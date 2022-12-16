Read full article on original website
10 Colorado Springs Companies That Pay Over $30 an Hour
Colorado Springs, Co. - The Colorado Springs area often ranks high on lists of best places to live in the United States. A robust economy and strong job market are among the top reasons why the Pikes Peak region continues to attract new residents.
Major manufacturing project announced in Colorado Springs; includes expansion, 600 new jobs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- For the second time in less than a week, local leaders gathered to reveal details about an employer's plan to create hundreds of jobs in the city. The Colorado Springs Chamber & Economic Development Corporation issued a release describing an event Tuesday to "announce the largest advanced manufacturing project in The post Major manufacturing project announced in Colorado Springs; includes expansion, 600 new jobs appeared first on KRDO.
soprissun.com
Cash-for-grass comes to Colorado
Beginning in July, locals may have an opportunity to participate in a cash-for-grass program as part of statewide efforts to reduce water consumption. The turf replacement initiative comes on the heels of Colorado House Bill 1151 passing in June 2022. According to the Colorado General Assembly, “the act requires the Colorado Water Conservation Board (CWCB) to develop a statewide program to provide financial incentives for the voluntary replacement of irrigated turf with water-wise landscaping,” financed using $2 million transferred from the state general fund.
Golf.com
The 10 best golf courses in Colorado (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Colorado. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Colorado. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
cobizmag.com
Three Towns in Four Corners — A Cultural Insight into Colorado’s Borderline Communities
Using wheelbarrows to transport the merchandise, Maria’s Bookshop moved into its current location in an old building in downtown Durango in 1992. Last year, it sold 100,000 volumes, many of them hardbacks. Tourists constitute about half the customers of Maria’s, a higher percentage during summer when the Durango &...
In-N-Out Burger Is Finally Coming To This Colorado City. Where?
With the In-N-Out craze continuing around Colorado, this major Colorado city is finally getting its own location. Honestly, we're surprised it doesn't already have one. Can you believe it's been over two years since the first two locations in Colorado for In-N-Out Burger opened? After years and years of people practically begging for the extremely popular California-based chain to come to Colorado, those dreams became a reality in 2019 as the company announced its plans for a distribution center to be built in Colorado Springs, to supply the always-fresh never frozen meat and other products to local Colorado restaurant locations.
KKTV
WATCH: Colorado Springs Utilities shares tips on keeping your bills low during a cold snap
See inside the Curious World of Colorado’s Amish
When you think of the Amish, you see images of long, bushy beards, suspenders, horse-drawn buggies, etc. However, as far as geographic areas in which the Amish are most well-known, Colorado is far from the first place you think of. However, it may surprise you that Colorado does, in fact,...
UPDATE: Colorado issues health advisory for retail marijuana sold in 5 communities
A legal marijuana grow in Colorado.Photo byBrett Levin via Flickr. (Across Colorado) State officials warned the public about potential health risks with recreational marijuana sold in five communities across Colorado.
25 Things That Will Always Annoy a True Coloradan
What's something that will annoy almost every true Coloradan in the room? Probably mentioning that you just moved here from California. Yup, that would do it. The great people of the Centennial State love our home. We don't like changing it for transplants, and we don't like people moving here and trying to turn our state into something else.
arkvalleyvoice.com
Cage Free Regulations to Begin January 1 for Colorado Retailers, Producers
Don’t look now, but Colorado’s egg-laying hens, at least the ones in big production facilities, are set to become a lot happier come January 1, 2022. Theoretically, that is. What this new-found happiness will do to the price of eggs remains to be seen. For that matter, how do the powers that be know when a chicken is happy?
KDVR.com
Stay off the roads on Thursday if you can: CDOT
Drivers are urged to stay off the roads as much as possible as extreme cold is set to hit the state Wednesday night through Friday. Matt Mauro reports. Drivers are urged to stay off the roads as much as possible as extreme cold is set to hit the state Wednesday night through Friday. Matt Mauro reports.
KKTV
Colorado Springs Airport to offer nonstop flights to Minnesota next summer
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Now boarding for Minnesota! The Colorado Springs Airport has announced new nonstop flights to Minneapolis-St. Paul starting next year!. This is in addition to new nonstop flights to Atlanta also slated to take off mid-next year. Both will be offered by Delta. “We cannot express...
KKTV
WATCH: Colorado National Guard activated to assist with dangerously cold weather
State’s largest Amazon site prepares for deep freeze
Amazon's facility on Himalaya Road in Aurora is Colorado’s largest delivery site. More than 120,000 packages are processed there each day.
Colorado State Patrol changes academy format to boost recruiting
Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 19, 2022. (Douglas County, Colo.) Colorado residents want more troopers to be visible on Colorado’s roads, according to the Colorado State Patrol’s biennial feedback survey, but there aren’t enough troopers.
-60° windchill: Temperature in Colorado to drop 30° per hour, National Guard activated
"We promise [this is] not an exaggeration," wrote the National Weather Service about their forecast that predicts Thursday will likely be the coldest day in Denver in 32 years. According to the weather service, a "life threatening wind chill as cold as -60°" could occur in the Eastern Plains region,...
commercecitysentinel.com
There’s a crappy situation in Colorado’s backcountry
Hey, backcountry visitors, do Colorado a favor. With a handy-dandy poop kit, help solve the crappy crisis of waste littering the state’s trails and dispersed campsites. The concept of taking along a ready-made poop-disposal kit when hitting the outdoors got a boost last week when the Colorado Tourism Office chose the Gunnison Crested Butte Tourism Association’s “Doo” Colorado Right effort as one of 17 recipients of grants designed to promote sustainable tourism.
4 Great Steakhouses in Colorado
If you live in Colorado and you like going out with your close friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Colorado that are great choices for both a casual meal with your loved as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
UPDATE: Power restored to Academy and Union area
UPDATE MONDAY 12/19/2022 2:04 p.m. (COLORADO SPRINGS) — Power was restored after about an hour according to Colorado Springs Utilities. ORIGINAL STORY: CSU reporting outage to possibly last hours MONDAY 12/19/2022 10:26 a.m. Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) reported an electric outage in the area of North Academy Boulevard and North Union Boulevard just after 9:45 […]
