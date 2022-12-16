Read full article on original website
Former NFL Running Back Reportedly In Hospice At 31
Onetime Denver Broncos offensive lineman Orlando Franklin shared sad news about a former teammate on Tuesday. According to Franklin, former Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman is dealing with a severe health issue and is in hospice. "#BroncosCountry please pray for Ronnie Hillman he’s in hospice and not doing well," Franklin...
Clayton News Daily
QB Josh Rosen Signed to Vikings Practice Squad
In his fifth season in the NFL, quarterback Josh Rosen has found a seventh home. The well-traveled quarterback has signed a practice-squad deal with the Vikings, the team announced on Tuesday morning. Rosen has not appeared in an NFL game since November 18, 2021, when he completed 1-of-3 passes in...
