Read full article on original website
Related
More lead found as district promptly addresses Buena Vista demands
The Buena Vista Horace Mann community is asking for donations of water bottles and jugs and hand sanitizer through the end of the week. Drop off Dec. 14 and 15 (Wednesday and Thursday) from 9:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the main office. Ask — beg, and threaten action — and...
Mission Local
San Francisco, CA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
463K+
Views
ABOUT
Since 2008, Mission Local has been all up in the Mission District reporting on everything from tacos to tech, crime to culture, murals to MUNI, recording the lives and changes in the city’s oldest (and arguably, best) neighborhood.https://missionlocal.org/
Comments / 0