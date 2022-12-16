The recent Public Service Commission election brought out the annual “dark money” complaint. The fact is, funding isn’t “dark” if the issues expressed are factual and clear. Voice of the Experienced and Voters Organized to Educate have a building, website, social media, 30 staff, hundreds of members and year-round activities. Once considered a “lost cause” to the philanthropic community, the work VOTE has put in since the 1980s led to criminal justice reforms like unanimous juries, voting rights and parole eligibility. Our success appealed to donors we built relationships with, and the past six years have yielded over $50 million into Louisiana to bolster organizations, old and new. VOTE has grown into a national leader in criminal justice reform, a model for other organizations and an inspiration for people who seek to escape the cycle of incarceration. People trust us with their money, and we get results.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO