numerous top-selling products any home chef would love are available at prices sure to impress. Whether you’re looking for a cookware set for a serious chef, an air fryer for someone who likes to simplify meal time or a sous vide cooker for the culinarian who has it all, we’ve found gifts for the cooking enthusiasts on your list.
I Taste-Tested And Ranked All Of Costco's Holiday Bakery Items, And The Winner Was SO Good
There are two very clear standouts this year...
Five Items Every Man Should Have In Their Winter Wardrobe
This week’s temperatures are a reminder that bundling up in Chicago is an absolute must but that doesn’t mean we have to lose our style. Joining us now with five fashionable items every man should have in their winter wardrobe is lifestyle expert and publisher of Fete Lifestyle Magazine D.C. Crenshaw.
Best Grinch decoration
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Since the movie adaptation of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” starring Jim Carrey was released in 2000, Grinch outdoor decorations and tree decorations have been a common sight in the Yuletide season. The original, beloved children’s book was written in 1957 by Dr. Seuss. The story’s popularity has inspired humorous, festive decorations for the house or yard. The Gemmy: Life Size Animated Grinch will wow any Grinch fan.
12 best tech gifts for nature lovers
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Is there someone in your life who likes keeping tabs on all the newest high-tech gadgets, yet also loves spending time camping and hiking in the great outdoors? Luckily there are a number of gift options for the tech-loving nature enthusiast. Tech devices can not only make an outdoor adventure or camping trip more fun and comfortable, but in some cases can also provide life-saving assistance. From a convenient hiking GPS to a solar lantern to a trail camera, these top outdoor gifts are suitable for a variety of budgets.
WGN TV
Chicago, IL
38K+
Followers
32K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0