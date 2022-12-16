Read full article on original website
Related
chattanoogacw.com
Weather Alert: Arctic cold and bitter Wind Chill on the way
WEATHER ALERT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT TO SATURDAY: BITTERLY COLD TEMPS & WIND CHILL. An Arctic Cold Front will move through the Tennessee Valley Thursday Night through Friday morning. This will produce a mix of rain to snow showers as Arctic air quickly spills in and temperatures plummet. Accumulations of snow will be low, perhaps an inch or two in mountains (Plateau). Mainly trace in the valley's. It is very possible the roadways could be just warm enough to melt the snow as it falls, but with the harsh cold after, ice could form. Just be aware that late Thursday to early Friday could be impactful for travel with that potential for "flash freezing".
smokeybarn.com
Rain/Snow Thurs. Night, Dangerously Frigid Temps Til Monday
ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) –According to the National Weather Service, a frigid Holiday Weekend is in store for Middle TN with a Wind chill watch in effect starting Thursday evening with mixed freezing precipitation. Dangerously cold wind chills are possible through Sunday. Wind chills as Low as 15 below zero.
Dangerous cold arrives Thursday night
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The brutal and dangerously cold temperatures are on the way to a majority of the country. In Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky, we can expect temperatures to stay sub-freezing for four consecutive days. There could be some snow in the transition, but the dangerous cold is the biggest concern. Wind Chill […]
Crews 'ready to go' for upcoming winter weather in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transportation said crews are "ready to go" for when winter weather hits East Tennessee. TDOT said hundreds of crews were on standby Tuesday to salt the roads, ahead of potential icy conditions. A blast of arctic air is expected to swing into...
Arctic air mass expected to bring frigid temperatures to East Tennessee late in the week and into Christmas
With a front of Artic Air moving through, the chance of snow has popped up in WATE Storm Team's weather forecast leading up to Christmas Eve.
WHNT-TV
Winter Is Coming to The Tennessee Valley
Calendar winter is set to begin on Wednesday, and it is really fitting that mother nature is about to flip the switch on this warm December weather we have had so far. Some really cold air is about to work into our region by the end of the upcoming week and linger into the Christmas holiday.
TRAFFIC: Drivers prepare for weather ahead of holiday travels
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — ‘Tis the season for holiday travel, but with it comes holiday traffic. AAA expects 102 million Americans to drive to their holiday destinations this year. Add a potential winter storm to the mix, and we may be looking at the chaos on the roadways later this week.
wvlt.tv
Bitter cold temperatures could bring issues to your home
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With multiple WVLT First Alert Weather Days due to frigid temperatures at the end of the week, it’s time to make sure your home is prepared. Temperatures are forecasted to spend multiple hours in the teens and twenties as East Tennessee heads into Friday and then Christmas. The pipes in your house are vulnerable to these temperatures.
Everything you need to check before frigid temperatures arrive in East TN
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As East Tennessee braces for arctic temperatures, experts say now is the time to make sure your home is ready for the tumbling temperatures moving our way. “You’re just trying to stop the freezing from starting outside and working its way back into the pipes,” explained Chad Moye, GreenBelt Handyman, LLC. […]
Winter weather checklists for prepping home, kids, car, pets & more
If you're wondering what steps need to be taken for preparing your home, your vehicle, your children, elderly loved ones, and pets in your life that could be affected by the winter weather, we've got it covered like snowfall on an East Tennessee mountain lodge.
Ways to protect your house amid winter weather
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Temperatures this week are likely to hit single digits in the Memphis area, and The Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance ensures the public that the simplest changes can make the biggest difference. Keeping real Christmas trees watered and away from heat, turning off any lights...
WATE
Winter Weather Checklist
Weather models and professional prognosticators such as the WATE 6 Storm Team are tracking a potential Arctic air mass that could affect much of the southeast United States. Here are some ways to keep yourself, your family and your home safe. Winter Weather Checklist. Weather models and professional prognosticators such...
wvlt.tv
Amber Alert issued for Tennessee 1-year-old
Meteorologist Paige Noel is tracking a few WVLT First Alert Weather Days due to a cold front bringing us bitter-cold air just in time for Christmas!. Your headlines from 12/19 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Amber Alert issued, Beer board holds hearing on Neyland stadium beer, DOJ charges two East TN men.
knoxvilledailysun.com
Recovery effort underway near The Sinks
GATLINBURG, TN -- Around 3:40 p.m. on Friday, December 16 Great Smoky Mountains National Park dispatch received a call that a 61-year-old man had disappeared underwater while kayaking above The Sinks and did not resurface. NPS rangers, along with emergency personnel from Townsend Fire Department and Blount Special Operations Response...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Tennessee
Is a beautiful mixture of rolling mountains and grassy fields, but it can get pretty cold in some places! Today, we are going to take a look at the Volunteer State in order to learn the coldest place as well as the coldest temperature ever recorded. Although most people don’t think of Tennessee as a cold place, these stats may be a bit surprising! Let’s get started and discover the coldest place in Tennessee (plus a few other interesting things)!
Middle Tennessee homes with huge Christmas light displays
Looking for that house that could rival the Griswold's light display? There are several to be found around Middle Tennessee that you can enjoy for free.
Tennessee driving habits changing amid gas price fluctuation
In Tennessee, 51% of people are canceling trips, according to QuoteWizard. An estimated 34% are combining trips or carpooling to cut back on gas and 8% are turning to mass transit.
Comments / 0