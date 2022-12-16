WEATHER ALERT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT TO SATURDAY: BITTERLY COLD TEMPS & WIND CHILL. An Arctic Cold Front will move through the Tennessee Valley Thursday Night through Friday morning. This will produce a mix of rain to snow showers as Arctic air quickly spills in and temperatures plummet. Accumulations of snow will be low, perhaps an inch or two in mountains (Plateau). Mainly trace in the valley's. It is very possible the roadways could be just warm enough to melt the snow as it falls, but with the harsh cold after, ice could form. Just be aware that late Thursday to early Friday could be impactful for travel with that potential for "flash freezing".

4 HOURS AGO