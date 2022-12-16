ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRDO News Channel 13

Major manufacturing project announced in Colorado Springs; includes expansion, 600 new jobs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- For the second time in less than a week, local leaders gathered to reveal details about an employer's plan to create hundreds of jobs in the city. The Colorado Springs Chamber & Economic Development Corporation issued a release describing an event Tuesday to "announce the largest advanced manufacturing project in The post Major manufacturing project announced in Colorado Springs; includes expansion, 600 new jobs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
soprissun.com

Cash-for-grass comes to Colorado

Beginning in July, locals may have an opportunity to participate in a cash-for-grass program as part of statewide efforts to reduce water consumption. The turf replacement initiative comes on the heels of Colorado House Bill 1151 passing in June 2022. According to the Colorado General Assembly, “the act requires the Colorado Water Conservation Board (CWCB) to develop a statewide program to provide financial incentives for the voluntary replacement of irrigated turf with water-wise landscaping,” financed using $2 million transferred from the state general fund.
COLORADO STATE
Golf.com

The 10 best golf courses in Colorado (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Colorado. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Colorado. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
COLORADO STATE
94.3 The X

In-N-Out Burger Is Finally Coming To This Colorado City. Where?

With the In-N-Out craze continuing around Colorado, this major Colorado city is finally getting its own location. Honestly, we're surprised it doesn't already have one. Can you believe it's been over two years since the first two locations in Colorado for In-N-Out Burger opened? After years and years of people practically begging for the extremely popular California-based chain to come to Colorado, those dreams became a reality in 2019 as the company announced its plans for a distribution center to be built in Colorado Springs, to supply the always-fresh never frozen meat and other products to local Colorado restaurant locations.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 The Point

See inside the Curious World of Colorado’s Amish

When you think of the Amish, you see images of long, bushy beards, suspenders, horse-drawn buggies, etc. However, as far as geographic areas in which the Amish are most well-known, Colorado is far from the first place you think of. However, it may surprise you that Colorado does, in fact,...
COLORADO STATE
K99

25 Things That Will Always Annoy a True Coloradan

What's something that will annoy almost every true Coloradan in the room? Probably mentioning that you just moved here from California. Yup, that would do it. The great people of the Centennial State love our home. We don't like changing it for transplants, and we don't like people moving here and trying to turn our state into something else.
COLORADO STATE
arkvalleyvoice.com

Cage Free Regulations to Begin January 1 for Colorado Retailers, Producers

Don’t look now, but Colorado’s egg-laying hens, at least the ones in big production facilities, are set to become a lot happier come January 1, 2022. Theoretically, that is. What this new-found happiness will do to the price of eggs remains to be seen. For that matter, how do the powers that be know when a chicken is happy?
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Stay off the roads on Thursday if you can: CDOT

Drivers are urged to stay off the roads as much as possible as extreme cold is set to hit the state Wednesday night through Friday. Matt Mauro reports. Drivers are urged to stay off the roads as much as possible as extreme cold is set to hit the state Wednesday night through Friday. Matt Mauro reports.
COLORADO STATE
commercecitysentinel.com

There’s a crappy situation in Colorado’s backcountry

Hey, backcountry visitors, do Colorado a favor. With a handy-dandy poop kit, help solve the crappy crisis of waste littering the state’s trails and dispersed campsites. The concept of taking along a ready-made poop-disposal kit when hitting the outdoors got a boost last week when the Colorado Tourism Office chose the Gunnison Crested Butte Tourism Association’s “Doo” Colorado Right effort as one of 17 recipients of grants designed to promote sustainable tourism.
COLORADO STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Colorado

If you live in Colorado and you like going out with your close friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Colorado that are great choices for both a casual meal with your loved as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

UPDATE: Power restored to Academy and Union area

UPDATE MONDAY 12/19/2022 2:04 p.m. (COLORADO SPRINGS) — Power was restored after about an hour according to Colorado Springs Utilities. ORIGINAL STORY: CSU reporting outage to possibly last hours MONDAY 12/19/2022 10:26 a.m. Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) reported an electric outage in the area of North Academy Boulevard and North Union Boulevard just after 9:45 […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

