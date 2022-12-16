Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Interim New Orleans police chief chosen by Mayor LaToya Cantrell
With the clock ticking and pressure rising, Mayor LaToya Cantrell has picked an interim police superintendent while she launches a national search for her next chief. The mayor chose Captain Michelle Woodfork, a 31-year New Orleans Police Department veteran and the niece of former chief Warren Woodfork, Cantrell said Tuesday.
Anticipation mounts for who the mayor's pick for the new NOPD chief will be
NEW ORLEANS — Just days before New Orleans Police Chief Shaun Ferguson is set to step down, there’s been no announcement from city hall as to what happens next. With the clock ticking down, the anticipation of who Mayor Latoya Cantrell will tap to lead the NOPD is up. Ferguson is set to retire Thursday, December 22.
NOLA.com
Who is Michelle Woodfork? New Orleans' interim police chief a 31-year veteran of force
Mayor LaToya Cantrell on Tuesday named New Orleans Police Department Captain Michelle Woodfork as interim superintendent to replace retiring chief Shaun Ferguson. A New Orleans native who resides in New Orleans East, Woodfork will be the first female superintendent of the NOPD. She joined the force in 1991, following in...
NOLA.com
Letters: The primary problem with NOPD is its culture
There is a feeling permeating our city: When you leave your home you are not safe, no confidence in city leadership and the streets are a mess. Even if the streets were paved and floodproof but you are getting carjacked, it would not matter, because we still are not safe.
NOLA.com
Letters: Fighting crime starts with housing
This month's State of the City address saw Mayor LaToya Cantrell stress addressing public safety in a “holistic” manner. Yet the city’s strategy overrelies on our police force at the expense of other social services. On Dec. 1, 29% of the $122 million of American Rescue Plan Act funding went to police, on top of a 2023 budget of more than $166 million.
NOLA.com
Inspector general urges LaToya Cantrell not to rush New Orleans police chief selection
New Orleans Inspector General Edward Michel urged Mayor LaToya Cantrell on Friday to conduct a national search for Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson's successor. In a letter to the mayor, Michel advised appointing an interim superintendent to take the reins when Ferguson leaves Dec. 22 and to serve during a broad call and vetting of candidates for the long-term police chief.
NOLA.com
Ian McNulty: Meet the people behind uplifting New Orleans food stories of 2022
After a year covering New Orleans food and trying to keep up with an ever-changing restaurant scene, what always stands out are the people I met along the way, and the many ways they express this city's avid food culture. What follows is my annual column of thanks to them....
NOLA.com
Letters: Dark money isn't dirty money
The recent Public Service Commission election brought out the annual “dark money” complaint. The fact is, funding isn’t “dark” if the issues expressed are factual and clear. Voice of the Experienced and Voters Organized to Educate have a building, website, social media, 30 staff, hundreds of members and year-round activities. Once considered a “lost cause” to the philanthropic community, the work VOTE has put in since the 1980s led to criminal justice reforms like unanimous juries, voting rights and parole eligibility. Our success appealed to donors we built relationships with, and the past six years have yielded over $50 million into Louisiana to bolster organizations, old and new. VOTE has grown into a national leader in criminal justice reform, a model for other organizations and an inspiration for people who seek to escape the cycle of incarceration. People trust us with their money, and we get results.
fox8live.com
ZURIK: Former mayor contradicts Mayor Cantrell’s claims about Pontalba apartment
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After FOX 8 found Mayor LaToya Cantrell using a city-owned French Quarter apartment for personal use, the mayor repeatedly said she had the right to use the apartment and that her use was in-line with how other administrations used the apartment. “I am utilizing the Pontalba...
New Orleans attorney fighting porch pirates this Christmas with clever plan
A New Orleans attorney has a plan to prevent one of the biggest problems during the holidays. He wants to stop porch pirates from ruining Christmas.
Four shootings in four hours in New Orleans
New Orleans Police say four people were shot from about 8:00pm Sunday to just after midnight. The first happened in the 4200 block of Johnny Jackson Blvd. near the I-10 in Gentilly.
New Orleans recall effort: Mayor LaToya Cantrell's lavish trips scrutinized as city becomes 'murder capital'
Organizers working to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said they are confident enough voters are dissatisfied with her leadership and will oust her from office.
NOLA.com
Short fuses and street justice: New Orleans' murder problem is second to none
White roses and lilies stood in for a coffin as drums and hallelujahs filled a shotgun-style church in the 7th Ward. A funeral was underway for Lamar Ford, but his body was 200 miles north in Waterproof, sent ahead to the cemetery. “They said all the bones in his body...
WDSU
Northshore woman says rental car stolen one day after renting it
NEW ORLEANS — A Northshore woman says her rental car was stolen just 24 hours after she rented it. Tammy Pascal says she spent the night by a friend's house and parked her car on Rampart and Montegut, She said when she woke up in the morning the car was gone.
NOLA.com
New Orleans charter schools, education nonprofits, get more than $28 million from MacKenzie Scott
New Orleans charter organizations and education-focused nonprofits received more than $28 million in the latest round of donations from maverick philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. Scott recently wrote on her website Yield Giving that her donations have yielded more than $14 billion in funding for about 1,600 nonprofits since 2019. She also...
theadvocate.com
Do you know what it means to pronounce New Orleans? What's the proper way?
Ercel Placide, a NOLA.com reader from New Iberia, said he’s aware that not everyone pronounces New Orleans precisely the same way. “I’ve heard a plethora of different pronunciations,” he said, listing New Orluhns, New Orleens, and Nawlins. The question is, he said, “What is correct?”. Arriving...
Louisiana Man Cited for Multiple Deer Hunting Violations in St. Charles Parish
Louisiana Man Cited for Multiple Deer Hunting Violations in St. Charles Parish. Louisiana – A Destrehan, Louisiana resident has been cited by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries for failing to tag and validate a deer harvest and for failing to comply with harvest card requirements. The Louisiana...
Fight at New Orleans East Walmart draws heavy police response
NEW ORLEANS — Shoppers at the Walmart in New Orleans East experienced a frightening moment Monday when a fight broke out and drew a heavy police presence to the store. There were reports on social media from shoppers saying they started running after hearing reports of shots being fired, however, the NOPD confirms that not to be true and they are investigating a fight.
Marrero couple loses home of 57 years in tornado, now staying in Jefferson Parish temporary trailer
NEW ORLEANS — Families in Jefferson Parish who can't stay in their homes after Wednesday's tornadoes started moving into temporary travel trailers in Bayou Segnette State Park Sunday. Robert Sanchez and his wife, June Olano Sanchez, lost their Marrero home of 57 years in the tornado. "It happened just...
Jefferson Parish urges residents not to run water during freeze; here's why
The National Weather Service is predicting a “hard freeze and dangerous wind chill” on the way for south Louisiana the likes of which have not been seen in years.
