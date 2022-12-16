Read full article on original website
WLOX
Stone County facade grants spruce up downtown Wiggins
WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s a mix of old and new in downtown Wiggins, thanks to a grant façade project through Mississippi Power and the Stone County Economic Development Partnership. “Phase one is just finishing up. We have two businesses that are completely down with round one of...
WLOX
Jackson Co. Board of Supervisors formally opposes Ocean Springs annexation plans
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday evening, the Jackson County Board of Supervisors formally opposed Ocean Springs’ plans to annex two areas in the county. The board voted unanimously against the plans, saying in a resolution it “opposes the proposal to enlarge and extend the corporate limits and boundaries as set out in the ordinance adopted by the City of Ocean Springs.”
WLOX
11 kids find forever home at Jackson County mass adoption event
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) -Ten families in Jackson County received the biggest gift this holiday season. Their adoption process was finalized at the Jackson County Chancery Court. County officials are calling this mass adoption event a Christmas miracle. Jaqueline and Jerry Waits officially adopted their grandchildren. they are one of...
15 new Mississippi road projects were just approved. Is one of them in your part of the state?
From Marshall County in the north to Jackson County in the south, the Mississippi Transportation Commission at its December 12 meeting awarded contracts for maintenance projects throughout Mississippi. The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) will oversee the 15 projects, which will maintain and enhance transportation infrastructure across the state. “A...
WLOX
Jackson County kids receive free gifts
It is a cold, damp night in South Mississippi tonight. The rain is going to stick around overnight and into your Tuesday, so keep your rain gear handy because showers will remain scattered. The temperatures will be below average through this week, but the BIG chill comes later in the week. We have issued a cold alert for Friday, Saturday and Sunday due to the frigid days and nights ahead. The arctic cold arrives overnight Thursday into Friday morning. Lows will be in the 10s and 20s overnight and afternoon highs for Friday and Saturday will stay in the 30s. Part of the problem with this cold is once the freeze sets in, things will likely stay frozen because the temperatures will not be high enough, long enough for anything to thaw.
WLOX
Wiggins business owners take advantage of façade grants
Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance hold seminar to help answer questions on cannabis industry. Medical Marijuana companies from across the country as well as locally came together to help answer any questions from their patients. Ryan Bradley on the difficulties facing Mississippi oyster fishermen. Updated: Dec. 2, 2022 at 1:00 PM...
WLOX
Santa Wears a Badge guarantees gifts for hundreds of Jackson County children
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Hundreds of kids in Jackson County are guaranteed three toys under the tree this Christmas. This is all thanks to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department’s Santa Wears a Badge program. Coordinator Connie Bosarge said the program started nine years ago. “Years and years...
WLOX
Family members reflect on the legacy of fallen hero Branden Estorffe
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Gulf Coast continues to remember two fallen Bay St. Louis officers, Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe. Many are sharing stories of the act of heroism and ultimate sacrifice paid by two. “Nobody ever expects this to happen to their child,” said Ian...
WLOX
South Mississippi preparing for deep freeze this week
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - As a deep freeze heads toward the Coast, cold-weather purchases are picking up steam. For some, shopping for holiday gifts is taking a back seat to buying items for winter protection. They don’t want Christmas Day to become a Christmas nightmare. Fazzio’s Home &...
houmatimes.com
No sneaux for south LA – Winter Weather Statement from NWS
Special Weather Statement issued December 19 at 8:06AM CST by NWS New Orleans LA. An extremely cold air mass is expected to surge towards the Gulf coast Thursday and Thursday Night and bring a multitude of hazardous conditions to the area. Hard Freeze, very strong winds, and dangerous Wind Chill conditions would begin as early as late Thursday night and we will continue to deal with the Arctic air through Christmas Day. Now is the time to start taking measures to protect your family, pets, friends, property, and yourself from the likelihood of extreme and prolonged freezing conditions for southern Mississippi and southeast Louisiana.
WLOX
Bay St. Louis runners show support for fallen officers
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Community members attended the annual St. Rose De Lima Catholic Church Reindeer Walk/Run to support the church and fallen Bay St. Louis officers. The 5k run/walk has benefited the church for the past three years. This event comes at a time when the community is mourning the loss of officers Branden Estorffe and Steven Robin, who were killed in the line of duty this week.
WLOX
LIVE: Vigil held for two Bay St. Louis officers killed in the line of duty
WLOX
Police Department prepares for fallen officers’ funeral with free haircuts
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - The Bay St. Louis Police Department is preparing to lay its two fallen officers to rest on Wednesday: Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe. “Every person I speak with just almost has tears in their eyes when we’re talking about this,” said Brenda...
WLOX
Shoppers brave cold weather for last-minute holiday shopping
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s cold, raining, and the roads are slippery, but the frigid temperatures didn’t keep people from Christmas shopping Monday afternoon. The countdown to the 25th is down to less than six days, and many people are still scrambling for hot holiday deals. With...
‘I see baskets, I see people with baskets’ | Tornado-damaged Winn-Dixie reopens
MARRERO, La. — Residents on the Westbank are still shaken up after Wednesday’s tornadoes. “It was a harrowing experience for everyone in the area, I had no idea it was going to be as devastating as it was. Thankfully I didn’t sustain damage except losing power,” one Westbank resident, Lisa Broussard said.
mississippifreepress.org
Gulfport Highway Project Endangers Historic Black Communities, Environment
Gulfport activists have taken their struggle for environmental justice to the national level, naming the U.S. Department of Transportation and Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg as defendants in a landmark lawsuit intended to halt a potentially disastrous road expansion project. How will Buttigieg—affectionately known as Mayor Pete when he was a 2020 presidential candidate—respond to the charge that the project is a textbook example of environmental racism?
WLOX
Jewish community in South Mississippi celebrates Hanukkah
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s the beginning of Hanukkah for the Jewish community. This is an eight-day holiday celebrating the Jewish freedom from Greek occupation. “The Greek empire tried to eradicate the Jewish religion, the Jewish people fought back, and we believe God miraculously saved the Jewish people as we rededicated the temple,” said Rabbi Akiva Hall.
WLOX
D’Iberville Elementary wins national award for student performance, academic growth
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - D’Iberville Elementary School is one of only two schools in Mississippi to be named a 2023 National Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA) Distinguished School. The program recognizes up to 100 schools annually for exceptional student achievement in three categories: exceptional student performance and...
WDSU
New Orleans residents should take these steps to protect their pipes from cold weather this weekend
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans area needs to prepare for pipe-bursting cold temperatures on Christmas weekend. Friday and Saturday are WDSU Weather Alert Days for pipe-bursting cold in the mornings. It's time to start thinking about how you're going to protect pipes, plants, pets and people. Frigid Arctic...
WDAM-TV
Law enforcement closes in on Old Highway 24 Friday night in Lamar County
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A phalanx of law enforcement brought blinding lights and a slew of unanswered questions Friday night out to Old Highway 24 in Lamar County. Dozens of vehicles created a perimeter that included Oak Grove Middle School and The Church of Latter Day Saints. No official...
