Interim New Orleans police chief chosen by Mayor LaToya Cantrell

With the clock ticking and pressure rising, Mayor LaToya Cantrell has picked an interim police superintendent while she launches a national search for her next chief. The mayor chose Captain Michelle Woodfork, a 31-year New Orleans Police Department veteran and the niece of former chief Warren Woodfork, Cantrell said Tuesday.
Letters: The primary problem with NOPD is its culture

There is a feeling permeating our city: When you leave your home you are not safe, no confidence in city leadership and the streets are a mess. Even if the streets were paved and floodproof but you are getting carjacked, it would not matter, because we still are not safe.
Letters: Fighting crime starts with housing

This month's State of the City address saw Mayor LaToya Cantrell stress addressing public safety in a “holistic” manner. Yet the city’s strategy overrelies on our police force at the expense of other social services. On Dec. 1, 29% of the $122 million of American Rescue Plan Act funding went to police, on top of a 2023 budget of more than $166 million.
Inspector general urges LaToya Cantrell not to rush New Orleans police chief selection

New Orleans Inspector General Edward Michel urged Mayor LaToya Cantrell on Friday to conduct a national search for Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson's successor. In a letter to the mayor, Michel advised appointing an interim superintendent to take the reins when Ferguson leaves Dec. 22 and to serve during a broad call and vetting of candidates for the long-term police chief.
Letters: Dark money isn't dirty money

The recent Public Service Commission election brought out the annual “dark money” complaint. The fact is, funding isn’t “dark” if the issues expressed are factual and clear. Voice of the Experienced and Voters Organized to Educate have a building, website, social media, 30 staff, hundreds of members and year-round activities. Once considered a “lost cause” to the philanthropic community, the work VOTE has put in since the 1980s led to criminal justice reforms like unanimous juries, voting rights and parole eligibility. Our success appealed to donors we built relationships with, and the past six years have yielded over $50 million into Louisiana to bolster organizations, old and new. VOTE has grown into a national leader in criminal justice reform, a model for other organizations and an inspiration for people who seek to escape the cycle of incarceration. People trust us with their money, and we get results.
Fight at New Orleans East Walmart draws heavy police response

NEW ORLEANS — Shoppers at the Walmart in New Orleans East experienced a frightening moment Monday when a fight broke out and drew a heavy police presence to the store. There were reports on social media from shoppers saying they started running after hearing reports of shots being fired, however, the NOPD confirms that not to be true and they are investigating a fight.
