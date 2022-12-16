ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hancock County, MS

WLOX

Stone County facade grants spruce up downtown Wiggins

WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s a mix of old and new in downtown Wiggins, thanks to a grant façade project through Mississippi Power and the Stone County Economic Development Partnership. “Phase one is just finishing up. We have two businesses that are completely down with round one of...
WIGGINS, MS
WLOX

Jackson Co. Board of Supervisors formally opposes Ocean Springs annexation plans

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday evening, the Jackson County Board of Supervisors formally opposed Ocean Springs’ plans to annex two areas in the county. The board voted unanimously against the plans, saying in a resolution it “opposes the proposal to enlarge and extend the corporate limits and boundaries as set out in the ordinance adopted by the City of Ocean Springs.”
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WLOX

11 kids find forever home at Jackson County mass adoption event

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) -Ten families in Jackson County received the biggest gift this holiday season. Their adoption process was finalized at the Jackson County Chancery Court. County officials are calling this mass adoption event a Christmas miracle. Jaqueline and Jerry Waits officially adopted their grandchildren. they are one of...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

15 new Mississippi road projects were just approved. Is one of them in your part of the state?

From Marshall County in the north to Jackson County in the south, the Mississippi Transportation Commission at its December 12 meeting awarded contracts for maintenance projects throughout Mississippi. The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) will oversee the 15 projects, which will maintain and enhance transportation infrastructure across the state. “A...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Jackson County kids receive free gifts

JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Wiggins business owners take advantage of façade grants

Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance hold seminar to help answer questions on cannabis industry. Medical Marijuana companies from across the country as well as locally came together to help answer any questions from their patients. Ryan Bradley on the difficulties facing Mississippi oyster fishermen. Updated: Dec. 2, 2022 at 1:00 PM...
WIGGINS, MS
WLOX

South Mississippi preparing for deep freeze this week

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - As a deep freeze heads toward the Coast, cold-weather purchases are picking up steam. For some, shopping for holiday gifts is taking a back seat to buying items for winter protection. They don’t want Christmas Day to become a Christmas nightmare. Fazzio’s Home &...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
houmatimes.com

No sneaux for south LA – Winter Weather Statement from NWS

Special Weather Statement issued December 19 at 8:06AM CST by NWS New Orleans LA. An extremely cold air mass is expected to surge towards the Gulf coast Thursday and Thursday Night and bring a multitude of hazardous conditions to the area. Hard Freeze, very strong winds, and dangerous Wind Chill conditions would begin as early as late Thursday night and we will continue to deal with the Arctic air through Christmas Day. Now is the time to start taking measures to protect your family, pets, friends, property, and yourself from the likelihood of extreme and prolonged freezing conditions for southern Mississippi and southeast Louisiana.
LOUISIANA STATE
WLOX

Bay St. Louis runners show support for fallen officers

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Community members attended the annual St. Rose De Lima Catholic Church Reindeer Walk/Run to support the church and fallen Bay St. Louis officers. The 5k run/walk has benefited the church for the past three years. This event comes at a time when the community is mourning the loss of officers Branden Estorffe and Steven Robin, who were killed in the line of duty this week.
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
WLOX

LIVE: Vigil held for two Bay St. Louis officers killed in the line of duty

Volunteers are helping distribute toys today and tomorrow. It is a cold, damp night in South Mississippi tonight. The rain is going to stick around overnight and into your Tuesday, so keep your rain gear handy because showers will remain scattered. The temperatures will be below average through this week, but the BIG chill comes later in the week. We have issued a cold alert for Friday, Saturday and Sunday due to the frigid days and nights ahead. The arctic cold arrives overnight Thursday into Friday morning. Lows will be in the 10s and 20s overnight and afternoon highs for Friday and Saturday will stay in the 30s. Part of the problem with this cold is once the freeze sets in, things will likely stay frozen because the temperatures will not be high enough, long enough for anything to thaw.
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
WLOX

Shoppers brave cold weather for last-minute holiday shopping

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s cold, raining, and the roads are slippery, but the frigid temperatures didn’t keep people from Christmas shopping Monday afternoon. The countdown to the 25th is down to less than six days, and many people are still scrambling for hot holiday deals. With...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
mississippifreepress.org

Gulfport Highway Project Endangers Historic Black Communities, Environment

Gulfport activists have taken their struggle for environmental justice to the national level, naming the U.S. Department of Transportation and Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg as defendants in a landmark lawsuit intended to halt a potentially disastrous road expansion project. How will Buttigieg—affectionately known as Mayor Pete when he was a 2020 presidential candidate—respond to the charge that the project is a textbook example of environmental racism?
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Jewish community in South Mississippi celebrates Hanukkah

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s the beginning of Hanukkah for the Jewish community. This is an eight-day holiday celebrating the Jewish freedom from Greek occupation. “The Greek empire tried to eradicate the Jewish religion, the Jewish people fought back, and we believe God miraculously saved the Jewish people as we rededicated the temple,” said Rabbi Akiva Hall.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS

