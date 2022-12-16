Read full article on original website
NOPD, other officers grant awesome 'surprise' to New Orleans kids
NEW ORLEANS — Forty-five kids were treated to a shopping spree at the Walmart in Algiers on Tuesday. The Black Organization of Police hosted the shop with a cop event, which is celebrating its second year. Officers from the New Orleans Police Department, Louisiana State Police and other agencies...
Local DJ reported missing by New Orleans police
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are asking the public’s help in locating a local DJ reported missing since last Friday (Dec. 16) Stephen Duvernois, 33, was last seen three days ago, police said, leaving his residence in the 1300 block of Magazine Street. The NOPD said Monday night that Duvernois had not been seen nor heard from since.
Who is Michelle Woodfork? New Orleans' interim police chief a 31-year veteran of force
Michelle Woodfork is set to take over as interim New Orleans police chief on Thursday, the first woman ever to do so, after a three-decade career that almost ended in 2017 when a drunk driver plowed into a crowd on the Krewe of Endymion parade route. Woodfork was a New...
Two hospitalized after shooting at Crowder and Lake Forest boulevards
NEW ORLEANS — Two people were wounded in a shooting at the intersection of Crowder and Lake Forest boulevards in New Orleans East on Tuesday afternoon. According to initial reports, the New Orleans Police Department said the shooting happened shortly before 1:49 p.m. Paramedics took two gunshot victims - an adult man and an adult female to the hospital.
Letters: After six years of dodging New Orleans crime, I'm outta here
I moved to New Orleans when I was young, lured by the endless festivities and laissez-faire atmosphere. However, as I grow older, I’m finding my values and principles evolving. For example, the prospect of having a family and raising children is on the horizon. I’ve lived in the city...
Two people shot in West Lake Forest on Tuesday afternoon
New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in West Lake Forest on Tuesday. According to police, a woman and a man were shot at the intersection of Crowder and Lake Forest boulevards around 1:49 p.m. No other information is available.
Ian McNulty: If Chinese food is your holiday tradition, try these dim sum restaurants
Dim sum arrive as small gifts. Sometimes they’re in circular bamboo or metal trays, and you lift the lid as if opening a decorative box. Many types of dim sum are dumplings, and these are their own type of packages bearing morsels of flavorful fillings. Maybe this is why...
Ken the Black Santa wraps up your holidays
Ken the Black Santa is coming to towns across America
Man shot in Ninth Ward, NOPD investigates
NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a shooting in the Lower Ninth Ward. Initial police reports say it happened at around 7:00 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Forstall and Law streets. Police say an adult male with a gunshot wound was taken to the hospital by EMS.
New Orleans attorney fighting porch pirates this Christmas with clever plan
A New Orleans attorney has a plan to prevent one of the biggest problems during the holidays. He wants to stop porch pirates from ruining Christmas.
The Nightly Top 5: Catch up on today's top stories
Death penalty lawyers are called in to represent the man accused of killing two church officials in Covington, New Orleans can expect back-to-back freezes for Christmas, the governor hopes to add the Capitol Lakes to the national Superfund cleanup list and more. Here's a look at today's top stories in New Orleans for Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.
New Orleans woman, 73, woman died trapped between fire and chained porch gate
Matthew Ballier bolted out of his Serantine Street home the moment he heard his 73-year-old aunt, Ferry Simpson, screaming his name from the front porch of her burning home just a half-block away Sunday evening. With flames shooting out of her front door behind her, Simpson was trapped by the...
Four shootings in four hours in New Orleans
New Orleans Police say four people were shot from about 8:00pm Sunday to just after midnight. The first happened in the 4200 block of Johnny Jackson Blvd. near the I-10 in Gentilly.
Two hospitalized after double shooting in N.O. East, NOPD
The two were taken to the hospital by EMS but their conditions were not released.
73-year-old woman, trapped by security gate, dies in Gentilly house fire
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Friends and relatives of a Gentilly woman are grieving after she was burned to death at the gated front door of her home on a cold night without electricity. Neighbors and family members say they tried to save 73-year-old Ferilee Simpson but were blocked by a...
Woman shot on Interstate 10 near Louisa Street, New Orleans police say
A woman was driving on Interstate 10 when New Orleans police say someone in another vehicle shot her. The shooting was reported to authorities just after 8 p.m. Sunday on I-10 East near Louisa Street. The woman was driving when police say someone swerved around her and opened fired. She...
