NOLA.com
George Porter is 75, Chapel Hart, Victor Goines: music in New Orleans for Christmas week
For Christmas weekend, the nights aren’t entirely silent. George Porter Jr. is one of the great bass players not just in New Orleans, but in the larger world of popular music. He helped define New Orleans funk in the 1960s and ’70s with the Meters. That alone would have been enough. But he has also backed everyone from David Byrne to Tori Amos to Jimmy Buffett and led his own band, Runnin’ Pardners, for more than 30 years while becoming a favorite elder statesman on the jam band circuit.
NOLA.com
Harlem photographer captured portrait of crooner Eartha Kitt leading a dance class
In this series, Lagniappe presents a different work each week from the collection of the New Orleans Museum of Art, with commentary from a curator. The chances are good that during December you will hear — either by choice or accident — Eartha Kitt’s iconic holiday tune “Santa Baby.” Kitt recorded the original (and still superior) version of the song in 1953. Prior to the song’s release, Kitt toured as a dancer with the Katherine Dunham Company between 1943 and 1948.
NOLA.com
A sweet real estate deal: Tulane and NOCHI students team up in a gingerbread house competition
The mouthwatering aroma of freshly baked gingerbread wafted across the pastry room of the New Orleans Culinary and Hospitality Institute, signaling that another batch was almost ready. A kitchen-timer buzz interrupted the nervous chatter, and several students scrambled to pull pans of the golden-colored holiday pastry from the convection oven...
NOLA.com
It was so cold on Christmas 1989 that you could ice skate on the Bay St. Louis beach
The Mississippi Coast won’t see snow for Christmas this year, but it’ll be the coldest it’s been here in decades as Santa Claus comes to town. Snow flurries are possible for Hattiesburg area, and temperatures will be below freezing on the Coast as much of the U.S. will experience an Arctic blast later this week.
NOLA.com
The Nightly Top 5: Catch up on today's top stories
Death penalty lawyers are called in to represent the man accused of killing two church officials in Covington, New Orleans can expect back-to-back freezes for Christmas, the governor hopes to add the Capitol Lakes to the national Superfund cleanup list and more. Here's a look at today's top stories in New Orleans for Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.
NOLA.com
New Orleans charter schools, education nonprofits, get more than $28 million from MacKenzie Scott
New Orleans charter organizations and education-focused nonprofits received more than $28 million in the latest round of donations from maverick philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. Scott recently wrote on her website Yield Giving that her donations have yielded more than $14 billion in funding for about 1,600 nonprofits since 2019. She also...
NOLA.com
Our Views: Expansion of container shipping on the river is great news for Louisiana
First, there was the river. And the Mississippi River will be part of Louisiana’s future, as will its current status as a world-class trade center. A critical expansion of container shipping capacity in the Mississippi River will help to make the river even more relevant to the economic health of Louisiana in years to come.
NOLA.com
Letters: After six years of dodging New Orleans crime, I'm outta here
I moved to New Orleans when I was young, lured by the endless festivities and laissez-faire atmosphere. However, as I grow older, I’m finding my values and principles evolving. For example, the prospect of having a family and raising children is on the horizon. I’ve lived in the city...
NOLA.com
New Orleans woman, 73, woman died trapped between fire and chained porch gate
Matthew Ballier bolted out of his Serantine Street home the moment he heard his 73-year-old aunt, Ferry Simpson, screaming his name from the front porch of her burning home just a half-block away Sunday evening. With flames shooting out of her front door behind her, Simpson was trapped by the...
NOLA.com
How to prep your homes before the Arctic blast arrives in southeast Louisiana
A strong Arctic blast is on the way to southeast Louisiana and is expected to bring freezing conditions to New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Lafayette for Christmas. The "potent Arctic airmass" from Canada and Alaska is on track to arrive Thursday night, forecasters with the National Weather Service in Slidell said. The frigid weather is expected to stick around through Christmas Day, which is Sunday.
NOLA.com
Woman shot on Interstate 10 near Louisa Street, New Orleans police say
A woman was driving on Interstate 10 when New Orleans police say someone in another vehicle shot her. The shooting was reported to authorities just after 8 p.m. Sunday on I-10 East near Louisa Street. The woman was driving when police say someone swerved around her and opened fired. She...
NOLA.com
Costco to build first St. Tammany location near Covington
After nearly two years of negotiating with homeowners in a nearby subdivision, Costco will build a $45.8 million store on Pinnacle Parkway near Covington, according to Chris Masingill, CEO of St. Tammany Parish's economic development agency. The 159,000-square-foot store will be the first Costco in St. Tammany Parish. New Orleans...
NOLA.com
Interim New Orleans police chief chosen by Mayor LaToya Cantrell
Ever since New Orleans police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson announced his resignation two weeks ago, Mayor LaToya Cantrell has faced a critical choice. Would she go it alone in picking a new chief for a city set to become the nation’s murder capital? Or would she accede to calls from business leaders, the City Council and voters, and undertake a national search followed by a council confirmation process?
NOLA.com
Two shot at Crowder and Lake Forest Boulevards, New Orleans police say
Two people were shot Tuesday afternoon at Crowder and Lake Forest boulevards, the New Orleans Police Department said. Paramedics took the victims, a man and a woman, to a hospital. Police said they learned of the shooting at 1:49 p.m. The Police Department did not immediately release more details.
NOLA.com
Woman shot dead in Desire area, New Orleans police say
Initially thought to be a suicide, the fatal shooting of a woman in the Desire area Tuesday is now being investigated as a homicide, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Police were called to the 4200 block of Old Gentilly Road at 1:36 p.m. Tuesday in response to a...
NOLA.com
Who is Michelle Woodfork? New Orleans' interim police chief a 31-year veteran of force
Michelle Woodfork is set to take over as interim New Orleans police chief on Thursday, the first woman ever to do so, after a three-decade career that almost ended in 2017 when a drunk driver plowed into a crowd on the Krewe of Endymion parade route. Woodfork was a New...
NOLA.com
As part of shift away from hospital stays, Ochsner unveils new medical complex at Clearview
Ochsner is putting the finishing touches on a new three-story medical complex at the former Clearview Mall that will offer primary and wellness care, labs and testing facilities, outpatient surgery services and retail outlets, including a spa and pharmacy. The Ochsner Medical Complex-Clearview, located on 13 acres once occupied by...
NOLA.com
Some New Orleans area schools will celebrate football signings while others wait
The New Orleans area is home to two football players who are expected to sign with LSU on the first day of the early signing period Wednesday. St. Augustine offensive lineman Tyree Adams will celebrate his signing during a ceremony at the school set for 10 a.m. Wednesday. Rummel cornerback Ashton Stamps, another LSU commitment, will wait to celebrate when the traditional signing period begins Feb. 1.
NOLA.com
Power restored in Lakeview, after outage knocks out lights for 10,000 customers, Entergy says
More than 10,000 people were without power Monday in New Orleans, primarily in Lakeview, Entergy said. Power has been restored as of 1:35 p.m., officials said. At the outage's peak around noon, about 10,100 customers in Orleans Parish were without power, including all of Lakeview and West End, plus several lakefront neighborhoods and parts of Navarre.
NOLA.com
Jury convicts New Orleans man of robbing woman and killing her brother
James Jefferson robbed a New Orleans woman, then killed her brother less than a month later, shooting the 30-year-old man in the back outside his Algiers apartment, a jury has decided. The Orleans Parish jury convicted Jefferson, 34, of second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon in...
