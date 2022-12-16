Read full article on original website
Perris, CA real estate market update
This Massive Southern California Antique Mall is a Must Visit
San Jacinto, CA real estate market update
The Ultimate Adult Staycation is Only an Hour Away from LA
Eastvale, CA real estate market update
menifee247.com
All four local schools square off in Menifee Duals meet
Andy Sanchez of Heritage gets the upper hand on his opponent from Liberty. (Photo by Rick Rowell) Paloma Valley High coach Luis Robles paused to look back at another successful day of wrestling in Menifee. “My hope is that people see Menifee as a wrestling town in the near future,”...
Indio Police hosts ‘Shop with a Cop’ to spread holiday cheer to 12 local students
The Indio Police Department helped make the holidays a little more special for 12 local students. The children participated in Indio PD's annual "Shop with a Cop" program at the Walmart Supercenter in Indio Monday morning. Indio PD partners with Walmart and the Desert Sands Unified School District to identify students in need and give The post Indio Police hosts ‘Shop with a Cop’ to spread holiday cheer to 12 local students appeared first on KESQ.
foxla.com
100+ street food vendors in Santa Ana shut down in sweep
SANTA ANA, Calif. - More than 100 sidewalk food vendors in Santa Ana have been shut down over the last month and a half "in response to community concerns," Orange County officials announced Tuesday. According to officials, the vendors were "selling food unfit for human consumption," and selling food without a license.
Puppy accidentally euthanized at Baldwin Park Animal Care Center
Following outrage from residents, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is looking into the events that led to a 3-month-old puppy being accidentally euthanized earlier this month. According to a motion by Supervisors Hilda Solis and Janice Hahn, a county Department of Animal Care and Control employee "erroneously authorized the euthanasia of a 3-month-old puppy named Bowie at the Baldwin Park Animal Care Center.""His death sparked outrage among community members who reasonably contacted the county about the puppy's death," the motion stated.Solis said during the meeting that Balwin Park's mayor reached out to the county regarding the puppy's death."It's really...
iheart.com
This Rancho Cucamonga Christmas Display Is Lighting Up The Inland Empire!!
For 40 years now Rancho Cucamonga has dominated the Inland Empire with their Christmas displays! Thoroughbred Avenue has been an attraction every year for Christmas and this year is no different! Watch the video above for more details.
Palm Springs Councilmember Christy Holstege considering plans for house bought outside district
Palm Springs Councilmember Christy Holstege told News Channel 3 that she is unsure what she and her husband plan to do with a house the couple recently purchased outside of the district she serves. Holstege confirmed that she and her husband had bought the house and were planning to move into it, if she had The post Palm Springs Councilmember Christy Holstege considering plans for house bought outside district appeared first on KESQ.
Judge appoints legal guardian to represent missing woman, Dia Abrams
MOUNTAIN CENTER, Calif. — A Riverside County probate judge will appoint a guardian ad litem to represent the interests of Lydia "Dia" Abrams, who went missing form her ranch near Idyllwild in 2020. “I'll do my best to appoint the guardian ad litem in the next two days,” said...
vvng.com
City seeks eminent domain to seize property near Hesperia Country Club and Golf Course
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com)— The City of Hesperia is seeking to pass a resolution at its next meeting on December 20, 2022, to start the process of seizing a property near the golf course through eminent domain. The 15.5-acre property is located at Buckthorn Avenue, north of the Hesperia Country...
foxla.com
Timeline: King Tide waves forecast for Southern California
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - As the holiday week gets underway, beachgoers in Orange County can expect King Tide waves to hit several beaches. The large waves are predicted to start Wednesday, with the largest tides of over 7 feet expected by Friday and Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.
Banning Ranch, OC's Last Undeveloped Coastal Treasure, To Be Preserved
The 387-acre parcel — now known as the Randall Preserve —is thought to be the biggest, privately owned swath of undeveloped coastal land south of Ventura.
morethanjustparks.com
7 SURPRISING National Parks Near Riverside You’ll Love (Photos + Guide)
National Parks near Riverside. There’s so much more to the Last Frontier than. In this article, we’ll familiarize you with the incredible national parks that are within a day’s drive of downtown Riverside. I’ve been to so many of these amazing places since retiring from teaching in...
vvng.com
Hesperia seeks 2nd property seizure through eminent domain; eyes 19 acres near California Aqueduct
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – City Council will vote on whether or not to use eminent domain to take vacant land near the California Aqueduct for its plan to construct a water retention basin, making it the second eminent domain proposal that will be presented Tuesday. The first up for...
How Sherman's, a Jewish deli in Palm Springs, ended up on par with Katz’s in NYC
Frank Sinatra didn't eat lunch often, but when he did, he did it here.
foxla.com
OC Sheriffs searching for missing elderly San Juan Capistrano woman
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. - Police in Orange County are searching for an elderly woman who's been missing since Sunday. Shirley Airth is 94 years old. She was last seen leaving her San Juan Capistrano home around 5 p.m., according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department. Authorities said she goes by the name "Jean".
Man accused in deadly street race in Coachella to stand trial on felony charges
One of two men accused in a 2019 street racing collision that killed two senior citizens in Coachella was ordered today to stand trial on felony charges. Angel Ramirez, 40, is charged with two counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence stemming from the May 17, 2019, crash that killed Sofia Prieto, 74, and her The post Man accused in deadly street race in Coachella to stand trial on felony charges appeared first on KESQ.
vvng.com
5-Vehicle Crash on 15 Freeway Jams Traffic Near Main Street
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — One person was injured following a 5-vehicle traffic collision. It was reported at 2:04 p.m., Wednesday, December 21, 2022, on southbound Interstate 15, just south of Main Street in Hesperia. Emergency personnel arrived on scene and located the crash in the fast lane. The California...
Firefighters battle Second Alarm fire on Lido Isle in Newport Beach
Firefighters were engaged with a Second Alarm fire in Newport Beach late Tuesday evening. According to Newport Beach Fire Department, the blaze was first reported at around 9:55 p.m., when people on boats in the harbor saw that there was a home on fire on Via Lido Nord on Lido Isle, the manmade island located in the Newport Harbor. At least one home was said to be on fire, with flames presenting danger to surrounding structures. Police said that multiple people were rescued from inside the home and were being treated for smoke inhalation. More to come.
Police seeking help in unsolved murder of Riverside County man
Authorities are asking for the public’s help in the unsolved killing of a Riverside County man in 2021. The victim, Julian Evans, 24, from Corona, was found near the 14000 block of North Bordwell Avenue in Colton on Oct. 2, 2021, according to Colton police. Evans, who was driving a dark gray, four-door 2007 Mercedes-Benz, […]
franchising.com
Big Chicken Lands at Acrisure Arena in Greater Palm Springs
December 19, 2022 // Franchising.com // PALM SPRINGS, Ca. – Southern California’s long-awaited venue, Acrisure Arena, will soon open its doors on December 14, ready to serve fans BIG food, BIG flavor, and BIG fun with Shaquille O’Neal-owned Big Chicken. Located in the heart of Coachella Valley,...
daycreekhowl.org
New Food Compost Law Affects California Residents
Have you noticed the new food waste barrels that popped up in our school cafeteria before Thanksgiving break? They are the result of a new law here in California that’s made them a common sight in schools all over our state. But what is the purpose of these new bins?
